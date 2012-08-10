TEXT-Fitch affirms Ballantyne Re Plc notes

Aug 10 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed and assigned Recovery Estimates (REs) to the following tranches of Ballantyne Re Plc (Ballantyne Re): --Class A-1 notes at 'CCsf'; RE35%; --Class B-1 notes at 'Csf'; RE0%; --Class B-2 notes at 'Csf'; RE0%. Fitch's rating rationale is based on the significant mark-to-market losses Ballantyne Re has experienced in its investment portfolio of residential-mortgage-backed (RMBS) and asset-backed securities (ABS). Ballantyne Re's liabilities exceed the current book value of its assets by a significant margin. Interest payments on class A-1 are current, and Fitch expects interest on class A-1 to remain current for the foreseeable future. However, Fitch believes that absent a remarkable recovery in RMBS/ABS values it is probable that Ballantyne Re will eventually be unable to pay interest or full principal on the class A-1 notes. Based on current market values, Fitch expects a principal recovery of 35% on the class A notes. Fitch believes default is inevitable on the class B-1 and B-2 notes and does not expect holders of these notes to receive any further interest or principal payments. Fitch has placed the 'sf' designation on these esoteric notes to signify to investors that, although it may not be a true structured finance security, it contains several transaction elements and risk mitigants to resemble a structured finance transaction. Key rating drivers for Ballantyne Re's ratings that could lead to an upgrade or upward revision in recovery estimates include: --Investment portfolio recovery. The value of assets would need to increase by $1 billion for the class A-1 notes to fully recover principal and by $1.1 billion for both class A-1 and class B note holders to fully recover principal. --Significant profits emerge from the life insurance book. Key rating drivers for Ballantyne Re's ratings that could lead to a downgrade or downward revision in Recovery Rating include: --Investment portfolio decline; --Life insurance losses exceed expectation. Ballantyne Re is a special purpose public limited company incorporated and registered in Ireland. The company was established for the limited purpose of entering into a reinsurance agreement and conducting activities related to the notes' issuance. Ballantyne Re issued the notes to finance excess reserve requirements under Regulation XXX for the block of business ceded under the reinsurance agreement. Contact: Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', Aug. 4, 2011; --'Insurance-Linked Securities: Ratings Criteria (Global)', Aug. 11, 2011. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Insurance-Linked Securities