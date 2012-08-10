FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Central Plains Energy Project's bonds 'A-'
August 10, 2012

TEXT-S&P rates Central Plains Energy Project's bonds 'A-'

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Aug 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'A-' issue-level rating to Central Plains Energy Project's (CPEP) series 2012
bonds. The outlook is negative.

The rating on CPEP's gas project revenue bonds (Project No. 3) series 2012 is 
tied to the various transaction participants, which are:
     -- The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GSG; A-/Negative/A-2), which guarantees 
the obligations of CPEP 2012's gas supplier, J.Aron (not rated);
     -- The Metropolitan Utilities District of Omaha (MUD: AA/Stable/--), the 
offtaker for approximately 84% of total delivered gas; and
     -- Natixis S.A. (A/Stable/A-1), the guarantor of Natixis Funding Corp 
(NR), the Investment Contract provider for the debt service reserve account.

The Royal Bank of Canada (RBC; AA-/Negative/A-1+) is the commodity swap 
counterparty, although the deal is structured with a custodial agreement to be 
delinked from the credit risk of this counterparty. 

The primary rating constraint on CPEP 2012's bonds is the long term-rating on 
GSG, as guarantor of CPEP 2012's gas supplier. We could revise the ratings or 
outlook on the prepaid transaction to the extent that we revise the rating on 
GSG, or if we lower the ratings on another counterparty and that counterparty 
becomes the primary rating constraint on the transaction.

The assignment of a final rating follows the review of final documentation for 
the transaction. The investment agreement provider had not been identified at 
the time we assigned the preliminary rating; this counterparty will be Natixis 
Funding Corp., with a guarantee from Natixis S.A. The bonds were sold at a 
slightly larger premium than anticipated at the time we assigned the 
preliminary rating, reflecting the fixed interest rate on these bonds and the 
falling market rates during this period. The discount rate on the prepayment 
amount also decreased, and some changes occurred to the discount paid to gas 
offtakers. The monthly discount will now be 20 cents per million Btu (mmBtu 
for the first 10 years, then 50 cents per mmBtu for the remaining 20 years. An 
additional annual rebate is forecast to be 15.7 cents per mmBtu for the first 
10 years and 13.6 cents per mmBtu for the remaining 20 years. However, no 
changes occurred to the total volume of gas, offtakers or other entities, and 
counterparty ratings.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- "Assessing Credit Quality by the Weakest Link," Feb. 13, 2012
     -- "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology and Assumptions," May 31, 
2012 
     -- "Methodology and Assumptions for Market Value Securities," Aug. 31, 
2010

RATINGS LIST
New Rating

Central Plains Energy Project (Gas Prepay)
 $608.675 mil series 2012     A-/Negative 


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
