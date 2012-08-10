FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 10, 2012

TEXT-Fitch revises Archer Daniels Midland outlook to negative

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

Aug 10 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Archer Daniels Midland Company's 
(ADM) ratings as follows:

--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'A';
--Convertible notes at 'A';
--Credit facilities at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Commercial paper (CP) at 'F1'.

The Rating Outlook is revised to Negative from Stable.

The Negative Outlook reflects that ADM may continue to face earnings pressure
along with higher working capital usage, which would result in a weaker credit
profile. The U.S. drought accelerated in July, after ADM's fiscal 2012 year end,
leading to swiftly rising agricultural commodity prices as prospects for the
fall U.S. crops diminished. High commodity prices and smaller fall 2012 harvests
are likely to keep earnings, primarily in ethanol and Agricultural Services,
constrained in the near term and leverage (not adjusted for readily marketable
inventories; RMI) high for the rating level. Bioproducts, which primarily
consists of ethanol, has contributed a low teens percentage of ADM's segment
operating earnings and Agricultural Services contributed a low 20's percentage
on an average annual basis since 2004.

The USDA further reduced yields for U.S. corn and soybeans today. Continued
volatility in agricultural commodity prices is likely since ending stocks remain
relatively tight and long-term global demand is growing. Volatility is likely to
continue at least until the magnitude of the actual crop damage as a result of
the drought is determined this fall. Commodity prices may remain high until
stocks are rebuilt, which will take more than one year given that this severe
drought is the worst in decades.

ADM's credit ratings are supported by its leading position in agricultural
processing and merchandising, as well as its position as a leading player in
bio-energy. The company's competitive advantages include its size, scale and
diversification, along with its extensive vertically integrated origination,
processing and logistics network. ADM's strong liquidity is a key ratings factor
due to the inherent earnings volatility associated with agricultural markets and
the working capital requirement to fund commodity inventories. Changes in global
supply and demand periodically lead to significant swings in commodity prices
and correspondingly, ADM's earnings and cash flow. However, the company's broad
diversification partially mitigates the impact of this volatility.

The company's free cash flow (FCF; cash flow from operations less capital
expenditures and dividends) for fiscal 2012 was $987 million, a significant
recovery from negative $4 billion in the prior year which was impacted largely
by working capital usage reflecting the impact of higher agricultural commodity
prices on inventories. Additionally, fiscal 2012 FCF benefited from $1 billion
in asset sales through the company's accounts receivable securitization program.

Factoring in heightened and volatile agricultural commodity prices, the further
climb in prices which has already occurred so far in fiscal 2013 is likely to
lead to negative FCF due to working capital usage. If FCF reverts to negative
for longer than 12 to 18 months, Fitch expects ADM to use additional sources of
equity capital or proceeds from the sale of non-core assets to finance a portion
of its working capital needs. On the contrary, if commodity prices recede, ADM
could benefit from reduction in working capital becoming a greater source of
funds.

Fiscal 2012 capital expenditures ramped up again to $1.5 billion, after
moderating somewhat to $1.2 billion in the prior year. ADM plans to reduce capex
slightly in the second half of calendar 2012 to $500 million to $600 million due
to near-term high working capital usage. The company also intends to slow its
pace of share buybacks while leverage and working capital usage are high.
Although ADM still plans to buy back the 14 million shares (approximately $360
million) to offset the remaining dilution from its June 2011 equity unit
conversion, there is some uncertainty whether these repurchases will be
completed by June 2013. Acquisitions both large and small are still a priority.
Fitch expects ADM to be prudent with this strategy while unadjusted leverage
remains elevated. Fiscal 2012 acquisitions of $241 million were modest and
similar to the level in the prior year period.

ADM's net sales and other operating income rose 10% to $89 billion during fiscal
2012 versus the prior year, primarily due to higher average selling prices.
Operating earnings fell 24% to $2 billion, driven by significantly weaker
ethanol results, as well as lower grain merchandising and handling, and oilseeds
crushing and origination. Operating earnings exclude $437 million impairment,
exit and restructuring charges, primarily consisting of a $349 million
impairment on ADM's bio plastics joint venture.

At June 30, 2012, ADM's cash, cash equivalents and short-term marketable
securities were $1.5 billion and RMI was $7.2 billion after Fitch's
discretionary 10% haircut. RMI is hedged and highly liquid. In addition, ADM has
$4.3 billion of undrawn committed credit facilities that support its CP program,
against which $1.3 billion of CP was issued. The company also has a $1 billion
off-balance-sheet accounts receivable securitization program which is fully
utilized. ADM amended this program prior to its expiration on June 29, 2012 and
extended the expiration to June 2013.

Ample liquidity is expected to support ADM's ratings through periodic earnings
volatility and heightened working capital usage. ADM's total debt with equity
credit was $10.3 billion at June 30, 2012, approximately flat with the
heightened debt level at June 30, 2011. Upcoming maturities of long-term debt
primarily consist of $1.4 billion floating rate notes (FRN) due Aug. 13, 2012
and $1.15 billion face amount of convertible senior notes due Feb. 15, 2014.
Fitch believes ADM is likely to refinance these notes. If ADM uses CP to repay
the FRN, it will likely need to expand its credit facilities due to heightened
working capital usage.

In addition to evaluating traditional leverage measures, Fitch's analysis of
agricultural commodity processors takes into consideration leverage ratios that
exclude debt used to finance RMI. Fitch estimates that total debt to operating
EBITDA, adjusted for RMI, was 1.1 times (x) for the latest 12 months ended June
30, 2012. On an unadjusted basis, total debt to operating EBITDA was 3.6x. Fitch
does not include cash dividends received from unconsolidated affiliates in
EBITDA, which would reduce leverage by approximately 0.1-0.2x. Unadjusted
leverage is high for the rating level, primarily reflecting earnings weakness in
fiscal 2012.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION

Future developments, that may individually or collectively lead to a negative
rating action include:

Lack of material improvement from recent earnings trends, and debt at current or
higher levels, putting pressure on leverage, particularly gross leverage.

Future developments, that may nonetheless potentially lead to a positive rating
action include:

The Outlook could return to Stable if earnings rebound significantly from fiscal
2012 and high commodity prices and working capital usage moderate materially.


Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 8, 2012).

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology

