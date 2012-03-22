TEXT-S&P: Orleans Homebuilders outlook revised

March 22 - Overview -- The overall market for better-positioned U.S. homebuilders appears to be stabilizing, but it is currently uncertain whether Orleans Homebuilders Inc. will be able to return to profitability in the near term. -- We revised our outlook on Orleans to negative from stable based on expectations for continued tightening of the company's covenant compliance headroom under its credit agreement. -- We affirmed our 'B-' corporate credit rating on Orleans and issue-level rating on the company's $130 million secured term loan. Rating Action On March 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Orleans Homebuilders Inc. (Orleans) to negative from stable. We affirmed our 'B-' corporate credit rating and 'B-' issue-level rating on the company's $130 million secured term loan. We also maintain a '3' recovery rating on the company's secured term loan, indicating our expectation for a meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default Rationale We revised our outlook on Orleans to negative to reflect erosion of the cushion under the tangible-net-worth covenant required by the company's credit agreement. The company reported $10.5 million of headroom above the current $100 million required tangible net worth amount at its second fiscal quarter ended Dec. 31, 2011. This amount is down significantly from the $19.2 million at the end of its June 30, 2011, fiscal year. We expect this cushion to decline further over the next two quarters, albeit at a slower pace, as the company continues to generate a net loss from operations. Orleans engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family detached homes, attached townhomes, condominiums, and active adult homes. It generates more than 75% of its revenue from move-up and luxury buyers, and earns the balance from sales to first-time and active adult buyers. The company currently sells homes in approximately 49 communities in six states, but we expect this to decline to 36 active communities by June 30, 2012, as legacy lots are closed out and management focuses fewer new openings on select core markets in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Illinois, and North Carolina. The company has already exited the areas it considers noncore, such as the Florida market, its mortgage processing business, and its community management business. Additionally, the company recently began refreshing its floor plans, opening new model homes, and marketing more aggressively. While these actions will likely eliminate a number of inefficiencies that lingered due to limitations from the bankruptcy process and will eventually better position the company going forward, we are uncertain if Orleans will be able to drive enough volume from a smaller platform to reach sustained profitability in the near term, in our opinion. We believe a potential setback in the company's business plans or the absence of a broader industry recovery could also challenge current covenant cushion levels. Liquidity Although modest on an absolute basis, liquidity is adequate as the company has sufficient cash relative to capital needs over the next 12 months, in our opinion. (Please see "Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers," published Sept. 28, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at wwww.globalcreditportal.com) Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors: -- We expect the company's liquidity sources (cash reserves, revolver availability, and cash from operations) to exceed its uses by more than 1.2x. -- Orleans debt payments total only $1.3 million in principal amortization over the next year. -- Even if EBITDA declined by 20%, we believe net sources would exceed cash requirements over the next 12 months. Unrestricted cash reserves totaled $24 million at Jan. 31, 2012, and the company's $30 million revolving credit facility remained undrawn. The secured borrowing base under the revolver only allowed for $3 million of availability at Jan. 31, 2012, but this amount will increase as the builder repays the term loan. Terms of the credit agreement require Orleans to use 50% of excess free cash flow at the end of each fiscal year to prepay the term loan (we estimate the required prepayment for the June 30, 2012, fiscal year will be in the $5 million to $7 million range). Additionally, the company is required to make quarterly principal amortization payments of $325,000. Orleans currently has no other mandatory capital obligations prior to the term loan maturity in February 2016. We expect discretionary land acquisition spending to remain modest over the next 12 months. Recovery analysis The rating on the company's secured term loan is 'B-' (the same as the corporate credit rating), with a recovery rating of '3', which indicates our expectations for a meaningful recovery (50%-70%) in the event of a payment default. For our complete recovery rating analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report to be published shortly after this report on RatingsDirect. Outlook The negative outlook reflects our belief that Orleans' already slim covenant headroom will continue to narrow over the coming quarters as net losses erode tangible net worth. We would lower our ratings by one or more notches if we believe a covenant breach was imminent or liquidity materially weakened. We presently believe positive ratings momentum is unlikely in the near term until both profits and liquidity improve. Related Criteria And Research -- Industry Economic and Ratings Outlook: The Stable Outlook for U.S. Homebuilders Hinges On Strengthening Economy, Job Formation, Consumer Confidence, published Feb. 6, 2012. -- Issuer Ranking: U.S. Homebuilders, Strongest To Weakest, published Feb. 3, 2012. -- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Single-Family Homebuilders, published Sept. 27, 2011. -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, published Sept. 28, 2011. -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, published Sept. 14, 2009. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Orleans Homebuilders Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B-/Negative/-- B-/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed Orleans Homebuilders Inc. Senior Secured Local Currency B- Recovery Rating 3