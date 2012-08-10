TEXT-S&P revises Dean Foods outlook to positive, affirms ratings

Overview -- Dallas, Texas-based Dean Foods Co. has demonstrated improved operating performance, credit measures, and financial covenant cushion. -- We believe Dean Foods could reduce debt further following completion of the planned IPO and spin-off of its WhiteWave-Alpro business. -- We are affirming our 'B+' corporate credit rating on Dean Foods and revising the outlook to positive from stable. -- The positive outlook reflects our opinion that the ratings could be raised if the company sustains credit measures close to or better than current levels while maintaining adequate liquidity including sufficient covenant cushion. Rating Action On Aug. 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating outlook on Dean Foods Co. to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'B+' corporate credit rating, 'BB-' senior secured debt rating, and 'B-' senior unsecured debt rating on the company. Dean Foods' had about $3.55 billion of total debt outstanding at June 30, 2012. The recovery rating on Dean Foods' senior secured credit facilities is '2', indicating our expectation for substantial (70% to 90%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The recovery rating on the $500 million 7% senior unsecured notes due 2016 and $400 million 9.75% senior unsecured notes due 2018 is '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery in the event of a payment default. We rate Dean Holding Co.'s (a subsidiary of Dean Foods) $142 million 6.9% senior unsecured notes due 2017 'B-' with a recovery rating of '6'. Rationale The outlook revision is based on Dean Foods' improved operating results, credit measures, and covenant cushion. Additionally, we believe Dean Foods may further reduce its leverage over the next 12 months through the application of expected proceeds from its recently announced plans for an IPO for its WhiteWave-Alpro segment, and an interim refinancing transaction involving WhiteWave-Alpro and subsequent tax-free distribution to shareholders of its remaining interest in this business. We estimate that Dean Food's adjusted debt to EBITDA (including our standard adjustments) declined to about 4.8x at the end of the second quarter of 2012, from about 5.3x at the end of 2011, and covenant cushion continued to exceed 15% on financial covenants. We anticipate Dean Foods will sustain or slightly improve its credit measures. We estimate this would still apply following the spin-off despite the loss of EBITDA from this higher margin business, given the anticipated debt reduction associated with the proposed IPO and spin-off transactions. Our assessment also takes into consideration the uncertainty regarding the timing and final terms of these potential transactions. If Dean Foods successfully completes the proposed IPO transaction or distribution to shareholders, resulting in a reduction of the company's outstanding debt and corresponding improvement in credit metrics, we will evaluate the effect on our ratings at that time relative to our assessment of the company's business risk profile post spin-off and considering business conditions in the fluid milk market at the time of the spin-off. We believe a divestiture of WhiteWave-Alpro will weaken our assessment of Dean Foods' overall business risk profile. During the first six months of 2012, WhiteWave-Alpro represented about 18% of Dean Foods' overall sales and about 29% of operating income (before corporate overhead), reflecting the relatively higher margins associated with this growing business. The ratings on Dallas-based Dean Foods and its subsidiary, Dean Holding Co., reflect Standard & Poor's view that the company's financial risk profile is "highly leveraged" and its existing business risk profile (including WhiteWave-Alpro) is "fair." Key credit factors in our assessment of Dean Foods' business risk profile include the company's exposure to U.S. dairy industry conditions, characterized by reduced fluid milk demand, excess production capacity in many regions, a shift by consumers away from higher-margin branded milk sales as the economy weakened, and recently volatile raw milk and commodity input costs. Other key credit factors include Dean Foods' good market positions and brand portfolio, the company's extensive national refrigerated distribution network, and its rapidly growing value-added Morningstar and WhiteWave-Alpro segments. Dean Foods is the leading national dairy company in the U.S., with close to a 40% market share, and a portfolio of national, regional, local, and private-label brands with solid regional market positions. It is our opinion that Dean Foods remains exposed to challenging U.S. dairy industry conditions, despite some improvement in the first half of 2012, as its Fresh Dairy Direct segment represented 71% of first-half 2012 consolidated net sales. During 2011, a combination of rising input costs (including raw milk and butterfat), downward pressure on pricing, declining fluid milk volumes, and the continuing effects of a mix shift toward higher private-label sales as consumers traded down in a weak economy, and excess industry production capacity, among other factors, hurt Dean Foods' milk margins. Although raw milk costs declined over the past three quarters and milk pricing pressures have eased somewhat, this has not changed our view of the company's weakened medium- to long-term earnings prospects for its fresh dairy processing business, given the ongoing challenging industry conditions that have affected input costs, pricing, and volume. In addition, though we believe the Fresh Dairy Direct segment's direct store delivery distribution system benefits from its scale, it faces significant cost pressures from the proliferation of smaller customers it serves and the high cost of fuel. The company has been able to lessen the impact of these dairy processing business factors through cost reductions, improved operating efficiencies, and stronger performance in its other businesses segments. Additionally, product innovation-led growth and higher margins in the Morningstar and White Wave-Alpro segments continue to make significant contributions to Dean Foods' overall operating performance. These value-added segments represented nearly 45% of Dean Foods' operating income (before corporate overhead) in the first half of 2012 and provide product, market segment, and geographic diversification. As such, the divestiture of WhiteWave-Alpro would mitigate some of these benefits to our assessment of Dean Food' business risk profile. We estimate that Dean Foods' total net sales for the quarter ended June 30, 2012, decreased by about 5.3%. But its adjusted EBITDA margin improved to about 8.4% compared with 7.7% in the second quarter of 2011. The reduction in sales reflects, in large part, the pass-through of lower raw milk prices in product pricing in the Fresh Dairy Direct and Morningstar segments. Milk prices have recently begun to rise and we anticipate they will increase through the remainder of 2012 but not reach 2011 levels. All of the company's operating segments realized higher gross margins and operating margins during the second quarter. The Fresh Dairy Direct segment benefited from less milk margin pressure with retailers and continued to maintain relatively flat fluid milk volume in a contracting market. Our assessment of Dean Foods' highly leveraged financial risk profile reflects the company's significant, yet declining, debt obligations. We estimate the ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA (including our standard debt adjustments for operating leases and underfunded pension obligations) for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, declined to about 4.8x, compared with 5.3x at the end of the second quarter of 2011, reflecting both improved EBITDA and lower debt. This is now slightly better than the indicative leverage ratio range for a highly leveraged financial risk profile of greater than 5x. We also estimate that for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, the ratio of adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to total debt was about 14.2%, compared with about 13.2% for the comparable prior-year period, and it remains modestly better than the indicative ratio range of less than 12% for a highly leveraged financial risk profile. We expect the company will be able to sustain or slightly improve these credit measures, which could result in a change in our financial risk assessment to aggressive. We believe Dean Foods' operating results will continue to improve but remain constrained by weak dairy industry conditions, including declining volumes and overcapacity in the fluid milk business, and continuing margin pressure from high input costs. Key assumptions in Standard & Poor's 2012 forecast include: -- A revenue decline of more than 3% mainly related to Fresh Dairy Direct and reflecting, in part, the impact of lower raw milk input costs relative to 2011. -- A reported EBITDA margin near 6%, reflecting an increasing portion of operating income coming from higher-margin products at Morningstar and WhiteWave. -- Continued input cost pressures, including raw milk, diesel fuel, and resins. We assume milk costs decline gradually through the first half of 2012 and then increase through the remainder of the year, but remain below 2011 levels. This is subject to revision as the effects of continuing drought conditions and rising feed costs in the U.S. become clearer. -- Capital expenditures of about $270 million. -- Litigation settlement payments of about $60 million. -- Net cash loss on sale of Consolidated Container Co. interest of $34 million. Based on our forecast, which includes WhiteWave-Alpro, we expect credit measures to remain near recent levels over the near term, including projected adjusted debt to EBITDA of near 5x and FFO to total debt near 13% at the end of 2012. An application of IPO proceeds to debt reduction during 2012 could result in improved credit measures if Dean Foods is also able to sustain its operating performance improvement. Liquidity We believe Dean Foods' liquidity is "adequate," with sources of cash likely to exceed cash uses for the next 12 months. Cash sources include cash flow from operations and availability under a revolving credit facility and an accounts receivable-backed facility (maturing in September 2013). As of June 30, 2012, Dean Foods reported about $60 million of cash on its balance sheet (of which $48 million is attributable to foreign operations), in addition to about $1.157 billion of availability under its $1.275 billion revolving credit facility and about $185 million of availability under its $600 million accounts receivable-backed facility, adjusted for outstanding borrowings and letters of credit. During the second quarter of 2012, the company prepaid approximately $70 million of term loan using repatriated foreign cash. Our assessment of Dean Foods' liquidity profile also incorporates the following expectations, assumptions, and factors: -- We expect cash flow sources will cover uses in excess of 1.2x for the next 12 months. -- We estimate that liquidity sources would continue to exceed uses even if EBITDA were to decline by 15% from forecasted levels. -- The company's financial covenants include maximum total leverage, maximum senior secured leverage, and minimum interest coverage. For the reporting period ended June 30, 2012, the company indicated it had a covenant cushion of 25% or greater on each of its covenant tests. The next adjustments to required covenant levels are scheduled to occur in March 2013. We expect the company will maintain covenant cushions of 15% or greater over the next year. -- The company has well-established relationships with banks and a generally satisfactory standing in credit markets, in our view. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Dean Foods Co., published Nov. 30, 2011, on RatingsDirect. Outlook The positive outlook on Dean Foods reflects our expectation that the company will maintain adequate liquidity and covenant cushion, and sustain credit measures at or better than current levels. Although we believe the company's business risk profile will weaken somewhat following the planned IPO and spin-off of its higher margin WhiteWave-Alpro business, we could consider an upgrade if Dean Foods sustains strengthened credit measures including an adjusted total debt-to-EBITDA ratio at about 4.5x or less and a ratio of FFO to total debt of about 15% or greater, which is in line with indicative ratios for an "aggressive" financial risk profile, and the company's covenant cushion remains above 15%. We would consider revising the outlook to stable if the company's financial policies become more aggressive, if adjusted leverage increases above 5x, if its ratio of FFO to debt declines to 12% or below, or if the covenant cushion declines to below 15%. We estimate this could occur if sales growth declines and the EBITDA margin reaches low- to mid-single-digits, which we believe could result from significant deterioration in dairy processing industry conditions. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Branded Nondurable Consumer Products Industry, April 28, 2011 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Dean Foods Co. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Positive/-- B+/Stable/-- Dean Holding Co. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Positive/-- B+/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed Dean Foods Co. Senior Secured BB- Recovery Rating 2 Senior Unsecured B- Recovery Rating 6 Dean Holding Co. Senior Unsecured B- Recovery Rating 6 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.