TEXT-Fitch rates Lakeland, Fla. energy system revs 'AA-'
August 10, 2012

TEXT-Fitch rates Lakeland, Fla. energy system revs 'AA-'

Aug 10 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'AA-' rating to the following
Lakeland, FL (the city) revenue bonds:

--Approximately $100 million of variable rate energy system revenue and
refunding bonds, series 2012.

The bonds are expected to be sold via negotiation the week of Aug. 20. Proceeds
will be used to refund a portion of outstanding series 2009.

In addition, Fitch has affirmed the 'AA-' rating on the city's $463.1 million of
outstanding parity bonds.

The Rating Outlook is Stable.

SECURITY

The bonds are secured by a first lien on net revenues derived by the city from
the operation of its electric system.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

STABLE SERVICE AREA: Lakeland Energy System provides integrated electric service
throughout a stable service area well situated between Orlando and Tampa. Subpar
income levels and elevated unemployment are tempered by the affordability of
user charges.

AMPLE RATE FLEXIBILITY: Notably low rates coupled with the city's autonomous
ratemaking authority provide significant flexibility.

SOUND FINANCIAL METRICS: The system's strong financial performance continues to
yield solid annual debt service coverage in excess of 2.0 times (x) and result
in healthy liquidity approaching 200 days cash on hand.

MANAGEABLE CAPITAL PROGRAM: The system's sufficiency of resources for at least
the next 10 years has translated into a manageable capital program that will be
funded almost entirely from excess operating cash flow.

ABOVE AVERAGE DEBT PROFILE: Leverage ratios are slightly above average relative
to rating category medians, although no additional debt is planned over the near
term, which should lead to some moderation in debt levels.

STRENGTHENED LEGAL PROVISIONS: Anticipated changes in the rate covenant and
additional bonds test are viewed positively but as credit neutral but Fitch.

CREDIT PROFILE

RETAIL ELECTRIC PROVIDER WITH DIVERSE SUPPLY
Lakeland Electric is the third-largest municipal electric utility in the state
of Florida, providing electric service to approximately 121,400 predominantly
residential customers. The utility's resource mix centers around its 219
megawatt (MW) share of a coal-fired steam turbine generator jointly owned with
Orlando Utility Commission and a 350 MW combined cycle natural gas generating
plant. Fitch believes that the system's power supply is diverse and provides
sufficient flexibility to mitigate changes in fuel prices.

SOLID FINANCIAL PROFILE
Financial operations are sound and compare favorably with rating category
medians. Annual debt service coverage exceeded 2.0x for the second consecutive
year while liquidity grew to nearly 200 days cash. Financial projections through
fiscal 2016 appear reasonable and maintain adequate liquidity without the
assumption of additional debt issuance or base rate increases. The forecast
shows little change in debt service coverage levels through fiscal 2013 before a
sizeable drop-off in bond principal increases coverage to a range of 2.5x-2.7x
in the outer years of the forecast.

STABLE SERVICE TERRITORY
The city's location in Central Florida within Polk County (implied GO rating of
'AA' by Fitch) and situated between Orlando and Tampa, continues to drive
diversification in local employment opportunities. The system's customer base is
diverse, split almost evenly between residential users (51% of fiscal 2011
sales) and commercial and industrial users (49%). No meaningful concentration
exists among the system's largest users and the collection of annual billings
continues to approximate 100%. Recent growth in resident wealth levels has
outpaced the growth rates of the state and nation, although median household
income as well as per capita money income, remain below average, approximating
92% of state and national figures.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.

This action was informed by information identified in Fitch's Revenue-Supported
Rating Criteria and U.S. Public Power Rating Criteria.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'U.S. Public Power Rating Criteria', Jan. 11, 2012;
--'Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria', June 20, 2011.

