FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TET-Fitch on analyzing Canadian residential mortgage default, losses
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 10, 2012 / 6:41 PM / 5 years ago

TET-Fitch on analyzing Canadian residential mortgage default, losses

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 10 - Fitch Ratings has published an updated U.S. RMBS criteria report
that outlines the framework used to monitor and analyze outstanding U.S. RMBS
for potential rating changes.

The sole change from the previously published criteria is the introduction of a
new loss-model for the Alt-A and SubPrime sectors.

The new loss model is described in detail in the criteria report 'U.S. RMBS Loan
Loss Model', published Aug. 10, 2012 and available at www.fitchratings.com.

The criteria report provides details and analysis of Fitch's surveillance
process for U.S. RMBS transactions. This includes discussion of Fitch's key
rating drivers for U.S. RMBS: asset analysis, cash flow analysis, and
counterparty analysis.

The criteria report 'U.S. RMBS Surveillance Criteria' is available on the Fitch
Ratings web site at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the above link:

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Applicable Criteria & Related Research:
--'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (June. 6, 2012);
--'Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions'
(March 20, 2012);
--'U.S. Residential Mortgage Re-REMIC Criteria' (Aug. 10, 2012);
--'U.S. RMBS Loan Loss Model Criteria' (Aug. 10, 2012);
--'U.S. RMBS Cash Flow Analysis Criteria' (April 19, 2012);
--'Structured Finance Recovery Estimates for Distressed Securities' (Nov. 16,
2011).

Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. RMBS Surveillance Criteria

Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria
Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions
U.S. Residential Mortgage Re-REMIC Criteria
U.S. Prime RMBS Loan Loss Model Criteria
U.S. RMBS Cash Flow Analysis Criteria
Structured Finance Recovery Estimates for Distressed Securities

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.