FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P publishes revised oil price assumptions
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 22, 2012 / 8:50 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P publishes revised oil price assumptions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 22 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 	
today said it is raising its oil pricing assumptions for 2012, 2013, and 2014. 	
Its natural gas price assumptions are unchanged.	
	
"The revised oil price assumptions reflect our updated expectations and views 	
of industry fundamentals," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Aniki 	
Saha-Yannopolous in the report, entitled "Standard & Poor's Raises Its Oil 	
Price Assumptions; Natural Gas Price Assumptions Unchanged."	
	
The assumptions take into account our belief that oil prices in 2012 will 	
remain at or near current levels, in particular due to decreased non-OPEC oil 	
supply, ongoing political unrest in the Middle East, Organisation for Economic 	
Co-operation and Development oil stocks below the five-year average, and 	
limited spare capacity. The increased West Texas Intermediate (WTI)-Brent 	
differential for 2012 reflects our expectation that outbound crude 	
transportation options at Cushing will be limited.	
	
Our assumptions include WTI prices of $85 a barrel in 2012, $80 in 2013, and 	
$75 in 2014, compared with previous assumptions of $80, $70, and $70, 	
respectively. Our Brent price assumptions are $100 per barrel in 2012, $90 in 	
2013, and $80 in 2014, compared with $90, $80, $75, respectively.	
	
	
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 	
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 	
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 	
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 	
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.