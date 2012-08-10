TEX-S&P cuts Sealed Air CCR to 'BB-'

Overview -- Elmwood Park, N.J.-based-based Sealed Air Corp.'s weak second-quarter results and revised guidance for 2012 are below our previous expectations given significantly increased debt leverage following the company's acquisition of Diversey. Credit ratios are unlikely to improve to levels we previously expected by 2013 and will be more consistent with a lower rating during the next several years. -- As a result, we lowered the corporate credit rating on Sealed Air to 'BB-' from 'BB'. -- In addition, we lowered the issue rating on the company's senior secured credit facilities to 'BB' from 'BB+' and lowered the issue ratings on the unsecured notes to 'BB-' from 'BB'. The recovery ratings for the secured and unsecured debt remain at '2' and '4', respectively. -- Despite immediate challenges associated with weaker economic growth, the stable outlook reflects our expectation that Sealed Air's credit measures are likely to improve somewhat and stabilize at a level appropriate for the 'BB-' rating. We believe the company's continued debt reduction and focus on supporting credit quality will support the outlook. Rating Action On Aug. 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on Sealed Air Corp. to 'BB-' from 'BB'. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we lowered the issue rating on the company's senior secured credit facilities to 'BB' from 'BB+' and lowered the issue ratings on the unsecured notes to 'BB-' from 'BB'. The recovery rating on the secured debt remains '2', indicating our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery of principal in the event of payment default. The recovery rating on the unsecured debt remains '4', indicating our expectation of an average (30%-50%) recovery of principal in the event of payment default. Rationale The downgrade reflects our expectation that earnings will not improve materially over the next few years. We base this assumption on current sales volume pressures in the Diversey and food segments, particularly given the company's sizable exposure to Europe. In our view, this will result in credit measures remaining more consistent with a 'BB-' rating. We now expect that the company's adjusted ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt will be about 11% in 2012 and improve to 12% or above in 2013 according to our scenario, compared with our previous forecast of 15% in 2013. This is despite our continued assumption that management will prioritize still robust discretionary cash flows (after cash restructuring costs) for debt reduction and benefit from an increased level of cost synergies. The company has also indicated that it expects portfolio realignment efforts to yield up to $500 million in the next 12 months, and it plans to use most of these proceeds to reduce debt. We expect the company to maintain adequate liquidity. However, the financial covenant under the company's credit agreement gives it limited headroom, as the net leverage ratio steps down each year. Near-term challenges include the weak economic outlook in Europe, competitive pressures to Diversey's business, declining beef consumption trends in the U.S. and Europe (which could be further affected in the U.S. by drought conditions that could result in higher retail meat prices), and potential integration challenges related to the Diversey acquisition. As a result, our ratings on Sealed Air factor in our expectation that the company's adjusted EBITDA will be about $1 billion in 2012, and we expect the company's EBITDA will improve only modestly in 2013 on the back of cost synergies achieved. We believe any improvement in the European operations (about 33% of sales) remains uncertain due to very low GDP growth that we currently expect in this region under our base-case scenario. We also see a 40% chance of a more pessimistic scenario in the region, which could further dampen prospects for demand recovery. Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' ratings on Sealed Air Corp. reflect the company's strong business risk profile and aggressive financial risk profile, including the increased debt leverage resulting from its $4.7 billion acquisition of Diversey Holdings Inc. in October 2011. With proforma sales of about $8 billion for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, Sealed Air is a leading global manufacturer of various packaging and performance-based materials and equipment systems that serve an array of food, industrial, medical, and consumer applications. Its acquired operations include cleaning and hygiene products, and related services for institutional and industrial cleaning. On a pro forma basis, Sealed Air generates more than 60% of its revenue outside of North America (largely from Europe) and 22% from developing markets. Although the Diversey acquisition has extended Sealed Air's offerings to food-related end markets, a significant portion of combined sales is from nonfood applications. Besides the economy, changes in meat consumption patterns, such as those related to the cost of meat, reported outbreaks of bovine spongiform encephalopathy (mad cow disease) or avian influenza, and trade restrictions can affect the food packaging business. Sealed Air's sales to its food and beverage customers make up about 45% of total sales. The company derives about 30% of sales from cleaning and sanitation product sales, mainly to building management/service contractors and to retail, lodging, and health-care end markets. Protective packaging represents about 20% of sales. This category is somewhat cyclical because most of its sales depend on manufacturing sector volumes. Given the addition of Diversey's lower margin business, and sluggish sales volumes, Sealed Air's adjusted EBITDA margins deteriorated to 13% in 2012 from 16%-17% historically. However, somewhat offsetting the weaker earnings trend, the company has expanded its expected cost synergies to $195 million by 2014 (as compared with previously targeted $125 million). It plans to achieve this mainly through layoffs, procurement savings, and facility consolidations. The company expects restructuring costs of about $235 million to achieve these synergies. We consider a key strength of the company its relative predictability and consistency of operating results. In addition, we believe the combined operations should benefit from attractive long-term demand growth trends, such as increased emphasis on food safety and security, health and hygiene, and growing protein consumption worldwide. However, curtailed capital spending levels, in part to maximize free cash flow for debt reduction, could potentially hamper long-term growth prospects. Sealed Air's debt leverage has increased significantly following the Diversey acquisition. As of June 30, 2012, its FFO to adjusted debt was below 10%, pro forma for the company's asbestos-related settlement payment and assuming it uses all but $100 million of cash on hand to fund the settlement. We believe that management will apply discretionary cash flow, and potential sale proceeds from divestitures to debt reduction to gradually improve its financial profile. We consider FFO to total adjusted debt of 12% to 15% as appropriate for the rating. Given the need for improvement in the company's financial profile, the ratings would not support additional debt-financed acquisitions and share repurchases until credit measures improve to appropriate levels. In November 2003, Sealed Air signed a definitive settlement agreement with the Committee of Asbestos Personal Injury Claimants and the Committee of Asbestos Property Damage Claimants in the bankruptcy proceedings for chemical company W.R. Grace & Co. (Sealed Air purchased the Cryovac packaging business from Grace in 1998.) Under the agreement terms, Sealed Air is to pay the settlement in full when W.R. Grace & Co. emerges from bankruptcy on the reorganization plan's effective date. The payments include $512.5 million in cash, with interest accruing at 5.5% annually since December 2002, and 18 million shares of Sealed Air common stock. The reorganization plan includes establishing one or more trusts under Section 524 of the Bankruptcy Code. The settlement will provide protection to Sealed Air against all current and future Grace-related asbestos, fraudulent transfer, and successor liability claims made against it in connection with the Cryovac acquisition. In January 2012, the U.S. District Court of Delaware confirmed Grace's reorganization plan, but the District Court rulings remain subject to further appeals. Grace has indicated that emerging from bankruptcy before the appeals are fully and finally resolved will require consents or waivers from several parties, including Sealed Air, and that a final decision will need to be made by early September of 2012 in order for Grace to emerge by the end of 2012. Liquidity We consider Sealed Air's liquidity to be "adequate." As of June 30, 2012, Sealed Air had about $504 million in cash, and full availability under its $700 million revolving credit facility expiring in 2016. Sealed Air's Diversey acquisition financing included its $3 billion senior secured credit facilities and $1.5 billion senior notes. The company also has a $125 million U.S. accounts receivables securitization program, under which $92 million was available at June 30, 2012. We expect free cash generation of about $425 million in 2012, after reduced capital spending of $130 million (from previously expected $180 million). In addition to prioritizing discretionary cash flows (after annual dividend outlays of around $100 million) for debt reduction, we also expect management to maintain significant liquidity in anticipation of the asbestos-related settlement agreement payment (about $854 million including accrued interest as of June 30, 2012), which Sealed Air will make when Grace emerges from bankruptcy. Our assessment of Sealed Air's liquidity as adequate incorporates the following: -- We expect sources of cash to exceed 1.2x of cash usage during the next 12 to 18 months; and -- We expect sources to remain positive even in the unlikely event of a 20% EBITDA decline. The credit agreement for the senior secured credit facilities includes a maximum net debt leverage ratio, which was 5.75x at June 30, 2012, and steps down to 4.5x by the end of 2013, and 4x at the end of 2014. We note that in our scenario, the company will have less than 15% headroom under the covenant. The debt maturity profile seems manageable and mainly includes scheduled term loan A and term loan B amortization. Debt maturities will increase in 2013 when $400 million notes are due. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Sealed Air, to be published shortly after this report on RatingsDirect. Outlook The outlook is stable. During the next few years, we expect Sealed Air to use discretionary cash flow primarily for debt reduction until credit measures strengthen to appropriate levels. While the headroom under its financial covenant is limited, we would expect the company to take timely steps to obtain an amendment, if needed. We believe Sealed Air should be adequately positioned to make the asbestos-related settlement payment if Grace exits bankruptcy in 2012 or 2013. Given the uncertainties related to timing and resolution of the asbestos settlement payment, we have not factored in a potential tax refund (the amount and timing of which are uncertain and subject to IRS review) and resultant debt reduction in our scenario. We could lower the ratings if earnings deteriorate materially from current levels--owing to a deeper recession in Europe, or integration challenges with the Diversey business--causing adjusted leverage to remain at or above 5x on a sustained basis and FFO to total debt to remain below 10% without prospects for recovery. This could occur if revenues declined by 5% or more, and operating margins declined by 100 bps or more from current levels. The potential upside to the rating is limited in the next 12 months. We may raise the rating if Sealed Air further improves its sales growth and profitability, and boosts its financial profile and financial flexibility, including headroom under its financial covenant. We could raise the ratings if credit measures strengthen more than we expect, with Sealed Air achieving and maintaining FFO to total adjusted debt in the 15% to 20% after paying the asbestos related settlement. Related Criteria And Research -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009. -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Packaging Industry, Dec. 4, 2008 Ratings List Downgraded To From Sealed Air Corp. Corporate credit rating BB-/Stable/-- BB/Stable/-- Sealed Air Corp. Senior secured BB BB+ Recovery rating 2 2 Senior unsecured BB- BB Recovery rating 4 4 