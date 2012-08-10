FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
August 10, 2012 / 6:26 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P: NRC ruling credit neutral for U.P. public power

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 10 - Earlier this month, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC)
released an order suspending final decisions on licensing and relicensing
applications for new and existing nuclear plants. The order expressly states
that licensing and relicensing proceedings will continue while it develops a
response to a recent federal appellate court decision that set aside the
commission's rules governing the storage of spent nuclear fuel. 

In a report released today, entitled "The NRC's Suspension Of Final Nuclear 
Licensing Doesn't Affect U.S. Public Power And Cooperative Utility Ratings," 
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said it believes that the NRC's order will 
not affect ratings on cooperative and public power utilities that rely on 
nuclear assets. 

"We base this on the licenses the NRC has already granted to proposed new 
nuclear plants under development with public power and cooperative 
participation," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst David Bodek. "In 
addition, with limited exceptions, license expirations are not imminent for 
nuclear plants with pending relicensing applications and public power and 
cooperative participation," Mr. Bodek added.

Of note, the NRC's order says the commission is seeking a storage solution 
that complies with the court order and meets the industry's needs. 


The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. 
Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media 
representative provided.

