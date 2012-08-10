FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: Solutia ratings withdrawn after acquisition by Eastman Chemical
August 10, 2012 / 6:31 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: Solutia ratings withdrawn after acquisition by Eastman Chemical

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 10 - Rating Action
On Aug. 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services withdrew its ratings on 
Solutia Inc., including its corporate credit rating. The withdrawals follow 
Eastman Chemical Co.'s (BBB/Stable/A-2) acquisition of Solutia, as well as the 
company's repayment of all its rated debt.

Rationale
We have withdrawn our issue ratings and our corporate credit rating on Solutia 
Inc. upon the completion of Eastman Chemical Co.'s acquisition of the company. 
Solutia has paid down all of its rated debt.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008


Ratings List

Ratings Withdrawn
                                        To                 From
Solutia Inc.
 Corporate credit rating                NR/NR              BB/Watch Pos/NR

                                        To                 From
Solutia Inc.
 Senior secured                         NR                 BB+/Watch Pos
                                        NR                 2
 Senior unsecured                       NR                 BB-/Watch Pos
                                        NR                 5


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

