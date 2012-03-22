FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch takes various rating actions on 12 classes of orion 2006-2
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 22, 2012 / 8:50 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-Fitch takes various rating actions on 12 classes of orion 2006-2

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 22 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed five, downgraded seven, and
subsequently withdrawn the ratings on all classes of notes issued by Orion
2006-2, Ltd./LLC (Orion 2006-2) as follows:	
	
--$805,829,487 class A-1A/variable funding note affirmed at 'Dsf' and withdrawn;	
--$40,000,000 class A-1B notes affirmed at 'Dsf' and withdrawn;	
--$30,150,000 class S notes downgraded to 'Dsf' from 'Csf' and withdrawn;	
--$195,000,000 class A-2 notes affirmed at 'Dsf' and withdrawn;	
--$87,500,000 class B-1 notes affirmed at 'Dsf' and withdrawn;	
--$40,000,000 class B-2 notes affirmed at 'Dsf' and withdrawn;	
--$58,000,000 class C-1 notes downgraded to 'Dsf' from 'Csf' and withdrawn;	
--$31,000,000 class C-2 notes downgraded to 'Dsf' from 'Csf' and withdrawn;	
--$50,028,227 class D-1 notes downgraded to 'Dsf' from 'Csf' and withdrawn;	
--$13,000,000 class D-2 notes downgraded to 'Dsf' from 'Csf' and withdrawn;	
--$10,500,000 class E notes downgraded to 'Dsf' from 'Csf' and withdrawn;	
--$21,371,050 class X notes downgraded to 'Dsf' from 'Csf' and withdrawn.	
	
Orion 2006-2 entered an event of default on Nov. 7, 2007 and accelerated its
maturity on Dec. 10, 2007. The required majority of the controlling class voted
to liquidate the transaction on Jan. 12, 2012.	
	
The final distribution date occurred on March 12, 2012. None of the notes
received any payments toward interest or principal.	
	
Orion 2006-2 was a hybrid cash and synthetic structured finance collateralized
debt obligation (SF CDO) invested in residential mortgage-backed securities.	
	
Contact:	
	
Primary Surveillance Analyst	
Erika Tsang, CFA	
Director	
+1-212-908-0817	
Fitch, Inc.	
One State Street Plaza	
New York, NY 10004	
	
Committee Chairperson	
Alina Pak, CFA	
Senior Director	
+312-368-3184	
	
	
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.	
	
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.	
	
The information used to assess these ratings was sourced from periodic trustee
reports, note valuation reports, and the public domain.	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:	
--'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011);	
--'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs' (Oct. 6, 2011).	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:	
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria	
Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.