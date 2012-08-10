TEXT-Fitch revises Lorain County, Ohio outlook to stable

Aug 10 - Fitch Ratings affirms its rating on the following Lorain County, Ohio (the county) bonds: --$39.67 million in limited tax general obligation bonds, various series, at 'AA'; --$910,000 taxable revenue development bonds (Lorain County port authority bond fund), series 2003A, at 'AA-'. Additionally, Fitch affirms its rating of 'AA' on the county's implied unlimited tax general obligation (ULTGO) pledge. The county has no ULTGO bonds. The Rating Outlook is revised to Stable from Negative. SECURITY LTGO bonds are secured by the levy of an ad valorem tax on all property within the 10-mill limitation. Port Authority (the authority) bonds are secured by contract payments from the Lorain County Visitors Bureau (LCVB) equal to debt service payments. The bonds are further secured by a county guarantee of non-tax revenue. KEY RATING DRIVERS OUTLOOK TO STABLE: Fitch revises its Outlook on the bonds to Stable because of the county's success in balancing its budget in the past two years through expenditure reductions and maintenance of strong fund balance levels. Fitch also expects that structural balance will be sustained. LTGO RATING ON PAR WITH IMPLIED ULTGO RATING: The LTGO bonds are rated on par with the implied ULTGO rating due to the county's considerable financial flexibility. AUTHORITY BONDS REFLECT COUNTY GUARANTY: The one-notch distinction between the ULTGO and port authority bonds is based on the more narrow pledge of the county's guaranty of non-tax revenues. EXPENDITURE CONTROL KEY TO BUDGETARY BALANCE: The county's maintenance of budgetary balance going forward will be limited largely to controlling expenditures given the restrictive revenue-generating environment given voters' demonstrated unwillingness to approve additional taxes. ECONOMIC STABILIZATION: The regional economy shows signs of stabilization with two years of marginal increases in the county's tax base and moderation in the unemployment rate. MODERATELY LOW DEBT & LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: The county's debt, pension, and OPEB costs are moderate; its debt profile consists largely of overlapping debt. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION REDUCTION IN FINANCIAL CUSHION: While Fitch currently makes no distinction between the ULTGO (implied) and LTGO ratings, meaningful erosion of overall financial flexibility would change the credit profile and could result in rating differentiation between the two ratings. CREDIT PROFILE STABILIZING ECONOMY Lorain County is located in northern Ohio, approximately 30 miles from Cleveland on Lake Erie. The regional economy has experienced some diversification from its historical concentration in the automotive sector, with education and health services gaining prominence. Employment within the manufacturing sector remains above average at 132% of the national average. Additionally, manufacturing has led employment growth, adding 3,000 jobs in 2011 and helping to offset losses in other contracting sectors. Despite a 29% contraction in its county employment since 2008, Ford Motor Company (IDR 'BBB-', Outlook Stable by Fitch) remains the county's largest employer at its city of Avon Econoline plant. Several hospitals in the county have completed expansions in recent years and Oberlin College's presence in the county provides some degree of long-term stability. The unemployment rate has decreased to 6.8% in May 2012 from 7.4% the year prior, approximately on par with the state (6.9%) and well below the national average (7.9%). Positively, residential employment growth has outpaced labor force growth. The tax base shows signs of stabilization with marginal growth in 2011 and 2012 after a 6.5% decline from 2008 peak. BUDGETARY BALANCE RESTORED The county's financial margins have been challenged since 2006, resulting in net operating fund deficits through 2009. Over the past five years, the county has managed its financial performance largely through expenditure reductions (down 16.3% on a nominal basis) as it has limited revenue generating potential. Unaudited 2011 results were positive in the general fund, with a net surplus of $2.1 million or 4.9% of general fund spending. The county's financial flexibility was considerable at the end of 2011 with an unrestricted fund balance at a strong 57.7% of general fund spending (sum of committed, assigned, and unassigned under GASB 54). General fund operations continued various prior-year cost savings. Operating surpluses in fiscals 2011 and 2010 resulted primarily from addition funds provided by the criminal justice tax levy that has since been overturned by voters. However, the county's 2012 budget and year-to-date performance suggest that management's expenditure reductions implemented to date and rebounding revenues have resulted in stabilizing finances, even without funds from the criminal justice tax levy in fiscal 2012. The county's 2012 budget reduced budgeted expenditures $2.5 million (6.3% of general fund expenditures and transfers out) from 2011 levels and anticipates a $2.2 million surplus from operations. Year-to-date sales tax collections have been strong, up 5.7% as of June. The county combined its law enforcement dispatch and 911 services, saving an estimated $750,000 annually, half of which was used to enhance the sheriff's department budget. Additionally, the county has incorporated sheriff and prosecutor operations back into the general fund without additional offsetting revenue. In 2010 and 2011 these operations were funded with a half-percent criminal justice sales tax that was overturned on voter referendum in November 2009. The county expects to benefit from constitutionally mandated distributions of state-wide gross casino revenues beginning in fiscal 2013, with conservative estimates of annual distributions at $4 million. MODERATELY LOW DEBT AND LONG-TERM LIABILITY COSTS The debt burden is moderately low ($1,395 per capita; 2.3% of market value), consisting primarily of overlapping debt. Debt service as a percent of spending is manageable at 8.7% of operating fund spending for fiscal 2011 while amortization is somewhat above average at 59% payout in 10 years. The county does not have a current formal capital improvement plan due to lack of need. Future capital plans consist primarily of maintenance with roughly $2 million to $3 million of additional debt planned over the next few years. The county participates in state plans for pension and OPEB benefits. Aggregate general fund contributions for both benefit classes are budgeted at a moderate $2.9 million, equal to 5.7% of budgeted 2012 spending. The largest state retirement fund, PERS, is somewhat underfunded (68% as of Dec. 31, 2010, using Fitch's more conservative 7% rate of return assumption). The state legislature is currently considering a proposal from PERS to change benefits to improve the system's funded ratios. If adopted, the proposal would help mitigate Fitch's concern that pension and OPEB system payments may create long-term budget pressure for the county. If port authority revenues are not sufficient to meet debt service obligations, the county has agreed under the county guaranty to make up the balance, first out of its lodging tax receipts and second from all of its other non-tax revenues, by the date debt service is due. Lodging tax receipts have totaled roughly $12,000 annually, equal to 7.5% maximum annual debt service (MADS); however total applicable non-tax revenues have generated approximately $20 million (audited fiscal 2010 and unaudited fiscal 2011). Debt service for the bonds is relatively flat with maximum annual debt service of $111,000. While the county's guaranty has never been called upon, Fitch believes that funding the contingent obligation could be easily accomplished without pressuring county operations. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's Tax-Supported Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from Creditscope, S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index, IHS Global Insight, Zillow.com, and National Association of Realtors. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2011); --'U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2011). 