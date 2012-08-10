TEXT-Fitch revises NOMOS-Bank outlook to negative

Aug 10 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed NOMOS-Bank's (Nomos) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB' and revised the Outlook to Negative from Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. RATING ACTION RATIONALE AND DRIVERS: NOMOS's LONG-TERM IDR AND VIABILITY RATING The revision of the Outlook on Nomos's Long-term IDR follows yesterday's announcement that three Russian shareholders, including Otkritie Financial Corporation, have purchased a 26.5% stake in Nomos from the PPF group. The Negative Outlook reflects: - The potentially negative implications of PPF's exit for Nomos's corporate governance and risk appetite, as PPF's presence helped to improve the former and temper the latter, in Fitch's view. - The increase in related party lending following the transaction, given current credit exposure to the new shareholders, and Fitch's concerns that the volume of relationship business might increase further and/or its quality decrease following the change in the ownership structure. At the same time, Fitch has been informed that the bank aims to reduce reported related party lending back to the pre-acquisition level. - Fitch's view that closer business integration between Nomos and Otkritie Financial Corporation, which in the agency's view has a weaker credit profile than the bank, has become more likely. Fitch has been informed by Nomos that the bank has no plans to merge with or acquire Bank Otkritie, the main operating entity of Otkritie Financial Corporation. However, the agency does not exclude the possibility that the shareholders of the two banks will continue to consider various options for the institutions' future development. The affirmation of Nomos's Long-term IDR and Viability Rating reflect the bank's sound performance, low level of non-performing loans and currently reasonable capital and liquidity positions. However, the ratings also consider substantial volumes of related party and relationship lending, and significant funding dependence on rather lumpy corporate deposits and wholesale market funding. Fitch has previously expressed concerns about Nomos's large exposure to related parties. The reported figure was RUB26bn or 34% of Fitch core capital (FCC) at end-Q112. As a result of the change in ownership, Fitch estimates that the amount could have increased and reached 48% of FCC. In addition, Fitch has identified RUB53bn of loans (64% FCC), which it believes are in some way connected to the shareholder-owned ICT group or represent funding of shareholders' joint interests with other business partners, such as property development projects and acquisitions of shares in a large Russian corporate. In addition, Fitch views as potentially high risk a combination of equity and debt exposure to an oil greenfield project (14% of FCC). Fitch gains some comfort from the fact that most ICT group assets and construction projects are of relatively good quality, in its view, and also that exposures to them are generally properly secured and extended on at least close to market terms. However, the acquisition financing, which is mostly structured as reverse repos collateralised with the shares of a few Russian corporates, involves a considerable degree of market risk with respect to the underlying assets; in addition, one exposure (18% of FCC) is effectively unsecured. Information about overall shareholder leverage is limited, complicating an assessment of their ability to service obligations to Nomos, although Fitch understands that leverage may be significant. Reported non-performing (overdue by more than 90 days) and restructured loans were 2.5% and 1.3%, respectively, at end-Q112. Included in these figures are two relatively large corporate defaults which occurred in Q112, although these were long anticipated and are reasonably provisioned for. Overall loan impairment reserves provided 1.1x coverage of NPLs and restructured exposures. Market risk is significant, stemming from Nomos's securities book, most of which is of reasonable quality (100% of FCC at end-Q112), reverse repo transactions (8% of gross loans at end-Q112), exposure to real estate and construction financing (22% of gross loans) and a large derivatives business. The reported capital ratio is reasonable, with FCC/ risk-weighted assets standing at 12.6% at end-Q112. However, this should be considered together with the overall volume of related party business and the other risky exposures. The regulatory total capital adequacy ratio was 11.3% at end-H112, or 12.7% on a pro forma basis, allowing for the inclusion of USD500m subordinated bonds placed in April 2012. The latter ratio would have meant that Nomos had capacity to create an additional RUB17bn of impairment reserves (equal to 5% of gross loans; total loss absorption of 13.5% of gross loans) before its capital ratio hit the 10% regulatory minimum. Profitability is a rating strength and supports the bank's loss absorption capacity. Return on average equity was a solid 18% in 2011 (Q112: 21%), supported by relatively low impairment charges and funding and operating costs. Fitch expects the bank's internal capital generation to broadly keep pace with organic asset growth in the near term. However, a significant downturn in performance and/or further material acquisitions would probably require Nomos to raise new capital. Nomos plans to acquire the remaining 44.2% stake of subsidiary Bank of Khanty-Mansysisk. Nomos's shareholders expect to acquire the stake (valued at about RUB13bn) from the local government in H212, and then wait until Nomos could raise broadly the same amount of equity before selling the stake to the bank. Nomos's primary funding source is corporate deposits (37% of total liabilities at end-Q112), which are rather lumpy (the largest 20 accounted for 47% of corporate accounts) and potentially price sensitive, as a significant part of these are auction-driven placements by public entities and deposits from state-owned corporates, which exposes Nomos to some interest rate risk. Overall liquidity is reasonable, with liquidity reserves (comprising cash equivalents, short-term interbank placements and securities and loans eligible for repo with Central Bank of Russia) equal to RUB127bn or 33% of total customer funds at end-Q112. Fitch conservatively excluded from the liquidity buffer a RUB5.1bn (6% of FCC) bank deposit in a European subsidiary of a Russian state-controlled bank, which in the agency's view may be of a fiduciary nature. At the same time, obligations/repayments falling due in H212-H113 included RUB34bn of money market placements (although these are typically rolled over), RUB41bn of large non-core corporate deposits and RUB36bn of syndicated loans and bonds, of which RUB13bn had put options. Together these potential repayments were equal to about 87% of the liquidity reserve, although Fitch notes that even in case of a prolonged market closure, the bank should have sufficient time and flexibility to replenish its liquidity through other borrowings or moderate deleveraging. RATING SENSITIVITIES: NOMOS'S LONG-TERM IDR AND VIABILITY RATING Nomos's ratings could be downgraded if related party business markedly expands or become more risky, the bank's risk appetite notably increases or if closer integration between Nomos and Otkritie results in greater exposure to the latter. A deterioration in the Russian operating environment, the performance of Nomos's non-related loans or the level of the bank's capitalisation would also be negative. Upward potential is currently limited given the bank's exposure to related party and relationship based lending and concerns about the impact of the change in the shareholder structure. However, a marked reduction in related party and relationship lending could help to stabilise the ratings at their current level. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: NOMOS'S SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The '4' Support Rating and 'B' Support Rating Floor reflect Nomos's sizeable nationwide franchise and systemic importance, meaning there is a limited probability of government support, in Fitch's view. A change in these ratings is unlikely in the foreseeable future. The rating actions are as follows: Long-Term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable Short-Term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' Local Currency Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb' Support Rating: affirmed at '4' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B' National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA-(rus)'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB' Senior unsecured local debt: affirmed at 'AA-(rus)' Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BB-' Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 13 August 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria