#Market News
August 10, 2012 / 6:51 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts West Corp's debt to 'B+'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aug 10 - Standard & Poor's Rating Services said today that it revised its
recovery rating on Omaha, Neb.-based business process outsourcer West Corp.'s
 senior secured debt to '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful
(50% to 70%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default, from '2'
(70% to 90% recovery expectation). We lowered our issue-level rating on this
debt to 'B+' (the same as our 'B+' issuer rating on the company) from 'BB-', in
accordance with our notching criteria for a '3' recovery rating. The rating
revisions follow West's upsizing of its proposed incremental term loan B by $250
million, bringing the aggregate amount to $970 million. We believe the increased
size of this debt class reduces recovery prospects in the event of default. West
no longer plans to issue $250 million of senior notes. All other ratings,
including the 'B+' corporate credit rating, remain unchanged, as does the stable
outlook.

We expect West Corp., to maintain have high leverage in the 5x-6x area over 
the intermediate term, as the company continues its acquisition-oriented 
growth strategy. This expectation underscores our assessment of West Corp.'s 
financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" (based on our criteria). West has 
been an active acquirer of automated services companies as it seeks to expand 
its presence in its higher-margin areas. We believe West's business risk 
profile is "fair," based on its good EBITDA margin and revenue stability. We 
believe these dynamics will result in West achieving low- to mid-single-digit 
percentage revenue and EBITDA growth, on average, over the intermediate term, 
with slightly lower leverage. (For the latest complete corporate credit rating 
rationale, see Standard & Poor's research report on West Corp., published Aug. 
2, 2012. Our updated recovery analysis will be published on RatingsDirect as 
soon as possible following the release of this report.)

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

RATINGS LIST
West Corp.

Corporate credit rating   B+/Stable/--

Rating Lowered            To             From
 Senior secured debt      B+             BB-
  Recovery rating         3              2

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

