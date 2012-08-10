FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P rates Highbridge Loan Management 2012-1 notes
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 10, 2012 / 7:56 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates Highbridge Loan Management 2012-1 notes

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

OVERVIEW
     -- Highbridge Loan Management 2012-1 Ltd./Highbridge Loan Management 
2012-1 LLC's issuance is a CLO securitization backed by a revolving pool 
consisting primarily of broadly syndicated senior secured loans.
     -- We assigned our preliminary ratings to the class A, B, C, D, and E 
notes.
     -- The preliminary ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit 
enhancement, legal structure, collateral portfolio, and timely interest and 
principal payments, among other factors.
 
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 10, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 
today assigned its preliminary ratings to Highbridge Loan Management 2012-1 
Ltd./Highbridge Loan Management 2012-1 LLC's $283.25 million floating-rate 
notes (see list).

The note issuance is a collateralized loan obligation securitization backed by 
a revolving pool consisting primarily of broadly syndicated senior secured 
loans.

The preliminary ratings are based on information as of Aug. 10, 2012. 
Subsequent information may result in the assignment of final ratings that 
differ from the preliminary ratings.

The preliminary ratings reflect our view of: 
     -- The asset manager's experience: Highbridge Loan Management 2012-1 Ltd. 
will be Highbridge Principal Strategies LLC's (Highbridge's) first 
collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transaction. However, Highbridge is 
experienced in managing investment vehicles that focus on debt securities, and 
the specific team of individuals that will be managing this transaction has 
previous experience managing CLOs.
     -- The credit enhancement provided to the preliminary rated notes through 
the subordination of cash flows that are payable to the subordinated notes.
     -- The transaction's credit enhancement, which is sufficient to withstand 
the defaults applicable for the supplemental tests (not counting excess 
spread), and cash flow structure, which can withstand the default rate 
projected by Standard & Poor's CDO Evaluator model, as assessed by Standard & 
Poor's using the assumptions and methods outlined in its corporate 
collateralized debt obligation (CDO) criteria (see "Update To Global 
Methodologies And AssumptionsRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Presale: Highbridge Loan Management 2012-1 Ltd./Highbridge Loan 
Management 2012-1 LLC, Aug. 10, 2012
     -- Global Investment Criteria For Temporary Investments In Transaction 
Accounts, May 31, 2012
     -- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012
     -- Methodology For Analyzing Rating Confirmation Requests To Establish 
Subsidiary Special-Purpose Entities In CDOs, Dec. 9, 2009
     -- Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow 
And Synthetic CDOs, Sept. 17, 2009
     -- Surveillance Methodology For Global Cash Flow And Hybrid CDOs Subject 
To Acceleration Or Liquidation After An EOD, Sept. 2, 2009
     -- Methodology For Analyzing Rating Confirmation Requests To Replace 
Collateral Managers In Global CDOs, Aug. 13, 2009
     -- Revised CDO Current-Pay Criteria Assumptions For Corporate Debt When 
Issuers Announce A Distressed Exchange Or Buyback, May 18, 2009
     -- The Use Of Rating-Based Haircuts In Event Of Default 
Overcollateralization Tests For CDOs, March 19, 2008
     -- Qualification And Treatment Of Current-Pay Obligations In Global Cash 
Flow CLOs, July 11, 2007
     -- Legal Criteria For U.S. Structured Finance Transactions: 
Special-Purpose Entities, Oct. 1, 2006
     -- CDO Spotlight: General Cash Flow Analytics For CDO Securitizations, 
Aug. 25, 2004
     -- Structured Finance Criteria Introduced For Cayman Islands 
Special-Purpose Entities, July 18, 2002
     -- Global Cash Flow and Synthetic CDO Criteria: The CDO Product, March 
21, 2002

PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED
Highbridge Loan Management 2012-1 Ltd./Highbridge Loan Management 2012-1 LLC

Class                   Rating            Amount

A-1                     AAA (sf)          200.00
A-2                     AA (sf)            27.50
B (deferrable)          A (sf)             23.00
C (deferrable)          BBB (sf)           13.50
D (deferrable)          BB (sf)            12.25
E (deferrable)          B (sf)              7.00
Subordinated notes      NR                 30.10
 
NR--Not rated.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.