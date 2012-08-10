FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Allison Transmission's term loan 'BB-'
August 10, 2012 / 7:51 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Allison Transmission's term loan 'BB-'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aug 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned its 'BB-'
senior secured debt rating to Indianapolis-based global commercial-vehicle
component supplier Allison Transmission Inc.'s new $500 million term loan due
August 2019. The new term loan (B-3 tranche) would refinance a portion of its
original $3.1 billion secured term loan facility due in August 2014. In March
2012, Allison entered into an amendment to extend the maturity of $801.1 million
in principal amount of this term loan to August 2017 from August 2014. The
recovery rating on the new term loan is '2', the same as the existing facility,
indicating our 
expectation of substantial recovery (70%-90%) to debtholders in the event of a 
default. 

We expect this transaction to be essentially leverage neutral as the company 
will use proceeds to refinance existing debt. As such, we estimate the 
company's debt to EBITDA leverage will remain relatively unchanged. Allison's 
leverage has consistently improved over the past year (4.3x as of June, 30 
2012, compared with 5x at year-end 2011 and 6.2x as of March 31, 2011), but, 
absent any meaningful debt reduction, we believe it will remain between 4x and 
4.5x until end-market demand rebounds more strongly. The company had about $3 
billion of reported debt outstanding as of June 30, 2012.

Our 'B+' corporate credit rating on Allison incorporates our assessment of its 
financial risk profile as "aggressive," with positive cash flow generation 
prospects over the next two years. We view the company's business risk profile 
as "fair," reflecting good profitability prospects (adjusted EBITDA margins of 
above 33%) and a strong market share (which we expect to persist for the next 
several years) as a supplier of fully automatic transmissions for a wide range 
of commercial vehicles, a fairly cyclical business.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
Summary: Allison Transmission Inc., June, 20, 2012

RATINGS LIST

Allison Transmission Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating         B+/Stable/--

New Rating 

Allison Transmission Inc.
 $500 mil. term loan due 2019    BB-
  Recovery Rating                2

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
