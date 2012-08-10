TEXT-Fitch downgrades BSCMS 2005-TOP20

Aug 10 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded nine classes of Bear Stearns Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust (BSCMS), 2005-TOP20 commercial mortgage pass-through certificates. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. The downgrades reflect an increase in Fitch expected losses across the pool, primarily attributed to updated valuations and workout strategies on the existing specially serviced loans. Fitch modeled losses of 4.99% of the remaining pool. The expected losses based on the original pool size are 4.56%, which includes 1.31% in realized losses as of the July 2012 distribution date. Fitch has designated 34 loans (24.7% of the pool balance) as Fitch Loans of Concern, which includes eight specially serviced loans (13.2%). Four of the Fitch Loans of Concern (15.39%) are within the transaction's top 15 loans by unpaid principal balance, including the largest loan in the pool (6.78%). As of the July 2012 distribution date, the pool's aggregate principal balance has reduced by approximately 16.49% (including realized losses) to $1.7 billion from $2.1 billion at issuance. Two loans (1.7%) are currently defeased. Interest shortfalls are affecting classes N, P, and Q. The largest contributor to Fitch-modeled losses is the Lakeforest Mall A-Note (6.78%), the largest loan in the pool. The loan is secured by 402,625 square feet (sf) of inline space in a 1.1 million sf regional mall in Gaithersburg, MD. The loan originally transferred to special servicing in July 2010 for maturity default after the sponsor (Simon Property Group) was unable to refinance the existing debt. Also in special servicing is a $20 million B-note encumbered by the property, which is held outside the trust and correlates to the LF rake class of the transaction The borrower continues to manage the asset under a forbearance agreement while marketing the asset for sale with a proposed assumption of debt. The servicer reported that a potential purchaser has been identified and documentation is underway as the potential purchaser completes their due diligence. The next largest contributor to Fitch-modeled losses is the Two Renaissance Square loan (4.92%). The loan is secured by a 470,464 sf office building located in Phoenix, AZ. The loan, which matured in April 2012, had transferred to special servicing in February 2012 for imminent maturity default. A discounted pay off (DPO) of the subject loan was approved and closed in July 2012, and is expected to be reflected in the August 2012 remittance. The third largest contributor to Fitch-modeled losses is secured by four mobile home parks located in IL (2) and MI (2), totaling 1,092 pads (0.92%). The loan had transferred to special servicing in September 2010 for monetary default. The servicer was unsuccessful in selling the loan in a 2011 note sale initiative. The servicer has since been negotiating a Deed in Lieu of foreclosure which will be recommended for trust approval shortly. As of year-end December 2011 occupancy reported at 66%. Fitch downgrades the following classes, revises the Rating Outlooks and assigns Recovery Esitmates (RE's) as indicated: --$147.7 million class A-J to 'Asf' from 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$20.7 million class C to 'BBBsf' from 'Asf'; Outlook to Negative from Stable; --$15.5 million class D to 'BBB-sf' from 'BBBsf'; Outlook to Negative from Stable; --$28.5 million class E to 'Bsf' from 'BBsf'; Outlook to Negative from Stable; --$18.1 million class F to 'CCCsf' from 'BBsf'; RE 100%; --$18.1 million class G to 'CCCsf' from 'Bsf'; RE 65%; --$23.3 million class H to 'CCsf' from 'B-sf'; RE 0%; --$18.1 million class J to 'Csf' from 'CCCsf'; RE 0%; --$5.2 million class K to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; RE 0%. Fitch also affirms the following classes and revises the Rating Outlook on class B as indicated: --$61.2 million class A-2 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$176 million class A-3 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$82.9 million class A-AB at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$955 million class A-4A at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$130.8 million class A-4B at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$15.5 million class B at 'Asf'; Outlook to Negative from Stable; --$7.8 million class L at 'Csf'; RE 0%; --$6.6 million class M at 'Dsf'; RE 0%; -- Class N at 'Dsf'; RE 0%; -- Class O at 'Dsf'; RE 0%; -- Class P at 'Dsf'; RE 0%. Class A-1 has paid in full. The balances for classes N, O, P and the unrated class Q have been reduced to zero due to realized losses. The ratings on the rake class LF will remain at 'Dsf' / RE 0% due to realized losses. Fitch had previously withdrawn the rating withdraws the rating on the interest-only class X. Additional information on Fitch's criteria for analyzing U.S. CMBS transactions is available in the Dec. 21, 2011 report, 'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions', which is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: Structured Finance >> CMBS >> Criteria Reports Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (June 6, 2012); --'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions' (Dec. 21, 2011).