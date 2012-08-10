TEXT-Fitch updates ratings definitions

Aug 10 - Effective today, Fitch Ratings has updated its Ratings Definitions, expanding the application of '+/-' to corporate issue ratings at the CCC level and defining a rating action 'Under Review'. Fitch Ratings added 'CCC+' and 'CCC-' debt instrument ratings to its rating scale. These designations are limited to instrument ratings and will not be used for Issuer Default Ratings, leaving 'CCC' as the sole issuer rating within the 'CCC' category. The new designations provide greater comparability to debt instruments and recovery ratings in the lower end of the speculative-grade rating scale. Fitch will update its 'Recovery Rating and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporates' to reflect these changes. Fitch will conduct a review of the issues impacted by this change and will update any issue ratings, if necessary. Potentially up to 40 issue ratings may be modified. Fitch also added the rating action 'Under Review'. This action signals the potential change in a rating due to a change in the scale or definition of the scale. It is not an indication of a change resulting from a change in credit quality. The final action will be designated as a 'Rating Revision' rather than an upgrade or downgrade. The action is also considered to fulfil an annual rating review requirement. Changes have been made to Ratings Definitions available on the Fitch website, 'www.fitchratings.com'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.