TEXT-S&P: Koppers outlook revised to stable

Aug 10 - Overview -- We expect that Koppers Inc.'s growth initiatives and diminished near-term operating prospects will prompt a moderate increase in leverage, making an upgrade unlikely in the near term. -- We are revising our outlook to stable from positive and affirming all existing ratings, including the 'BB-' corporate credit rating. -- The stable outlook reflects our view that growth in emerging markets and stable earnings in the railroad and utility products segment will support credit quality, even as Koppers increases its focus on growth initiatives that could raise debt levels during the next several years. Rating Action On Aug. 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Pittsburgh-based Koppers Inc. and its parent company, Koppers Holdings Inc., to stable from positive. We also affirmed all the existing ratings on the company, including the 'BB-' corporate credit rating. Rationale The outlook revision reflects our expectation that Koppers is unlikely to maintain a financial profile at levels that would support a higher rating, given its growth initiatives over the next several years. The company has established an ambitious 2015 earnings target and is currently underleveraged relative to its financial policy objective of debt to EBITDA ratio of 3x (4x after our adjustments). Given the earnings goal and current balance sheet leverage, we believe the company likely will pursue growth through debt-funded acquisitions as a way to complement organic growth opportunities. The key ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total adjusted debt was about 26% as of June 30, 2012--above our expectations of at least 20% through a business cycle. We believe this provides the company with a moderate level of cushion to pursue growth initiatives, while maintaining credit metrics appropriate for the current rating. The outlook also reflects our belief that both earnings growth in emerging markets and the relatively stable earnings generated by the railroad and utility products segment will be able to offset continued weakness in Europe and Australia. The ratings on Koppers Inc. reflect our assessment of its business risk as "fair" and financial risk as "significant". With annual revenues of approximately $1.6 billion, Koppers is a leading provider of carbon compounds and commercial wood treatment products. The company operates two divisions: carbon materials and chemicals (around 65% of 2011 revenues); and railroad and utility products (35%). The company's business profile benefits from its leading market positions in its niche markets and good geographic diversity (about 45% of sales generated outside the U.S.). In addition, the stability of the company's railroad segment, along with its high percentage of long-term contracts, helps mitigate cost pressures from raw materials and aids operating performance. Offsetting these strengths are Koppers' narrow business focus, the cyclicality of its end markets, and aggressive financial policies, which include the potential for increased debt levels to support growth. The primary product in the carbon materials and chemicals segment, carbon pitch, is a key element in the aluminum smelting process (approximately one ton of carbon pitch is required for every ten tons of aluminum produced). No viable substitute for carbon pitch in this process currently exists, and Koppers holds a leading position in North America for this and other related chemical products, including creosote and phthalic anhydride. We expect that volumes in this segment in 2012 will be roughly flat, as gradual growth in global demand for aluminum and rubber offsets continued weakness in Europe. Beyond 2012, we expect this segment to benefit from rises in aluminum production, particularly in the Middle East, as a result of new smelters coming online or being expanded. The main input for this segment is coal tar, a by-product of the steel production process. Lower steel production has reduced the availability of coal tar in North America, Western Europe, and Australia. These drops spurred price increases. As a result, the company has had to source coal tar from different regions, which pushed costs up and put modest pressure on margins. While we expect coal tar availability to be an issue over the near term, we believe the company will be able to maintain margins at about current levels through cost reduction initiatives and contracts with reduced pass-through times. We also expect the railroad and utility products segment, which experienced volume increases of 10% in 2011, to see modest growth in 2012 due to increased crosstie procurement levels. We believe reduced spending in the upcoming year is unlikely because of the importance of routine maintenance of crossties for the rail infrastructure. Supporting our relatively stable outlook on the sector is the fact that most of this segment's sales are to domestic Class 1 railroad customers, who we believe will continue to spend on track maintenance to catch up with past delays. Product substitution for wood railroad crossties is currently low. Over the next five to ten years, however, we expect that Koppers could face some pressure from competing materials, such as concrete crossties. We do not believe that future demand for concrete ties will materially cannibalize sales of wood ties. Nevertheless, the company maintains a 50% share in KSA L.P., a concrete crosstie manufacturer, which provides a measure of product diversity and will enable Koppers to somewhat offset potential declines in demand for wood ties. Koppers' total adjusted debt to EBITDA improved modestly over the past year to about 2.8x as of June 30, 2012, as a result of the company's improved operating results during the last several quarters. We adjust debt to include tax-effected unfunded postretirement obligations, capitalized operating leases, asset retirement obligations, and environmental liabilities. Based on our scenario forecast for moderately improving earnings beyond 2012, including potential growth from debt-funded acquisitions, we expect the company will be able to maintain FFO/debt of about 20% over the next few years, a level we consider appropriate for the current rating. Liquidity We view liquidity as strong and expect cash sources to more than cover cash needs over the next two years. As of June 30, 2012, Koppers had $50 million in cash and about substantial availability under its $300 million credit facility due 2015. The company is subject to total leverage and minimum interest coverage financial covenants. We expect the company to maintain compliance with moderate cushion under both covenants throughout the next year. Assuming steady input prices and modest capital spending requirements, we expect Koppers will be able to generate moderate free operating cash flow over the next few years. Our forecast does not assume any change to Koppers' approach to shareholder rewards in the near term, although this could change if Koppers is unable to identify attractive growth opportunities. Debt maturities are manageable, with the next upcoming maturity in 2015, when the revolving credit facility comes due. Relevant aspects of our assessment of the company's liquidity profile include: -- Sources of liquidity over the next 12 months will exceed uses by 1.5x or more; -- Net sources would be positive even with a 30% drop in EBITDA; -- Covenant compliance would also survive a 30% drop in EBITDA; and -- The company would likely absorb low-probability shocks, given its positive cash flow and available liquidity. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Koppers, to be published after this report on RatingsDirect. Outlook The outlook is stable. Koppers geographic diversity, the expectation for increased global aluminum demand, and the stability exhibited by its railroad business, should more than offset continued macroeconomic uncertainty, particularly in Europe. Our base case assumes that earnings in the second half of 2012 will be roughly flat with 2011 levels, and should show moderate improvement in subsequent years through organic and acquisition growth. We expect that the company will preserve its significant financial risk profile and strong liquidity while pursuing growth objectives. We would consider an upgrade if Koppers maintained financial policies consistent with a stronger financial profile as its pursues its growth objectives. Based on our scenario forecasts, we could raise the ratings modestly if volumes remain at current levels, EBITDA margins increase by 200 basis points or more from current levels, and the company pursues no more than about $150 million in debt funded acquisitions. At that level, we would expect FFO to total adjusted debt to remain in the 25% to 30% range. In our downside scenario, we could lower the ratings if end markets weaken unexpectedly or rising raw material costs caused EBITDA margins decrease by 300 basis points or more from current levels. If this were to happen, coupled with a 15% reduction in revenues, we would expect FFO to total adjusted debt to fall to about 15%. We could also lower the ratings if the company unexpectedly increased debt to repurchase shares or to fund a larger acquisition. Related Criteria And Research -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Key Credit Factors: Business and Financial Risks In The Commodity And Specialty Chemical Industry, Nov. 20, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From Koppers Inc. Koppers Holdings Inc. Corporate credit rating BB-/Stable/-- BB-/Positive/-- Ratings Affirmed Koppers Inc. Senior unsecured B+ Recovery rating 5 