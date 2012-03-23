FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread expands
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 23, 2012 / 1:50 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread expands

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 23 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread widened by 1
basis point (bp) to 197 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite
spread widened by 4 bps to 605 bps. By rating, the 'AA', 'A', and 'BBB' spreads
remained unchanged at 128 bps, 170 bps, and 243 bps, respectively. The 'BB' and
'B' spreads expanded by 4 bps each to 431 bps and 652 bps, respectively, and
'CCC' widened by 6 bps to 1,014 bps.	
	
By industry, financial institutions, banks, industrials, and utilities each 	
expanded by 1 bp to 297 bps, 306 bps, 288 bps, and 202 bps, respectively. 	
Telecommunications widened by 2 bps to 313 bps.	
	
The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their 	
highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is hovering near its 	
one-year moving average of 196 bps and is below its five-year moving average 	
of 239 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is below both its one-year 	
moving average of 635 bps and its five-year moving average of 718 bps. We 	
expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the 	
speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative 	
factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain 	
below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an 	
increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening 	
economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets.	
	
Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the 	
world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, 	
Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure 	
and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with 	
information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial 	
decisions.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.