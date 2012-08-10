FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch downgrades BSCMS 2005-TOP20
August 10, 2012 / 6:36 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch downgrades BSCMS 2005-TOP20

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Aug 10 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded nine classes of Bear Stearns
Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust (BSCMS), 2005-TOP20 commercial mortgage
pass-through certificates. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end
of this release.

The downgrades reflect an increase in Fitch expected losses across the pool,
primarily attributed to updated valuations and workout strategies on the
existing specially serviced loans. Fitch modeled losses of 4.99% of the
remaining pool. The expected losses based on the original pool size are 4.56%,
which includes 1.31% in realized losses as of the July 2012 distribution date.
Fitch has designated 34 loans (24.7% of the pool balance) as Fitch Loans of
Concern, which includes eight specially serviced loans (13.2%). Four of the
Fitch Loans of Concern (15.39%) are within the transaction's top 15 loans by
unpaid principal balance, including the largest loan in the pool (6.78%).

As of the July 2012 distribution date, the pool's aggregate principal balance
has reduced by approximately 16.49% (including realized losses) to $1.7 billion
from $2.1 billion at issuance. Two loans (1.7%) are currently defeased. Interest
shortfalls are affecting classes N, P, and Q.

The largest contributor to Fitch-modeled losses is the Lakeforest Mall A-Note
(6.78%), the largest loan in the pool. The loan is secured by 402,625 square
feet (sf) of inline space in a 1.1 million sf regional mall in Gaithersburg, MD.
The loan originally transferred to special servicing in July 2010 for maturity
default after the sponsor (Simon Property Group) was unable to refinance the
existing debt. Also in special servicing is a $20 million B-note encumbered by
the property, which is held outside the trust and correlates to the LF rake
class of the transaction

The borrower continues to manage the asset under a forbearance agreement while
marketing the asset for sale with a proposed assumption of debt. The servicer
reported that a potential purchaser has been identified and documentation is
underway as the potential purchaser completes their due diligence.

The next largest contributor to Fitch-modeled losses is the Two Renaissance
Square loan (4.92%). The loan is secured by a 470,464 sf office building located
in Phoenix, AZ. The loan, which matured in April 2012, had transferred to
special servicing in February 2012 for imminent maturity default. A discounted
pay off (DPO) of the subject loan was approved and closed in July 2012, and is
expected to be reflected in the August 2012 remittance.

The third largest contributor to Fitch-modeled losses is secured by four mobile
home parks located in IL (2) and MI (2), totaling 1,092 pads (0.92%). The loan
had transferred to special servicing in September 2010 for monetary default. The
servicer was unsuccessful in selling the loan in a 2011 note sale initiative.
The servicer has since been negotiating a Deed in Lieu of foreclosure which will
be recommended for trust approval shortly. As of year-end December 2011
occupancy reported at 66%.

Fitch downgrades the following classes, revises the Rating Outlooks and assigns
Recovery Esitmates (RE's) as indicated:

--$147.7 million class A-J to 'Asf' from 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$20.7 million class C to 'BBBsf' from 'Asf'; Outlook to Negative from Stable;
--$15.5 million class D to 'BBB-sf' from 'BBBsf'; Outlook to Negative from
Stable;
--$28.5 million class E to 'Bsf' from 'BBsf'; Outlook to Negative from Stable;
--$18.1 million class F to 'CCCsf' from 'BBsf'; RE 100%;
--$18.1 million class G to 'CCCsf' from 'Bsf'; RE 65%;
--$23.3 million class H to 'CCsf' from 'B-sf'; RE 0%;
--$18.1 million class J to 'Csf' from 'CCCsf'; RE 0%;
--$5.2 million class K to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; RE 0%.

Fitch also affirms the following classes and revises the Rating Outlook on class
B as indicated:

--$61.2 million class A-2 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$176 million class A-3 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$82.9 million class A-AB at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$955 million class A-4A at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$130.8 million class A-4B at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$15.5 million class B at 'Asf'; Outlook to Negative from Stable;
--$7.8 million class L at 'Csf'; RE 0%;
--$6.6 million class M at 'Dsf'; RE 0%;
-- Class N at 'Dsf'; RE 0%;
-- Class O at 'Dsf'; RE 0%;
-- Class P at 'Dsf'; RE 0%.

Class A-1 has paid in full. The balances for classes N, O, P and the unrated
class Q have been reduced to zero due to realized losses. The ratings on the
rake class LF will remain at 'Dsf' / RE 0% due to realized losses.

Fitch had previously withdrawn the rating withdraws the rating on the
interest-only class X.

Additional information on Fitch's criteria for analyzing U.S. CMBS transactions
is available in the Dec. 21, 2011 report, 'Surveillance Methodology for U.S.
Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions', which is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'
under the following headers:

Structured Finance >> CMBS >> Criteria Reports

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (June 6, 2012);
--'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions' (Dec. 21,
2011).

