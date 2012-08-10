TEXT-Fitch affirms Ukrainian PJSC Alfa-Bankat 'B-'

Aug 10 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ukraine-based PJSC Alfa-Bank's (ABU's) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B-' with a Stable Outlook and Viability Rating (VR) at 'ccc'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. RATING ACTION RATIONALE AND DRIVERS: IDRS, NATIONAL RATING, SUPPORT RATING, DEBT RATING ABU's IDRs incorporate Fitch's view on potential support the bank may receive from other assets controlled by its main shareholders, including from its sister bank, Russia-based OJSC Alfa-Bank (AB; 'BBB-'/Stable), which also holds a minority 19.9% stake in ABU. The support considerations factor in the shareholders' intention to broaden the banking franchise in Ukraine, the track record of capital injections, albeit on a limited scale, and the common brand and board members with AB. At the same time, the extent to which support is factored into the ratings is limited by ABU's indirect relationships with companies controlled by ABU's shareholders, the relatively independent operations of the Ukrainian bank and the fact that shareholder support was insufficient to prevent a restructuring of the bank's debt in 2009. RATING ACTION RATIONALE AND DRIVERS: VR ABU's VR reflects the bank's quite modest capitalisation and high dependence on timely capital support from its parent, which is similar to other rated foreign-owned Ukrainian banks. The Fitch core capital (FCC) ratio was a low 4.3% at end-2011, and no immediate equity injections are expected. Profit generation is low due to the still difficult operating environment, although ABU has managed to improve its margins from retail lending growth and repayment of expensive Eurobond funding. The previously targeted break-even was not achieved in 2011 due to significant overshooting in credit impairment charges. However, this helped to improve the ratio of impairment reserves to non-performing loans to a more comfortable 93% at end-2011. While pressure on asset quality has eased, notable downside risks remain from the substantial stock of restructured loans, which Fitch estimates to be at least USD400m, equivalent to 16% gross loans at end-2011 or 3.4x FCC. ABU has managed liquidity tightly, and after successful redemption of the final USD105m Eurobond tranche at end-July 2012, the liquidity cushion shrank to USD80m, equal to about 5% of customer accounts. Additional liquidity options are limited, represented by USD50m government securities eligible for refinancing with the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) and a USD40m unused credit line from AB. Access to local currency liquidity is difficult and expensive due to periodic market turbulence, and ABU remains reliant largely on less stable sources of local currency funding, including short-term interbank swaps and REPO operations with the NBU. Currency devaluation risks also constrain the standalone credit strength of the bank in light of the still high proportion of foreign currency lending (48%) and significant short economic open currency position. The latter was USD250m at end-July 2012 (equal to 1.25x equity), and ABU intended to reduce this to USD150m through available market instruments. The remaining unhedged position is kept to fund ABU's high-margin retail portfolio, while losses from potential currency devaluation may be compensated by conversion of USD116m subordinated debt into equity. Additionally, up to USD50m may be available as equity injection from the shareholders. RATING SENSITIVITIES ABU's VR may be upgraded if there were improvements in its capital position, and depreciation and credit risks become less acute. An upgrade of the bank's IDRs and Support Rating is currently not expected and would probably require more direct relationships with the entities, which Fitch considers as potential providers of support. A downgrade of the ratings is currently not expected, but may be triggered if there were losses from currency devaluation or deterioration in the quality of restructured loans, and this was not offset by proper equity injections. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B-', Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B' Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B-', Outlook Stable Viability Rating: affirmed at 'ccc' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'BBB-(ukr)' Senior unsecured local currency debt: affirmed at 'B-'/'BBB-(rus)'; Recovery Rating 'RR4' Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 13 August 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria