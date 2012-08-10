FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: Spain's bond spreads signal growing investor concern
#Market News
August 10, 2012 / 6:21 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: Spain's bond spreads signal growing investor concern

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 10 - In the wake of European Central Bank President Mario Draghi's hint
that the ECB might purchase government bonds to support price stability,
investors remain skeptical about Spain's economic recovery prospects, according
to a report just published on RatingsDirect. The report, titled "Spanish
Sovereign Debt Pricing Exposes Investors' Doubts About The Economy," says that
secondary-market prices on the country's bonds remain depressed, yield spreads
over benchmark borrowing costs are growing, and the cost to insure Spanish debt
with credit default swaps 
(CDS) continues its steady three-year rise. (Watch the related CreditMatters 
TV segment of "Capital Markets Update," dated Aug. 7, 2012.)

Our projections of net general government debt reflect our assumption that 
official loans to distressed financial institutions will eventually be 
mutualized within the eurozone. That means we do not expect net general 
government debt to exceed 80% of GDP beyond 2015. However, we still see 
multiple risks to Spain's economic recovery. And our negative outlook on the 
Spanish sovereign reflects uncertainties about the effectiveness of eurozone 
policies in stabilizing funding markets.

The markets for Spanish sovereign debt appear to agree with our assessment 
about the vulnerabilities in eurozone plans to provide official assistance, as 
well as to create a banking union with a single regulator.


The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

