FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch revises New Plan Learning Project outlook to negative
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 10, 2012 / 8:11 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch revises New Plan Learning Project outlook to negative

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

Aug 10 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'BBB-' rating on the following
Industrial Development Authority of the County of Pima's New Plan Learning Inc.
(NPL) Project educational facility revenue bonds:

--$32.57 million tax-exempt series 2011A;
--$0.545 million taxable series 2011B

The Rating Outlook is revised to Negative from Stable.

Fitch recently published an exposure draft of the charter school rating criteria
(Charter School Rating Criteria: Exposure Draft, dated July 19, 2012). The draft
includes a number of proposed amendments to existing criteria. If applied in the
proposed form, the exposure draft would trigger a substantial number of
downgrades to existing charter school ratings. After the exposure draft comment
period and upon the publication of the new criteria, Fitch expects to place on
Rating Watch Negative those schools it views at risk of downgrades, which could
include all charter school ratings. Fitch would then conduct full rating reviews
for those schools over the following six months, utilizing the new criteria.

SECURITY
The bonds are secured by the gross revenues of NPL primarily comprised of lease
payments of four participant schools located in Illinois and Ohio. Additional
bondholder protections include a mortgage on each transaction participant's
school facility; a debt service reserve, funded up to maximum annual debt
service (MADS); an additional reserve funded to $1 million for the Illinois
school; a capital and maintenance reserve of $1 million; and a revenue fund with
a balance of $500,000. In addition there is a debt service coverage ratio
requirement of 120% of MADS and cash on hand maintained at each of the
participating schools equal to 12% of the previous year's operating expenses.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

UNCERTAIN FUTURE FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: The Negative Outlook reflects the
decline in enrollment at two of the four participant schools during fiscal 2012
and weak operating performance on a cumulative basis. The Outlook also addresses
the uncertainty that projected enrollment growth for fall 2012 will be realized
and enable the participant schools to generate revenues sufficient to service
escalating rental payments as well as maintain balance sheet resources in line
with bond covenants.

STRONG LEGAL AND STRUCTURAL PROVISIONS: Bond covenants prioritize debt service
payments to bondholders, offer multiple levels of reserves to underpin lease
payments structured to cover debt service by 1.2 times (x), and require
maintenance of reserves equaling 12% of operating expenses at each participant
school. Additionally, management fees to the charter school management firm,
Concept, are subordinate to lease payments.

EXPERIENCED CHARTER MANAGEMENT ORGANIZATION: Concept is a key component of the
schools' operating and academic success, supporting high academic standards and
compliance with all elements of their authorized charters.

STANDARD SECTOR CONCERNS: The participating schools are characterized generally
by weak balance sheet resources, very high debt burdens, pressured state funding
environments, and charter renewal risk.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION

FAILURE TO REALIZE PROJECTED ENROLLMENT GAINS: An inability to realize
enrollment growth expected for fall 2012 would weaken NPL's ability to meet an
escalating lease payment in the coming year and likely result in a downgrade.

OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES: The participating schools' inability to achieve break
even to positive operating margins in the coming fiscal year would create rating
pressure.

CREDIT PROFILE
NPL leases charter school facilities to four charter school participants for
which it receives, from each school individually, lease rental payments that are
structured to exceed debt service on the bonds. The four charter schools
included in the transaction are Chicago Math and Science Academy (CMSA), located
in Chicago, IL; Horizon Science Academy Dayton (Dayton), located in Dayton, OH;
and HSA Springfield (Springfield) and HSA Toledo (Toledo), both located in
Toledo, OH. The performance of the underlying participants is a key
consideration in ascertaining the ability of NPL to meet its debt service
obligations.

The Negative Outlook is based on weak operating characteristics of several of
the participant schools coupled with a recent lack of consistency in enrollment
trends. While forecasts provided to Fitch indicated growth in enrollment at the
Ohio schools in the early years, Dayton and Toledo experienced a 12.8% drop in
enrollment (71 students) from 2011 levels, according to its third quarter
student count provided to the state. The schools attribute this drop to a
combination of a delay in bringing promised athletic programs to both schools
and charter school culture acclimation challenges for students at the Dayton
campus, which enrolled its first class in fiscal 2010. CMSA was at full capacity
for most of the 2012 school year at 599 students while Springfield experienced
growth of 17 students through the same period.

The 2011 bonds funded construction projects that will enable the schools to add
athletic programs, gymnasiums and additional classroom space for the coming
school year. As a result of these improvements, the Ohio schools are expecting
approximately 400 additional students for the new school year. While the schools
have capacity to accommodate those additional students, Fitch believes that the
numbers remain speculative. The inability for the schools to realize enrollment
growth and sustain student counts through the year would prove detrimental to
the rating.

Operating performance was weak in fiscal 2011 on a cumulative basis for the
participant schools. Although performance is expected to improve based on
anticipated growth at each Ohio school, enrollment declines at Dayton and Toledo
for the school year 2012 are likely to have negatively impacted 2012 fiscal
results. Fitch will review audited financial statements as they are made
available, to ascertain performance, and compliance with various bond covenants
applicable to the schools. Continued operational stress and inability to
generate at least break even margins after lease payments for fiscal 2013 would
create rating pressure.

Bond provisions for NPL are strong. The required debt service coverage ratio is
1.2x and the cash on hand requirement is 12% of operating expenses for the
participating schools. In addition, the indenture requires NPL to retain an
operating reserve of no less than 12% of aggregate corporate revenues.
Provisions were enhanced prior to the August 2011 bond sale.

The charter management organization, Concept, continues to be integral to the
success of the four schools. Concept's management practices have historically
driven strong academic outcomes and fiscal solvency. NPL was formed in 2005 by
the founders of Concept to provide a facilities solution for charter schools
that were administered and managed by Concept.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Criteria for Rating Charter Schools' (July 19, 2012);
--'Charter School Rating Criteria: Exposure Draft' (July 19, 2012);
--'Revenue Supported Rating Criteria' (June 12, 2012);
--'Charter School Rating Criteria' (Aug. 10, 2011);
--'Fitch Affirms New Plan Learning Inc. Project (OH) Revs at 'BBB-', Outlook
Stable' (Aug. 15, 2011).

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Charter School Rating Criteria
Charter School Rating Criteria: Exposure Draft
Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.