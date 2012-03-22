FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Atlantic Broadband's proposed loan facilities
March 22, 2012 / 8:46 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Atlantic Broadband's proposed loan facilities

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

March 22 - Overview	
     -- U.S. cable-TV provider Atlantic Broadband Finance is planning to issue 	
first- and second-lien term loans and a revolving credit facility.	
     -- We are assigning our 'B+' issue-level rating and '3' recovery rating 	
to the first-lien debt and our 'B-' issue rating and '6' recovery rating debt 	
to the proposed second-lien debt.	
     -- In addition, we are affirming our 'B+' corporate credit rating on the 	
company despite the increase in leverage to 7x, pro forma for the transaction.	
     -- The stable outlook is based on our expectation for continued 	
meaningful free operating cash flow generation.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B+' 	
issue-level rating and '3' recovery rating to Quincy, Mass.-based cable-TV 	
provider Atlantic Broadband Finance LLC's proposed $660 million first-lien 	
term loan and $50 million first-lien revolving credit facility. The '3' 	
recovery rating indicates our expectations for meaningful (50%-70%) recovery 	
in the event of a payment default. 	
	
In addition, we assigned our 'B-' issue-level rating and '6' recovery rating 	
to the company's proposed $350 million second-lien term loan. The '6' recovery 	
rating indicates our expectations for negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the 	
event of a payment default. The company intends to use the proceeds to 	
refinance the existing $555 million term loan B ($486 million outstanding as 	
of Dec. 31, 2011), repay the $125 million senior subordinated notes due 2014, 	
and pay a $343 million distribution to shareholders. We will withdraw the 	
rating on the existing senior secured credit facility and notes when the 	
transaction closes. 	
	
We also affirmed our 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company. The outlook 	
is stable.	
	
With the approximately 2.6x increase in leverage from the proposed 	
transaction, pro forma leverage, at 7.0x, is at the upper end of our range for 	
the rating. Over the next year, we expect leverage to decline to about 6.25x 	
due to mid-single-digit EBITDA growth and free cash flow allocation to debt 	
repayment. Pro forma for the transaction, $1.01 billion of debt will be 	
outstanding. 	
	
Rationale	
The ratings on Atlantic Broadband reflect a "highly leveraged" financial risk 	
profile (as defined in our criteria) and aggressive competition from 	
direct-to-home (DTH) satellite-TV providers for video services and local 	
telephone companies for data and telephone services. Tempering factors include 	
its operations in less populated second-tier markets, which provide some 	
protection from local telephone companies deploying fiber-based video 	
offerings in the intermediate term; its position as the dominant provider of 	
pay-TV services in its markets; and some growth potential from data, 	
telephony, and commercial services.	
	
Atlantic Broadband is a midsized cable system operator serving roughly 190,000 	
equivalent basic subscribers. About 60% of the customers were in mature, 	
smaller markets in western Pennsylvania, and the rest in Miami Beach, 	
Delaware-Maryland (DelMar), and South Carolina. Investment company ABRY 	
Partners LLC controls Atlantic Broadband and we assess the company's financial 	
policy as highly aggressive.	
	
Our expectations for the rating include low-single-digit revenue growth and 	
mid-single-digit EBITDA growth for the next two years, reflecting data, 	
telephone, and commercial revenue growth, along with flat video revenue 	
growth. While the company trails its larger cable peers in penetration of 	
advanced services, we expect Atlantic Broadband to improve on these metrics 	
over the next few years. For example, we expect penetration of data and 	
telephone subscribers to reach mid-30% and high-teen percentage areas, 	
respectively. We also expect capital expenditures to increase to over $50 	
million for the next few years (from the $35 million-$40 million that the 	
company historically spent), reflecting success-based spending from growing 	
its commercial business and capital investments in its network. Thus, we 	
assume that free operating cash flow (FOCF) will be lower than 2011's $66 	
million, at about $35 million in 2012 and about $45 million in 2013. We expect 	
the company will allocate its FOCF to reducing debt such that leverage could 	
decline to about 6.25x by the end of 2012 and to the high-5x area by the end 	
of 2013. Longer term improvement in leverage is unlikely given ABRY's appetite 	
for dividends. 	
	
Atlantic Broadband's high leverage and smaller size could limit its ability to 	
respond to aggressive competition from DTH providers for video services and 	
from local telephone operators for data services. DTH providers have 	
historically had an above-average penetration in Atlantic Broadband's 	
territories because of underinvestment by the company's previous owners. 	
Though fiber-based video competition from the telecom companies is currently 	
limited to a portion of the company's DelMar--and, recently, Miami 	
Beach--clusters, local telephone companies have been offering data services in 	
all of Atlantic Broadband's territories.	
	
Verizon Communications Inc. is the principal competitor in the company's 	
Pennsylvania and DelMar territories, while AT&T Inc. competes against Atlantic 	
Broadband in Miami Beach and South Carolina. Currently, Verizon offers its 	
fiber-optic FiOS video product to about 20,000 of Atlantic Broadband's homes 	
passed in the DelMar territories, which is about 4% of total homes passed. We 	
expect Verizon to deploy its FiOS product in its first-tier, higher density 	
markets rather than in Atlantic Broadband's second-tier, lower density 	
Pennsylvania territories, thereby providing a degree of protection from 	
facilities-based video competition. AT&T has obtained a state-issued video 	
franchise that covers portions of the Miami Beach cluster.	
	
Liquidity	
We view Atlantic Broadband's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. We 	
expect sources of liquidity to outweigh uses by over 1.5x over the next two 	
years. We expect net sources to be positive, even if EBITDA unexpectedly 	
declines 15% over the same period. Atlantic Broadband's liquidity consists of 	
about $6.5 million in cash as of Dec. 31, 2011, our expectation for good FOCF 	
generation of about $35 million, and a new undrawn $50 million revolving 	
credit facility. We consider debt maturities in 2012 and 2013 manageable, at 	
$6.6 million annually (1% amortization on the proposed first-lien term loan; 	
the proposed second-lien term loan does not amortize). We expect the company 	
to use its excess FOCF to pay down its term loan over the next few years. 	
	
Proposed financial maintenance covenants are expected to include a maximum 	
total leverage ratio and a minimum interest coverage test. We expect the total 	
leverage covenant to be set to provide at least a 15% EBITDA headroom, in line 	
with our adequate liquidity assessment.	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Atlantic 	
Broadband, to be published on RatingsDirect shortly.	
	
Outlook	
The outlook is stable and is based on our expectation for continued meaningful 	
FOCF generation. The current ownership structure and resulting financial 	
policy considerations, however, limit a possible upgrade. 	
	
Conversely, we could lower the rating if Atlantic Broadband pursues a more 	
aggressive financial policy such that leverage exceeds 7x. Less likely, given 	
the stable performance inherent in the cable-TV business, we could also lower 	
the rating if the competitive pressures leads to an acceleration in subscriber 	
losses and steep pricing declines, resulting in a negative revision of our 	
business risk assessment, leverage rising above 7x, or several quarters of 	
break-even or negative FOCF.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- U.S. Cable Sector Overview: Growth Slows As The Industry Matures, 	
March 21, 2012	
     -- U.S. Telecom & Cable Companies, Strongest To Weakest, Jan. 12, 2012	
     -- U.S. Telecom And Cable Sectors Likely To Maintain Overall Rating 	
Stability, Jan., 12, 2012	
     -- Issuer Ranking List: U.S. Telecom & Cable Companies, Strongest To 	
Weakest, Jan. 9, 2012	
     -- Industry Economic Outlook: U.S. Telecom And Cable Sectors Likely To 	
Maintain Overall Rating Stability, Jan. 4, 2012	
     -- Adapting Could Be Cable TV's Key To Meeting The OTT Challenge, Sept 	
27, 2011	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Atlantic Broadband Finance LLC	
 Corporate Credit Rating          B+/Stable/--	
 Senior Secured                   B+	
   Recovery Rating                3	
 Subordinated                     B-	
   Recovery Rating                6	
	
New Ratings	
	
Atlantic Broadband Finance LLC	
 $660M first-lien term loan       B+	
   Recovery Rating                3	
 $50M first-lien revolver         B+	
   Recovery Rating                3	
 $350M second-lien term loan      B-	
   Recovery Rating                6	
 	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

