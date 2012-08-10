FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Sabre Industries 'B+'
August 10, 2012

TEXT-S&P rates Sabre Industries 'B+'

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

Overview
     -- U.S. utility structures and telecommunication towers manufacturer 
Sabre Industries Inc. is being acquired by an affiliate of private equity firm 
Kohlberg & Co. for $295 million.
     -- Although Sabre possesses limited product diversity and competes in 
highly competitive end markets, we expect demand from key electric 
transmission and distribution and wireless communications customers to remain 
good over the next few years. 
     -- We assigned a 'B+' corporate credit rating and a 'B+' issue-level 
rating to its proposed senior secured credit facilities. 
     -- Our stable outlook reflects our assessment that Sabre's full 
contractual backlog of orders will support leverage in the 4x to 5x range as 
these contracts are fulfilled over the next 12 months.

Rating Action
On Aug. 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B+' 
corporate credit rating to Alvarado, Texas-based Sabre Industries Inc. The 
outlook is stable. 

At the same time, we assigned our 'B+' issue-level rating to the company's 
proposed $190 million senior secured credit facilities, consisting of a $60 
million revolving credit facility and a $130 million term loan. The recovery 
rating is '3', indicating our expectation that lenders would receive 
meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of payment default.

We expect proceeds to partly fund Sabre's pending acquisition by an affiliate 
of private equity firm Kohlberg & Co. and to bolster Sabre's liquidity.

Rationale
Our corporate credit rating on Sabre reflects our view of the company's 
business risk as "weak" and its financial risk as "aggressive". Weaknesses 
include the company's small size, limited product diversity, and competitive 
end markets that we believe constrain EBITDA margins in the near term. We also 
view the uncertain long-term financial policies relating to the company's 
private equity owners to be a constraint on the rating. Still, we expect the 
company to maintain adequate liquidity and for demand from key electric 
transmission and distribution and wireless communications customers to remain 
favorable over the next several years. Sabre does not publicly disclose its 
financials.

Under our base case scenario, we expect Sabre to generate about $440 million 
in revenues for fiscal 2013 (ending April 31). This represents a 20% increase 
over fiscal 2012, due primarily to the expansion at one of its plants this 
year that will contribute to a similarly sized increase in overall sales 
volume. Thereafter, we expect revenue to grow roughly in line with our U.S. 
GDP forecast (2% to 3% annually through 2014). 

We further assume that EBITDA margins (not publicly disclosed) hold relatively 
steady with debt to EBITDA at about 4.5x. Our baseline scenario also estimates 
FFO to debt at the lower end of the 12% to 20% range. Both ranges are 
consistent with our "aggressive" financial risk assessment.

Sabre is a relatively small firm (based on revenues) that produces engineered 
structures for electric transmission and distribution and wireless end 
markets. Demand for its products is currently favorable as evidenced by a 
robust contractual backlog that we view to support our baseline revenue 
assumptions through fiscal 2014. Although its operating environment is 
currently favorable, we view Sabre to have a weak business risk profile 
because its end markets are competitive, it has limited product diversity, as 
well as some customer concentration.

Liquidity
On a pro forma basis, we view Sabre's liquidity to be adequate based on the 
following estimates and observations: 

     -- We expect sources of liquidity to exceed estimated uses by well over 
1.2x over the next 12 months; and
     -- We expect covenants under the proposed senior credit facilities will 
be set with a minimum 25% EBITDA cushion; however,
     -- We do not view liquidity to be strong based on qualitative factors, 
which include our opinion that the company does not have a generally high 
standing in credit markets.

Our pro forma liquidity analysis assumes that the proposed financings will be 
completed as currently contemplated and that sources of liquidity will 
initially include at least $10 million of cash and full availability under its 
new $60 million revolving credit facility that matures in 2016.

In our view, these sources (plus FFO) are sufficient to cover anticipated uses 
over the next 12 months. Uses include up to $15 million of working capital 
needs, approximately $35 million of expansion and maintenance capital 
expenditures, and roughly $3 million of principal amortization. After the 
proposed financings are completed, the company will have no significant debt 
maturities until the term loan matures in 2017.

We expect that the new senior secured facilities will be governed by 
restrictive financial covenants including maximum leverage (defined as net 
debt to EBITDA) and minimum coverage requirements. Our analysis assumes these 
covenants will be set with an initial EBITDA cushion of at least 25%. Given 
our operating assumptions, we expect this cushion to hold steady over the next 
12 months.

Recovery analysis
We assigned a 'B+' issue-level rating to the company's proposed $190 million 
senior secured credit facilities. The recovery rating is '3', indicating our 
expectation that lenders would receive meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the 
event of payment default. For the complete recovery analysis, please see the 
recovery report on Sabre to be published shortly after this report on 
RatingsDirect.

Outlook
Our stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that Sabre's operating 
performance will improve based on an expansion in production capacity this 
year and its full contractual backlog of orders. We expect debt to EBITDA to 
hold in the 4x to 5x range and for FFO to debt to hold near the lower end of 
the 12% to 20% range, as these contracts are fulfilled over the next 12 
months. These ratios are consistent with our "aggressive" financial risk 
assessment.

We could lower our rating if leverage were to increase and remain above 5x. 
This could occur if EBITDA margins (not publicly disclosed) dropped because 
steel prices increased sharply and if Sabre was unable to fully pass the 
higher costs along to its customers. 

An upgrade is unlikely in the next 12 months given the company's private 
equity ownership and uncertainty surrounding ultimate operating strategy and 
financial policy.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Industry Economic And Ratings Outlook: Stiffer Headwinds Are On The 
Horizon For Some U.S. Natural Resources Companies, Though Most Outlooks Hold 
Stable For Now, July 13, 2012
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials 
Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009 
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
     -- Credit FAQ: Knowing The Investors In A Company's Debt And Equity, 
April 4, 2006.

Ratings List
New Ratings; Outlook Stable

Sabre Industries Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating                B+/Stable/--       
 Senior Secured
  US$60 mil revolver bank ln due 2017   B+                 
   Recovery Rating                      3                  
  US$130 mil term bank ln due 2018      B+                 
   Recovery Rating                      3                  

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
