TEXT-Fitch cuts Dun & Bradstreet's IDR to 'BBB+'

Aug 10 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Dun & Bradstreet Corp. (D&B) to 'BBB+' from 'A-'. The Rating Outlook has been revised to Negative from Stable. The downgrade and outlook reflects the company's announcement to accelerate share repurchases coupled with D&B's willingness to increase debt to fund a portion of these share buy backs. A full rating list is provided at the end of this release. D&B announced that the Board of Directors approved an increase in the share repurchase authorization from $500 million to $1 billion. The company intends to complete these share repurchases over the next two years. Year to date June 2012, D&B has repurchased $200 million in shares and has $770 million available under its increased authorization program. Fitch believes that the company is willing to increase unadjusted gross leverage over 2x in order to execute on its share repurchase authorization. Fitch estimates current leverage at 1.9x. Fitch has previously stated that debt funded share repurchases which increased unadjusted gross leverage beyond 2x would trigger a negative rating action. The Negative Outlook reflects the uncertainty of D&B's financial policy. Fitch believes that any policies announced or actions taken by D&B will be in the context of remaining an investment grade rated issuer. The ratings may be stabilized or downgraded based on the level of indebtedness/leverage the company incurs within the next 12 to 24 months and/or depending on the clarity of its financial policy. RATING RATIONALE: --The ratings are supported by D&B's ability to generate strong, consistent free cash flow (FCF); its solid credit-protection measures; high barrier to entry relating to its database; and the company's ability to leverage its database into multiple revenue-generating products. Ratings also reflect the visibility of the company's revenue base, as well as Fitch's belief that management will be financially prudent with acquisitions. --Rating concerns include limited revenue diversification (over 60% of total revenue is from D&B's Risk Management product line ), potential weakness and pricing pressures in the Sales & Marketing (SMS) segment, which account for approximately 30% of revenues. --The ratings incorporate the recent pressures in the North American RMS (approximately 40% of total revenues), down 5% for the first two quarters of 2012. The decline has been driven in part by non-DNBi customers opting for lower usage base contracts. Fitch does not believe this is a secular trend and is driven by customers taking advantage of near-term savings in response to weak economic trends. --Ratings reflect increased legal costs associated with the investigation into Shanghai Roadway D&B Marketing Services (Roadway) potential violation of Chinese consumer data privacy laws and the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA). The company self-reported the potential FCPA violations to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and U.S. Department of Justice. Currently, the timing and potential fines related to these investigations are unknown. D&B has shut down Roadway, and the impact on consolidated operations will be minimal. Fitch notes that in 2011 the Roadway operations generated approximately $23 million in revenues and $2 million in operating income. Given the size of the operations, Fitch believes any fines would be manageable within the company's consolidated credit profile and liquidity. LIQUIDITY PROFILE: D&B has adequate liquidity, supported by approximately $491 million of availability under its $800 million credit facility due 2016 (reduced by $309 million in borrowings) and $119 million in cash, as of June 30, 2012. Fitch believes that most of the cash balance is located outside the U.S. The company's maturity schedule is manageable and consists of $400 million senior notes due April 2013, $300 million senior notes due November 2015, and $309 million revolver balance due October 2016. Fitch expects D&B to have sufficient liquidity and access to the capital markets to meet all debt maturities. The company's latest 12 months (LTM) FCF (after dividends) was $203 million, with a strong FCF to debt ratio of 20%. Fitch expects annual FCF to be approximately $200 million to $225 million in 2012 and 2013. D&B's total pension plans were underfunded by approximately $590 million at year-end 2011. However, only roughly 73% of the pension obligation is related to the U.S. qualified plan, which is approximately $290 million underfunded and was frozen in 2007. Fitch believes the company will have sufficient liquidity to handle its funding obligations, in accordance with the Pension Protection Act, and is reflected in Fitch's FCF expectations. Fitch has downgraded the following ratings: --IDR to 'BBB+' from 'A-'; --Bank credit facility to 'BBB+' from 'A-'; --Senior unsecured to 'BBB+' from 'A-'. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: --Commercial paper and short-term IDR at 'F2'. The Rating Outlook is revised to Negative from Stable. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION? The ratings may be stabilized or downgraded based on the level of indebtedness/leverage the company incurs within the next 12 to 24 months and/or depending on the clarity of its financial policy. Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include: --Unadjusted gross leverage exceeding 2.5x. Positive: The current Rating Outlook is Negative. As a result, Fitch's sensitivities do not currently anticipate a rating upgrade.