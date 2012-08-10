FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P revises Banco Daycoval outlook to positive
August 10, 2012

TEXT-S&P revises Banco Daycoval outlook to positive

Overview
     -- We could upgrade Brazil-based Banco Daycoval if improvements
in its business position are sustainable over the medium to long term, while its
capital remains strong and asset quality metrics are healthy.
     -- We have revised our outlook to positive from stable and affirmed the 
'BB+/B' global scale and 'brAA/brA-1' national scale ratings on the bank.
     -- There is a one-in-three chance that we could raise the rating to 
'BBB-'.


Rating Action
On Aug. 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating 
outlook on Banco Daycoval S.A. to positive from stable. At the same time, we 
affirmed our 'BB+/B' global scale and 'brAA/brA-1' national scale counterparty 
credit ratings on the bank.

Rationale
The positive outlook reflects our view that we could raise our global scale 
long-term rating to 'BBB-' and to national scale rating 'brAA+', if it 
sustains improvements in its business position over the medium to long term 
amid strong capital levels and healthy asset quality metrics. The extended 
track record would also enhance our view of the bank's business stability. 

The ratings reflect Daycoval's "strong" quality of capital and earnings and 
"adequate" risk position, as defined by our criteria. The bank's "weak" 
business position is based on its concentrated business profile. However, we 
note the bank's business concentration has improved, and further improvements 
are likely over the short to medium term. We consider Daycoval's funding to be 
"below average" because of the bank's high reliance on institutional 
investors. Daycoval's liquidity position remains "adequate," in our view.

The 'bbb' anchor draws on our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) 
methodology and our view of the economic and industry risk in Brazil, where 
Daycoval operates. The indicative BICRA for Brazil is group '4', according to 
our criteria. One factor we base the BICRA group on is our evaluation of 
economic risk. In our opinion, economic improvements and cautious fiscal and 
monetary policies have added to the flexibility the Brazilian economic 
authorities have to manage significant external shocks and potential 
distortions from the current expansionary phase in Brazil. We believe these 
potential risks remain manageable, and a proactive stance from the central 
bank has contained them. Regarding industry risk, sound regulation, the 
regulators' good track record, and a high and stable share of core deposits 
support the Brazilian banking industry. At the same time, we consider the 
banking sector's moderate risk appetite as a positive in our assessment.

We view Daycoval's business position as "weak," based on the bank's 
concentrated business profile and small market share in Brazil. Daycoval is 
the 27th largest bank in Brazil with a market share of 0.25%. Its loans to 
small to midsize enterprises (SMEs) account for 68% of its total loans, 
payroll deductable loans for 23.6%, and auto loans for 7.7%. Net interest 
income represents 92% of revenues, if interest income is included, and fee 
income represents 5.1% of revenues. Our view of the bank's business position 
could improve if we see further consolidation of the bank's business profile 
amid steep competition and if the bank achieved greater stability in its 
business profile. In addition, we expect Daycoval to take advantage of 
business opportunities for SMEs from the upcoming World Cup and Olympic Games 
in Brazil. Daycoval has grown significantly in recent years: it has more than 
doubled its customer loans to about R$8 billion in June 2012 from R$3.8 
billion in December 2009.

We currently view Daycoval's capital and earnings as "strong." We expect the 
bank's risk-adjusted capital ratio (RAC), under Standard & Poor's methodology, 
before diversification to be 11.2%-11.6% during the next 18 months. This 
reflects a base-case scenario that incorporates lending growth of about 20% 
for 2012 and 2013, similar ROA as for 2011, slight deterioration in asset 
quality, and dividend payout similar to those in previous years. Daycoval's 
quality of capital and earnings is strong, in our view, as 100% of its total 
adjusted capital is comprised of common equity, and we expect shareholders to 
continue supporting the maintenance of high capital levels. Moreover, the 
bank's three-year average earnings buffer that incorporates normalized losses 
for operating in Brazil and takes into consideration the distribution of 
assets by risk type at 3.2%, which compares well with peers.

We assess Daycoval's risk-position as "adequate." Although Daycoval's lending 
growth was above the Brazilian banking system's average in recent years and it 
focuses on a typically relatively higher-risk lending segment, the bank has 
maintained its good underwriting capabilities, which results in relatively low 
loss levels and higher earnings than of its peers. Daycoval's loss experience 
remains low, with net charge offs and nonperforming loans to average customer 
loans at 1.37% and 1.28%, respectively, in June 2012. Moreover, Daycoval's 
granular portfolio has supported its low exposure to single customers, and its 
geographic diversification has helped mitigate downturns in specific 
jurisdictions.

We consider its funding "below average" and its liquidity "adequate," given 
Daycoval's reliance on institutional investors for funding. Like other niche 
banks, its funding stability and diversification compare weakly with those of 
the large retail banks. Institutional investors accounted for 53.4% of total 
deposits at June 2012, corporations for 34.2%, and individuals for 12.4%. 
Customer deposits are the most important source of funds and represented about 
60% of the funding base (including LOCs [letras financeiras] and letters of 
agricultural credit [letras de credito do agronegocio]) as of June 2012, with 
the remainder composed of repurchase agreements and foreign issuances. As of 
June 2012, high liquid assets (including cash, net reverse repos, and public 
bonds) accounted for 71% of total deposits and 23% of total assets, providing 
a comfortable liquidity position. In addition, Daycoval's liquidity benefits 
from the short-term nature of its lending, which provides it additional 
flexibility to react to a deteriorating economic environment by reducing new 
lending. Although we note Daycoval has a high level of liquid assets, we 
consider this to be adequate given its funding profile.

Outlook
The positive outlook reflects our view that we could upgrade Daycoval if it 
sustains improvements in its business position over the medium to long term 
amid strong capital levels and healthy asset quality metrics. We could revise 
outlook back to stable if Daycoval's business position deteriorates, or if 
other credit fundamentals such as asset quality and capitalization weakened.


Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating              BB+/Positive/B

SACP                              bb+
Anchor                            bbb

Business Position                 Weak (-2)
Capital and Earnings              Strong (+1)
Risk Position                     Adequate (0)
Funding and Liquidity             Below Average and Adequate (-1)

Support                           0
GRE Support                       0
Group Support                     0
Sovereign Support                 0

Additional Factors                0

Ratings List

Outlook Revised, Rating Affirmed

Banco Daycoval S.A.    To                    From

  Counterparty credit rating
   Global scale        BB+/Positive/B        BB+/Stable/B
   National scale      brAA/Positive/brA-1   brAA/Stable/brA-1
  Senior unsecured     BB+

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

