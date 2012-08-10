TEXT-S&P rates Central Plains Energy Project's bonds 'A-'

Aug 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'A-' issue-level rating to Central Plains Energy Project's (CPEP) series 2012 bonds. The outlook is negative. The rating on CPEP's gas project revenue bonds (Project No. 3) series 2012 is tied to the various transaction participants, which are: -- The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GSG; A-/Negative/A-2), which guarantees the obligations of CPEP 2012's gas supplier, J.Aron (not rated); -- The Metropolitan Utilities District of Omaha (MUD: AA/Stable/--), the offtaker for approximately 84% of total delivered gas; and -- Natixis S.A. (A/Stable/A-1), the guarantor of Natixis Funding Corp (NR), the Investment Contract provider for the debt service reserve account. The Royal Bank of Canada (RBC; AA-/Negative/A-1+) is the commodity swap counterparty, although the deal is structured with a custodial agreement to be delinked from the credit risk of this counterparty. The primary rating constraint on CPEP 2012's bonds is the long term-rating on GSG, as guarantor of CPEP 2012's gas supplier. We could revise the ratings or outlook on the prepaid transaction to the extent that we revise the rating on GSG, or if we lower the ratings on another counterparty and that counterparty becomes the primary rating constraint on the transaction. The assignment of a final rating follows the review of final documentation for the transaction. The investment agreement provider had not been identified at the time we assigned the preliminary rating; this counterparty will be Natixis Funding Corp., with a guarantee from Natixis S.A. The bonds were sold at a slightly larger premium than anticipated at the time we assigned the preliminary rating, reflecting the fixed interest rate on these bonds and the falling market rates during this period. The discount rate on the prepayment amount also decreased, and some changes occurred to the discount paid to gas offtakers. The monthly discount will now be 20 cents per million Btu (mmBtu for the first 10 years, then 50 cents per mmBtu for the remaining 20 years. An additional annual rebate is forecast to be 15.7 cents per mmBtu for the first 10 years and 13.6 cents per mmBtu for the remaining 20 years. However, no changes occurred to the total volume of gas, offtakers or other entities, and counterparty ratings. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- "Assessing Credit Quality by the Weakest Link," Feb. 13, 2012 -- "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology and Assumptions," May 31, 2012 -- "Methodology and Assumptions for Market Value Securities," Aug. 31, 2010 RATINGS LIST New Rating Central Plains Energy Project (Gas Prepay) $608.675 mil series 2012 A-/Negative Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.