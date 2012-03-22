FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P places Dollar General ratings on watch positive
#Market News
March 22, 2012 / 8:56 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P places Dollar General ratings on watch positive

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

March 22 - Overview	
     -- U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp. continues to achieve 	
strong operating results and we expect debt leverage to approach the low-2.0x 	
area in 2012.	
     -- We are placing our ratings, including the 'BB+' corporate credit 	
rating, on CreditWatch with positive implications.	
     -- We base the CreditWatch on continued cash flow expansion and our 	
expectations for further improvement in its financial risk profile in 2012.	
 	
Rating Action	
On March 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings, 	
including the 'BB+' corporate credit rating, on Credit Watch with positive 	
implications, following Dollar General's better-than-expected operating 	
results for the quarter ended Feb. 12, 2012. The 'BBB' rating on the $1.7 	
billion first-out term loan is affirmed and not placed on Credit Watch 	
Positive because there is limited upgrade potential on this debt based on the 	
collateral coverage. 	
 	
Rationale	
The ratings on Dollar General reflect our expectation that the company's 	
value-focused merchandising strategy and continued store expansion will 	
sustain the positive operating momentum and contribute to further improvement 	
in credit measures. We view Dollar General's business risk as "satisfactory" 	
(based on our criteria), because of its good market position as the largest 	
dollar-store chain in the U.S., with over 9,000 stores, good prospects for 	
future growth, and improved merchandising and operating efficiencies. Still, 	
Dollar General operates in the highly competitive discount retail sector and 	
is pursuing an aggressive growth plan, in our opinion. We expect the positive 	
operating momentum to continue in 2012--albeit at a slower pace than in 	
2011--as a result of its value proposition and good execution. 	
	
We currently view Dollar General's financial profile as "significant." 	
However, given the improvement in credit protection measures we expect, we 	
believe credit protection measures could improve to levels in line with that 	
of an "intermediate" financial profile. In our base case, we forecast total 	
debt to EBITDA to decline toward the low-2.0x and EBITDA interest coverage to 	
increase to over 6x in 2012, mainly through EBITDA growth. We forecast free 	
cash flow to remain healthy. Dollar General generated over $500 million of 	
free cash flow in 2011. Dollar General recently approved a $500 million share 	
repurchase program and has $315 million outstanding. Going forward, we expect 	
Dollar General to use a significant portion of its free cash flow to fund 	
share repurchases rather than debt reduction.	
 	
CreditWatch	
We will resolve the CreditWatch following a review of the company's financial 	
policy, given the majority ownership by equity sponsors, as well as their 	
future store growth and operating strategies. We expect to raise the ratings 	
by one notch, raising the corporate credit rating to 'BBB-', an 	
investment-grade rating, from 'BB+', with a stable outlook.	
 	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
 	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch Action	
                                        To                 From	
Dollar General Corp.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB+/Watch Pos/--   BB+/Stable/--	
	
Dollar General Corp.	
 Senior Secured First Loss              BB+/Watch Pos      BB+	
  Recovery Rating                       4                  4	
 Subordinated                           BB-/Watch Pos      BB-	
  Recovery Rating                       6                  6	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Dollar General Corp.	
 Senior Secured First-Out               BBB    	
  Recovery Rating                       1       	
	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

