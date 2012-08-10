TEXT-Fitch revises New Plan Learning Project outlook to negative

Aug 10 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'BBB-' rating on the following Industrial Development Authority of the County of Pima's New Plan Learning Inc. (NPL) Project educational facility revenue bonds: --$32.57 million tax-exempt series 2011A; --$0.545 million taxable series 2011B The Rating Outlook is revised to Negative from Stable. Fitch recently published an exposure draft of the charter school rating criteria (Charter School Rating Criteria: Exposure Draft, dated July 19, 2012). The draft includes a number of proposed amendments to existing criteria. If applied in the proposed form, the exposure draft would trigger a substantial number of downgrades to existing charter school ratings. After the exposure draft comment period and upon the publication of the new criteria, Fitch expects to place on Rating Watch Negative those schools it views at risk of downgrades, which could include all charter school ratings. Fitch would then conduct full rating reviews for those schools over the following six months, utilizing the new criteria. SECURITY The bonds are secured by the gross revenues of NPL primarily comprised of lease payments of four participant schools located in Illinois and Ohio. Additional bondholder protections include a mortgage on each transaction participant's school facility; a debt service reserve, funded up to maximum annual debt service (MADS); an additional reserve funded to $1 million for the Illinois school; a capital and maintenance reserve of $1 million; and a revenue fund with a balance of $500,000. In addition there is a debt service coverage ratio requirement of 120% of MADS and cash on hand maintained at each of the participating schools equal to 12% of the previous year's operating expenses. KEY RATING DRIVERS UNCERTAIN FUTURE FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: The Negative Outlook reflects the decline in enrollment at two of the four participant schools during fiscal 2012 and weak operating performance on a cumulative basis. The Outlook also addresses the uncertainty that projected enrollment growth for fall 2012 will be realized and enable the participant schools to generate revenues sufficient to service escalating rental payments as well as maintain balance sheet resources in line with bond covenants. STRONG LEGAL AND STRUCTURAL PROVISIONS: Bond covenants prioritize debt service payments to bondholders, offer multiple levels of reserves to underpin lease payments structured to cover debt service by 1.2 times (x), and require maintenance of reserves equaling 12% of operating expenses at each participant school. Additionally, management fees to the charter school management firm, Concept, are subordinate to lease payments. EXPERIENCED CHARTER MANAGEMENT ORGANIZATION: Concept is a key component of the schools' operating and academic success, supporting high academic standards and compliance with all elements of their authorized charters. STANDARD SECTOR CONCERNS: The participating schools are characterized generally by weak balance sheet resources, very high debt burdens, pressured state funding environments, and charter renewal risk. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION FAILURE TO REALIZE PROJECTED ENROLLMENT GAINS: An inability to realize enrollment growth expected for fall 2012 would weaken NPL's ability to meet an escalating lease payment in the coming year and likely result in a downgrade. OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES: The participating schools' inability to achieve break even to positive operating margins in the coming fiscal year would create rating pressure. CREDIT PROFILE NPL leases charter school facilities to four charter school participants for which it receives, from each school individually, lease rental payments that are structured to exceed debt service on the bonds. The four charter schools included in the transaction are Chicago Math and Science Academy (CMSA), located in Chicago, IL; Horizon Science Academy Dayton (Dayton), located in Dayton, OH; and HSA Springfield (Springfield) and HSA Toledo (Toledo), both located in Toledo, OH. The performance of the underlying participants is a key consideration in ascertaining the ability of NPL to meet its debt service obligations. The Negative Outlook is based on weak operating characteristics of several of the participant schools coupled with a recent lack of consistency in enrollment trends. While forecasts provided to Fitch indicated growth in enrollment at the Ohio schools in the early years, Dayton and Toledo experienced a 12.8% drop in enrollment (71 students) from 2011 levels, according to its third quarter student count provided to the state. The schools attribute this drop to a combination of a delay in bringing promised athletic programs to both schools and charter school culture acclimation challenges for students at the Dayton campus, which enrolled its first class in fiscal 2010. CMSA was at full capacity for most of the 2012 school year at 599 students while Springfield experienced growth of 17 students through the same period. The 2011 bonds funded construction projects that will enable the schools to add athletic programs, gymnasiums and additional classroom space for the coming school year. As a result of these improvements, the Ohio schools are expecting approximately 400 additional students for the new school year. While the schools have capacity to accommodate those additional students, Fitch believes that the numbers remain speculative. The inability for the schools to realize enrollment growth and sustain student counts through the year would prove detrimental to the rating. Operating performance was weak in fiscal 2011 on a cumulative basis for the participant schools. Although performance is expected to improve based on anticipated growth at each Ohio school, enrollment declines at Dayton and Toledo for the school year 2012 are likely to have negatively impacted 2012 fiscal results. Fitch will review audited financial statements as they are made available, to ascertain performance, and compliance with various bond covenants applicable to the schools. Continued operational stress and inability to generate at least break even margins after lease payments for fiscal 2013 would create rating pressure. Bond provisions for NPL are strong. The required debt service coverage ratio is 1.2x and the cash on hand requirement is 12% of operating expenses for the participating schools. In addition, the indenture requires NPL to retain an operating reserve of no less than 12% of aggregate corporate revenues. Provisions were enhanced prior to the August 2011 bond sale. The charter management organization, Concept, continues to be integral to the success of the four schools. Concept's management practices have historically driven strong academic outcomes and fiscal solvency. NPL was formed in 2005 by the founders of Concept to provide a facilities solution for charter schools that were administered and managed by Concept. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Criteria for Rating Charter Schools' (July 19, 2012); --'Charter School Rating Criteria: Exposure Draft' (July 19, 2012); --'Revenue Supported Rating Criteria' (June 12, 2012); --'Charter School Rating Criteria' (Aug. 10, 2011); --'Fitch Affirms New Plan Learning Inc. Project (OH) Revs at 'BBB-', Outlook Stable' (Aug. 15, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Charter School Rating Criteria Charter School Rating Criteria: Exposure Draft Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria