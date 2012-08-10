FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P affirms Venezuela 'B+/B' ratings, outlook remains stable
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 10, 2012 / 7:26 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P affirms Venezuela 'B+/B' ratings, outlook remains stable

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Aug 10 - Overview
     -- Higher oil prices in 2011 and 2012 are supporting Venezuela's 
expansionary fiscal policy, and the country's economic growth has recovered to 
4.2% in 2011 and 5% in 2012.
     -- However, an unpredictable legal framework and distorting economic 
measures, as well as political uncertainties due to the upcoming presidential 
elections and the deteriorated health of President Hugo Chavez Frias, continue 
to weaken the ratings. 
     -- We are affirming our 'B+/B' foreign and local currency ratings on 
Venezuela.
     -- The stable outlook balances the negative impact of the government's 
interventionist policies on investment and growth prospects with the country's 
still modest fiscal and external debt positions.

Rating Action
On Aug. 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B+/B' 
foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on the Bolivarian Republic 
of Venezuela. The outlook remains stable. Our 'B+' transfer and convertibility 
assessment and '4' recovery rating remain unchanged. 

Rationale
The ratings on Venezuela are constrained by political factors and are 
supported by the sovereign's strong external and fiscal positions. An 
unpredictable legal framework, price and exchange controls, and other 
distorting economic measures continue to weaken Venezuela's domestic economy. 
Frequent nationalizations of private-sector entities have added to policy 
uncertainty, undermined private-sector investment, and hurt productivity.

In addition, the deterioration of President Chavez's health--he underwent 
cancer treatment during 2012--adds more uncertainty to the political 
environment.  

The country's vast oil and gas reserves, which are key positives to external 
and fiscal performance, offset the policy uncertainty. Venezuela regularly 
posts current account surpluses, and with foreign exchange controls 
constraining capital outflows, the government still has a modest net external 
asset position. We expect a current account surplus of 10% of GDP in 2012, up 
slightly from 9% of GDP in 2011. Even though average oil prices in 2012 have 
been higher than in 2011, strong import growth has matched higher exports. 
Consequently, we project that gross external borrowing requirements will be 
66% of current account receipts and usable reserves in 2012--similar to 
2011--and remain at that level over the next two years. This compares well 
with the median for 'B' rated sovereigns, which we calculate at about 117% in 
2012. In addition, we believe the government's other external liquid assets, 
such as those at the Fondo de Desarrollo Nacional (FONDEN), will hover around 
4% of GDP.

Higher government revenues as a result of recent high oil prices helped the 
government to boost public spending in preparation for the October 2012 
presidential elections. In 2011, the government started a large public-housing 
plan aimed at building more than 350,000 homes, mostly for families that were 
displaced after the floods in 2010.

At the same time, the government increased its cash transfers and subsidies on 
basic goods in an attempt to restore some of the purchasing power of the poor 
lost to high inflation. As a result, we expect Venezuela to have a general 
government deficit of about 3.8% of GDP in 2012 and 2013, slightly less than 
the 4% recorded in 2011. In this context, we expect net general government 
debt to rise to 19% and 22% of GDP in 2012 and 2013, respectively (using the 
official exchange rate), still below the median for 'B' rated sovereigns of 
36% in 2012 and 38% in 2013.

After contracting by almost 6% from 2008-2010, real GDP grew 4.2% in 2011, and 
we expect it to grow another 5% in 2012, supported by strong public and 
private consumption. That said, we expect GDP growth to decelerate to only 
1.5% in 2013 after the fiscal stimulus of the presidential campaign wears off.

Outlook
The stable outlook reflects the risks associated with interventionist 
government policies, their negative impact on investment and growth prospects, 
and the uncertainties related to the health of the president. The outlook also 
reflects Venezuela's still-robust fiscal and external positions. However, a 
disorderly transition after the upcoming elections or a significant oil price 
decline over an extended period (without compensating policy measures) would 
hurt Venezuela's fiscal and external indicators and could lead to a downgrade. 
Alternatively, we could consider raising the ratings if the government is able 
to stabilize prices and adopt policies that better support investment and 
growth.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Sovereign Government Rating Methodology And Assumptions, June 30, 2011
     -- Methodology: Criteria For Determining Transfer And Convertibility 
Assessments, May 18, 2009

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela
 Sovereign Credit Rating                B+/Stable/B        
 Transfer & Convertibility Assessment   B+                 
 Senior Unsecured                       B+                 
  Recovery Rating                       4



Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.