FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P assigns Performant Financial 'B+' rating
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 22, 2012 / 7:30 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P assigns Performant Financial 'B+' rating

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

March 22 - Overview	
     -- U.S. debt collections agency and recovery services provider Performant 	
Financial Corp. recently refinanced its existing bank debt with proceeds from 	
a new bank financing.	
     -- Performant has significant customer concentration within a fairly 	
narrow sector, which is partly mitigated by fairly moderate pro forma leverage 	
of about 3.0x.	
     -- We are assigning our 'B+' corporate credit rating to Performant, and a 	
'BB-' issue-level rating and '2' recovery rating to subsidiary DCS Business 	
Services Inc.'s $147.5 million senior secured credit facilities.	
     -- The outlook is stable, based on our view that the company will 	
generate positive free operating cash flow and potentially improve credit 	
metrics over the next year.	
 	
Rating Action	
On March 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B+' 	
corporate credit rating and stable outlook to Livermore, Calif.-based 	
Performant Financial Corp. 	
	
We also assigned a 'BB-' issue-level rating and '2' recovery rating to 	
subsidiary DCS Business Services Inc.'s $11 million revolving credit facility, 	
$57 million term loan A, and $79.5 million term loan B. The '2' recovery 	
indicates our expectation of substantial (70% to 90%) recovery for lenders in 	
the event of a payment default.	
	
The new credit agreement also allows the company to request a $30 million 	
increase in its term loan B. Given our expectation that the company will 	
eventually fully repay the existing preferred stock and its ability to pursue 	
acquisitions, our corporate credit rating and recovery analysis assume the 	
company incurs the additional $30 million of senior secured debt at a later 	
date. 	
 	
Rationale	
The ratings on Performant reflect what we consider the company's "vulnerable" 	
business risk profile and "significant" financial risk profile (both as 	
defined in our criteria). Our business risk assessment recognizes the 	
long-standing relationships that the company has with its student loan clients 	
and the relative predictability of its revenue stream over the short term, 	
based on the deferred payment model on rehabilitated loans. However, these 	
attributes are overshadowed by what we believe is a substantial ongoing 	
business risk: Performant has significant customer concentration, with its top 	
five customers comprising about 74% of its total revenues. 	
	
The ratings incorporate our expectation that adjusted debt to EBITDA will be 	
in the high-2x area and funds from operations (FFO) to debt will be about 20% 	
by the end of 2012. We anticipate some modest improvement in the company's 	
financial profile beyond that point. Our analysis for 2012 also incorporates 	
revenue growth of about 20% and EBITDA growth of at least 10%, as Performant 	
continues to ramp up recovery volumes under its fairly new Medicare recovery 	
program and achieves previously delayed rehabilitation revenue growth in its 	
Department of Education contract. Despite the significant financial risk 	
profile assessment, the company's majority stockholder is private-equity firm 	
Parthenon Capital Partners; we therefore assume the company's longer-term 	
financial policy will be aggressive. 	
	
Performant provides collections and related services primarily on student 	
loans for government-backed agencies. Over 95% of annual revenue is 	
success-based--as a percent of collections made on behalf of its 	
clients--while the rest are incentive-based. Performant does not own or assume 	
liability for any of the loans, and only acts as an intermediary to work with 	
borrowers on behalf of its clients, thereby minimizing risk.	
	
We expect the pool of total defaulted student loans, which is currently about 	
$67 billion, to continue to increase, and for Performant to continue to grow 	
its contractual revenue base as it gains new customers and increases its loan 	
volumes with existing customers. In addition, although Performant is 	
relatively new to the medical payments auditing business, it has the sole 	
contract for Region A of the Medicare Parts A and B Medicare Administrative 	
contracts. This contract launched in 2009 and we expect it to contribute an 	
increasing amount of revenues over the next few years, given our assumption 	
that increasing Medicare expenditures will prompt the agency to expand audit 	
volumes.	
	
The student loan collections business is fragmented, with a number of 	
competitors among the various state, federal, and guarantee agencies 	
businesses. Performant's market share varies greatly among these customer 	
segments, from the mid-single digits to about 25%. The company's market share 	
with the federal Department of Education is lower--at about 7%. Notably, over 	
the course of several years, the federal Department of Education will assume a 	
greater proportion of total student loans through its Federal Direct Loan 	
Program, which began in 2010. However, we expect this process will take 	
several years to unfold.	
	
The company's significant financial risk profile reflects its debt to EBITDA 	
of about 3.0x, pro forma for the refinancing, and expectations that the 	
company will generate ongoing FFO to debt of about 20% FFO to debt. We also 	
assume that the business will continue to generate positive levels of free 	
operating cash flow (FOCF), given modest capital expenditure requirements and 	
low debt-servicing requirements. Our analysis also incorporates the potential 	
for the company to upsize its term loan B to $109.5 million, and therefore 	
fully repay its preferred stock issue, and we believe it could make some 	
potential acquisitions with proceeds from the $30 million, uncommitted 	
incremental term loan B.	
 	
Liquidity	
The company's liquidity is "adequate." Cash sources include a modest cash 	
balance, pro forma for the refinancing, and full availability under the $11 	
million revolving credit facility. We also assume that ongoing FOCF will be at 	
least $10 million, after accounting for about $8 million of annual capital 	
expenditures.	
	
Our assessment of Performant's liquidity incorporates the following 	
expectations:	
     -- We expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by about 1.6x for the 	
next year.	
     -- We expect net sources would remain positive, even if EBITDA declines 	
20%.	
     -- Because the company has positive cash flow and a stable contracted 	
revenue base, we believe it could absorb low-probability shocks.	
     -- The bank agreement has a maximum total leverage covenant of 3.25x and 	
a minimum fixed-charge coverage covenant of 1.20x, the former of which we 	
expect will provide a minimum 15% EBITDA headroom.	
 	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on 	
Performant Financial Corp., to be published as soon as possible following this 	
release on RatingsDirect.	
 	
Outlook	
The stable outlook incorporates our expectations that the company's initial 	
pro forma leverage of about 3.0x will modestly improve over the next few years 	
as revenue growth and moderate improvement in profitability contribute to 	
increasing EBITDA. We also expect the company to continue to generate FOCF, 	
which will provide increased cash balances and the potential for debt 	
repayment. 	
	
The company's private-equity ownership and our assessment of its aggressive 	
longer term financial policy limit a possible upgrade. Conversely, if the loss 	
of a customer or a significant, unforeseen degradation in the company's loan 	
collection performance hurt EBITDA margins, a downgrade could occur, since it 	
could result in an inability to generate positive FOCF, and could also be 	
problematic to the company's ability to meet its financial maintenance 	
covenants.	
 	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
 	
Ratings List	
	
New Rating; Outlook Action	
	
Performant Financial Corp.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B+/Stable/--       	
	
New Ratings	
	
DCS Business Services, Inc.	
 Senior Secured	
  US$11 mil revolver bank ln due 2017   BB- 	
   Recovery Rating                      2                  	
  US$79.5 mil term B bank ln due 2018   BB-	
   Recovery Rating                      2                  	
  US$57 mil term A bank ln due 2017     BB-	
   Recovery Rating                      2                  	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.