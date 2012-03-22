FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: Orleans Homebuilders outlook revised
March 22, 2012 / 10:05 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P: Orleans Homebuilders outlook revised

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

March 22 - Overview	
     -- The overall market for better-positioned U.S. homebuilders appears to 	
be stabilizing, but it is currently uncertain whether Orleans Homebuilders 	
Inc. will be able to return to profitability in the near term.	
     -- We revised our outlook on Orleans to negative from stable based on 	
expectations for continued tightening of the company's covenant compliance 	
headroom under its credit agreement.	
     -- We affirmed our 'B-' corporate credit rating on Orleans and 	
issue-level rating on the company's $130 million secured term loan. 	
	
Rating Action	
On March 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 	
Orleans Homebuilders Inc. (Orleans) to negative from stable. We affirmed our 	
'B-' corporate credit rating and 'B-' issue-level rating on the company's $130 	
million secured term loan. We also maintain a '3' recovery rating on the 	
company's secured term loan, indicating our expectation for a meaningful 	
(50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default	
	
Rationale	
We revised our outlook on Orleans to negative to reflect erosion of the 	
cushion under the tangible-net-worth covenant required by the company's credit 	
agreement. The company reported $10.5 million of headroom above the current 	
$100 million required tangible net worth amount at its second fiscal quarter 	
ended Dec. 31, 2011. This amount is down significantly from the $19.2 million 	
at the end of its June 30, 2011, fiscal year. We expect this cushion to 	
decline further over the next two quarters, albeit at a slower pace, as the 	
company continues to generate a net loss from operations.	
	
Orleans engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of 	
single-family detached homes, attached townhomes, condominiums, and active 	
adult homes. It generates more than 75% of its revenue from move-up and luxury 	
buyers, and earns the balance from sales to first-time and active adult 	
buyers. The company currently sells homes in approximately 49 communities in 	
six states, but we expect this to decline to 36 active communities by June 30, 	
2012, as legacy lots are closed out and management focuses fewer new openings 	
on select core markets in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Illinois, and North 	
Carolina. The company has already exited the areas it considers noncore, such 	
as the Florida market, its mortgage processing business, and its community 	
management business. Additionally, the company recently began refreshing its 	
floor plans, opening new model homes, and marketing more aggressively. While 	
these actions will likely eliminate a number of inefficiencies that lingered 	
due to limitations from the bankruptcy process and will eventually better 	
position the company going forward, we are uncertain if Orleans will be able 	
to drive enough volume from a smaller platform to reach sustained 	
profitability in the near term, in our opinion. We believe a potential setback 	
in the company's business plans or the absence of a broader industry recovery 	
could also challenge current covenant cushion levels.	
	
	
	
Liquidity	
Although modest on an absolute basis, liquidity is adequate as the company has 	
sufficient cash relative to capital needs over the next 12 months, in our 	
opinion. (Please see "Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For 	
Global Corporate Issuers," published Sept. 28, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the 	
Global Credit Portal at wwww.globalcreditportal.com)	
	
Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors:	
     -- We expect the company's liquidity sources (cash reserves, revolver 	
availability, and cash from operations) to exceed its uses by more than 1.2x.	
     -- Orleans debt payments total only $1.3 million in principal 	
amortization over the next year.	
     -- Even if EBITDA declined by 20%, we believe net sources would exceed 	
cash requirements over the next 12 months.	
 	
Unrestricted cash reserves totaled $24 million at Jan. 31, 2012, and the 	
company's $30 million revolving credit facility remained undrawn. The secured 	
borrowing base under the revolver only allowed for $3 million of availability 	
at Jan. 31, 2012, but this amount will increase as the builder repays the term 	
loan. Terms of the credit agreement require Orleans to use 50% of excess free 	
cash flow at the end of each fiscal year to prepay the term loan (we estimate 	
the required prepayment for the June 30, 2012, fiscal year will be in the $5 	
million to $7 million range). Additionally, the company is required to make 	
quarterly principal amortization payments of $325,000. Orleans currently has 	
no other mandatory capital obligations prior to the term loan maturity in 	
February 2016. We expect discretionary land acquisition spending to remain 	
modest over the next 12 months.	
	
	
Recovery analysis	
The rating on the company's secured term loan is 'B-' (the same as the 	
corporate credit rating), with a recovery rating of '3', which indicates our 	
expectations for a meaningful recovery (50%-70%) in the event of a payment 	
default. For our complete recovery rating analysis, see Standard & Poor's 	
recovery report to be published shortly after this report on RatingsDirect.	
	
	
Outlook	
The negative outlook reflects our belief that Orleans' already slim covenant 	
headroom will continue to narrow over the coming quarters as net losses erode 	
tangible net worth. We would lower our ratings by one or more notches if we 	
believe a covenant breach was imminent or liquidity materially weakened. We 	
presently believe positive ratings momentum is unlikely in the near term until 	
both profits and liquidity improve.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Industry Economic and Ratings Outlook: The Stable Outlook for U.S. 	
Homebuilders Hinges On Strengthening Economy, Job Formation, Consumer 	
Confidence, published Feb. 6, 2012. 	
     -- Issuer Ranking: U.S. Homebuilders, Strongest To Weakest, published 	
Feb. 3, 2012.	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Single-Family Homebuilders, 	
published Sept. 27, 2011. 	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, published Sept. 28, 2011. 	
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, published Sept. 14, 2009.	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Orleans Homebuilders Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B-/Negative/--     B-/Stable/--	
	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Orleans Homebuilders Inc.	
 Senior Secured	
  Local Currency                        B-                 	
  Recovery Rating                       3                  	
	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

