TEXT-S&P rates Corporacion Pesquera Inca 'B+'
August 10, 2012 / 8:21 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Corporacion Pesquera Inca 'B+'

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

Overview
     -- We are assigning our 'B+' long-term corporate credit and issue-level 
ratings to Copeinca, Peru's second-largest producer of fishmeal and fish oil.
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that Copeinca will 
maintain low leverage metrics amid downturns in the fishing industry, while 
keeping an adequate liquidity.


Rating Action 
On Aug. 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B+' global 
scale, long-term corporate credit rating to Corporacion Pesquera Inca S.A.C. 
(Copeinca). At the same time, we assigned our 'B+' issue-level rating to its 
existing $175 million bonds due 2017. The outlook is stable.

Rationale
The 'B+' ratings on Copeinca reflect our view of its weak business profile, 
aggressive financial risk profile, and adequate liquidity. 

In our view, Copeinca's "weak" business risk profile reflects its operations 
only in Peru, the anchoveta specie accounting for 98% of its sales, the 
commodity-oriented pricing of anchoveta byproducts, and stringent regulations. 
Additionally, ratings reflect the fishing activity's exposure to weather 
conditions and cyclical demand, and limits on the company's export-oriented 
sales due to trade barriers. The limited scale of Copeinca also constrains a 
higher rating. 

Partly offsetting the negatives are the company's favorable geographic 
location in terms of availability of fish and its long-track record in the 
fishing activity, its important role in fishmeal and fish oil global trade, 
the growing consumption of anchoveta byproducts for nutrition and animal feed, 
and anchoveta's favorable pricing outlook. While global fishmeal and fish oil 
supply is limited due to the anchoveta's natural reproduction and to 
regulatory limits, demand--mainly from China--has been growing at high-single 
digits annually. This is due to the higher consumption of fish and demand for 
products with high content of omega3.

The Peruvian government implemented regulation of the fishing activity in 
2008, which began in 2009. The government imposed individual quotas for each 
fishing vessel, imposing discipline on the very competitive and fragmented 
industry. Copeinca obtained a quota of 10.7% of fish supply, which it 
complements through anchoveta purchases from third parties. The company is 
focusing on improving its operating efficiency in order to prepare for 
unfavorable weather that can severely erode its cash flows. Occasionally, the 
Peruvian coast is affected by a weather phenomenon such as "El Nino" and "La 
Nina," which can limit the fishing activity. In 2010, the unfavorable weather 
caused Copeinca's volumes to drop almost 50%, weakening its revenues and 
EBITDA generation. However, higher prices, due to supply uncertainties, and 
the company's rapid adjustment in fuel and fleet crew cost helped maintain its 
EBITDA margins at about 29%, compared with 38% in 2011. In addition, after a 
year of La Nina and El Nino, the availability of fish usually increases 
considerably, boosting the company's volume and cash flows in 2011 and partly 
compensating the 2010 loss.
 
In the past two years, the company used the capital expenditures to reduce its 
maritime fleet and its crew, and fuel costs, purchase and use large scale 
vessels with higher refrigerated capacity, reduce the number of its processing 
plants and optimize the remaining ones, and switched the technology for 
fishmeal production to steam dried from flamed. These initiatives streamlined 
operations and improved margins, which we expect to be more than 35% in 2012, 
despite the volatile prices of anchoveta byproducts. 

In our view, Copeinca's aggressive financial profile reflects the potential 
volatility of its business and its historically aggressive financial policies, 
such as an active acquisition activity before the quota implementation and 
sizable dividend distributions in the future. We expect Copeinca's total debt 
to EBITDA of 2.0x-2.5x and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt of more 
than 28%. We forecast stable annual quota volumes and flat prices, with fairly 
stable margins of more than 35%. We assume annual capital expenditures of $15 
million - $20 million, although we believe this amount can change because it's 
dependent on adequate long-term funding, with a maintenance capex of about $5 
million. Due to the seasonality of Copeinca's business, we factor the 
potential for higher cash flow volatility, which require its financial metrics 
be stronger than for companies that usually benefit from more stable cash 
flows.
     
Liquidity 
We view Copeinca's liquidity as adequate. Copeinca's liquidity sources include 
a cash balance of $63.4 million as of March 31, 2012, and our estimates for 
FFO of about $71 million for 2012. For its uses of cash for 2012, we include 
Copeinca's maintenance capex of approximately $5 million, estimated dividends 
distribution of about $40 million--which will drop to 50% of net income in the 
future from 80% for 2011--and short-term debt maturities of $47 million, part 
of which have already been refinanced or paid down. We also include working 
capital needs of about $7 million and share repurchase of almost $5 million in 
2012. We include maintenance capex in the liquidity test because we don't 
incorporate refinancing of the maturities or new loans, while we consider 
capital expenditures as flexible.

We incorporate the following assumptions in our assessment of the company's 
liquidity.
     -- Sources of liquidity to exceed uses by more than 1.2x in the next 
12-18 months;
     -- Net sources to be positive, even if EBITDA is lower than our 
expectations by 15% in the next 12 months; and
     -- Copeinca has sufficient covenant headroom under its debt agreements. 
EBITDA can decline by more than 30% and the company still can meet its 
covenant trigger of a net debt to EBITDA ratio of less than 3.75x.

We see as positive factors Copeinca's long-term debt profile, the bulk of 
which is the $175 million bonds due 2017, and its policy of maintaining a 
restricted cash of about $20 million to be used under an unfavorable weather 
conditions, adding some cushion to meet short term maturities. 


Outlook 
The stable outlook reflects our belief that Copeinca will continue to improve 
its operating efficiencies, which will sustain EBITDA margins above 35%, 
despite the price volatility. We could downgrade Copeinca if weak operating 
results--due to adverse weather conditions or a significant drop in volume 
demand and prices-result in debt to EBITDA of more than 4x or tighten its 
liquidity, resulting in a covenant cushion below 20%. We could upgrade the 
company if it generates consistent positive free cash flow and uses excess 
cash flow to lower debt, reducing refinancing risk even under a unfavorable 
weather stress scenario. However, in our view, the volatility of the fishing 
industry, combined with the company's limited scale and narrow geographic and 
product diversification, somewhat limits a higher rating. 


Related Criteria And Research
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Branded Nondurable 
Consumer Products Industry, April 28, 2011
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 
May 27, 2009
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008


Ratings List
New Ratings

Corporacion Pesquera Inca S.A.C.
 Corporate Credit Rating                B+/Stable/--       
 Senior Unsecured                       B+                 

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
