TEXT-S&P rates CE Oaxaca Dos notes 'BBB-'
#Market News
August 10, 2012 / 7:11 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates CE Oaxaca Dos notes 'BBB-'

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

Overview
     -- Mexico-based wind power project, Oaxaca II, is planning to issue 
$148.5 million senior secured notes due December 2031.
     -- We are assigning our 'BBB-' rating to the issue.
     -- The stable outlook reflects the project's long-term power purchase 
agreements with Comision Federal de Electricidad and reasonable expectations 
for wind resource and turbine performance.


Rating Action
On Aug. 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB-' 
rating to CE Oaxaca Dos S. de R.L. de C.V.'s (Oaxaca II) proposed $148.5 
million, fixed interest rate senior secured notes due Dec. 31, 2031. The 
outlook is stable.

Rationale
Oaxaca II will repay debt with cash flow from its 102 megawatt (MW) wind farm 
project that earns revenues from energy it sells under long-term 
power-purchase agreements (PPA) with Comision Federal De Electricidad (CFE; 
foreign currency: BBB/Stable/--; local currency: A-/Stable/--). Acciona S.A., 
a Spain-based, engineering, construction, and concession company, indirectly 
owns Oaxaca II.

The 'BBB-' ratings reflects the following strengths:
     -- Twenty-year PPA with strong off-taker, CFE, which eliminates price 
risk, but not volume risk.
     -- Different favorable technical opinions, the track record of wind 
availability and the on-site information for five years support the excellent 
conditions of wind resource in the state of Oaxaca.
     -- Operations and maintenance (O&M) contract is for the next 20 years, 
which matches the PPA's term and the tenor of the notes. Moreover, we believe 
O&M budget to be conservative, mitigating possible variations on actual O&M.
     -- Proven technology as Acciona has used these turbines since 2004 with 
an average availability on its wind projects of 98%.
     -- Adequate debt service coverage (DSCR) under our base-case scenario 
which considers a one year P90 with the 96% availability. Under this scenario, 
the minimum DSCR is 1.40x and the average DSCR is 1.41x.

These strengths are somewhat offset by the following weaknesses:
     -- The cash flow depends directly on energy production that relies on the 
wind resource that is seasonal and beyond management's control.
     -- Reliance on one type of wind turbine technology. While the AW 70 1.5 
MW wind turbines are commercially proven, any future serial defect or 
maintenance/spare parts issues after the warranties expire could result in 
lower revenues and increased costs. The certified design life of this turbine 
is 20 years, which matches the debt tenor.
     -- O&M costs for the wind energy industry have proven to be higher than 
initially projected.

Oaxaca II is a 102 MW wind farm located in the Isthmus region of Tehuantepec 
in the state of Oaxaca, 17 kilometers away from the Pacific Coast. The wind 
farm is comprised of 68 wind turbines laid out in three sections. The project 
reached commercial operation on Feb. 6, 2012.

The generated revenues are fully contracted under the 20-year, 
dollar-denominated, fixed price PPA with CFE. The PPA is a take-or-pay 
contract for 100% of the wind farm's net energy production. The price for 
Oaxaca II is $65 per megawatt hour. The formula to adjust payments considers 
O&M costs which are adjusted according to the U.S. producer price index and 
non-O&M related costs. If the produced energy is lower than expected, there 
are no penalties. Under the PPA, CFE allows Oaxaca II to connect to the 
preferred interconnection point in the Ixtepec substation which the utility 
owns. The Ixtepec substation transmits power from several wind farms in the 
region. The wheeling/delivery risk is borne by CFE as the national grid 
operator. We believe the PPA with CFE provides Oaxaca II with a strong 
contractual foundation and mitigates market risk. However, volume risk 
remains, as it depends on on-site wind availability.

The rating also considers the several studies that indicate the favorable wind 
conditions in the region. The wind availability study for Oaxaca II was 
prepared by the independent engineer consultant, Alatec, which has worked on 
more than 150 wind projects totaling 8,100 MW. Alatec based its assessment on 
on-site data from four stations at Oaxaca II with near-hub height wind data. 
In addition, there are long-term reference stations near the wind farm. The 
study collected more than five years of on-site data and almost 10 years of 
long-term reference data on or nearby the project, which gives more certainty 
about the availability of the wind resource at the site. During this period, 
the wind has been consistently strong with an average speed of 10-12 meters 
per second, and unidirectional, which resulted in low wind production 
variation. However, given the fact that the wind resource is seasonal in 
nature and beyond management's control, we believe that cash flow dependency 
on wind availability remains the most significant risk.

We expect O&M costs to be in line with budget, given that Acciona Energia 
Mexico (AEM) will operate and maintain the wind farm through a 20-year O&M 
contract. Oaxaca II is using a proven turbine technology: a 68 Acciona 
Windpower AW 70 1.5 MW wind turbine. There are more than 2,500 turbines 
installed worldwide with a global average fleet availability of more than 98%. 
Acciona's wind turbines have been operating for more than 15 years. Moreover, 
Acciona's turbines have experienced no serious defects, with global failures 
of less than 1% on their major components. In Alatec's opinion, Acciona has 
ample experience as a wind turbine supplier and does not anticipate any 
relevant problems in their operation. However, we believe that there is 
dependency risk due to only one type of wind technology.

The $148.5 million notes will be fully amortizing. The capital structure is 
somewhat backloaded, as around 46% of the debt is due in the last quarter of 
the notes' term. However, given that the debt amortization matches the revenue 
generation under the PPA, we consider this structure as adequate. The debt 
matures only a couple of months before the PPA's expiration date. Under our 
base-case scenario, which incorporates a one-year P90 96% availability 
scenario, the expected minimum DSCR is 1.43x and the average DSCR is 1.45x. We 
don't believe there is a refinancing risk on this structure as the PPA 
provides for stability in cash flow generation. However, if O&M is 
significantly higher than our expectations or if wind is significantly below 
than our expectations, there could be a refinancing risk.

Liquidity
The project's liquidity is sufficient as there is a six-month debt service and 
O&M reserves that are initially funded. However, since the O&M in the first 
couple of years is low, given that most of these costs are still covered by 
the EPC contractor, the reserve is low. In 2014, the O&M reserve is 
replenished with cash available after debt service to cover the following six 
months of O&M. If for some reason, the reserves are used, they will be 
replenished after debt service payment. We believe that this partially 
mitigates the risk of low wind or higher-than-expected O&M costs during a 
certain point in time.

Moreover, cash distributions are restricted to certain covenants, such as a 
12-month backward and forward looking DSCR of more than 1.2x. If during three 
consecutive years, cash is trapped because it does not meet the test, it will 
be used to make a prepayment of the notes. We believe that this mitigates the 
risk of cash outflows during periods of stress.

Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectations that Oaxaca II will generate 
stable revenues due to its PPA with CFE, which mitigates price volatility, 
strong wind availability in the state of Oaxaca, and the proven technology. 
Also we expect O&M costs to be in line with the expectations, as Acciona has 
experience in managing similar projects around the globe. A downgrade could 
occur if wind availability is below the IE assumptions, or if O&M costs are 
higher than in the projected scenario resulting in a decline of the DSCR below 
a minimum of 1.4x. A downgrade of CFE could result in a credit deterioration 
of the project. We believe an upgrade is not likely at this point.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Project Finance Construction And Operations Counterparty Methodology, 
Dec. 20, 2011
     -- Updated Project Finance Summary Debt Rating Criteria, Sept. 18, 2007
Ratings List
New Rating

CE Oaxaca Dos, S. de R.L. de C.V.
 Senior Secured                         BBB-/Stable               


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
