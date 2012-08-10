TEXT-Fitch rates Grand Fire Protection District 1, Colo. bonds

Aug 10 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'AA-' rating to the following Grand Fire Protection District No. 1, Colorado (the district) general obligation (GO) bonds: --$5.17 million unlimited tax (ULT) refunding bonds, series 2012. The bonds are expected to price via negotiation as early as Aug. 14, pending market conditions. Proceeds from the sale of the bonds will be used to refund a portion of the district's currently outstanding obligations and to pay issuance costs. In addition, Fitch affirms approximately $5.835 million in outstanding district ULTGO bonds (pre-refunding) at 'AA-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are secured by the full faith and credit of the district which levies an unlimited property tax to pay debt service. KEY RATING DRIVERS STRONG FINANCIAL PROFILE: The district's financial position remains very healthy as evidenced by large reserves and ample liquidity. EXPENDITURE FLEXIBILITY EVIDENT: The district's operating millage remains at its maximum limit but the use of an all-volunteer fire fighting staff and the ability to defer or reduce capital outlays, which represent the largest annual expenditure item, provides the district a degree of budgetary flexibility. RECOVERING ECONOMIC BASE: The district is a wealthy, primarily residential tax base with a local economy focused on tourism that is slowly recovering from the national recession as evidenced by recently improved labor statistics and building permits. HIGH BUT MANAGEABLE DEBT BURDEN: The overall debt burden remains high but should moderate given expectations for further tax base growth, in addition to the rapid amortization of outstanding debt and absence of major capital needs or additional debt plans. Debt service carrying costs are high, which is not unusual for a limited purpose district. LOW PENSION FUNDING: The funded position of the pension plan for its volunteer fire fighters is below average due to investment losses. The district fully funds the actuarially-based required contribution, and recent revisions to plan assumptions are expected to improve the funded position over time. CREDIT SUMMARY WESTERN COLORADO RURAL FIRE DISTRICT The district was formed in 1951 to provide fire, rescue and emergency services to a 130-square mile area in east-central Grand County around the town of Granby. The estimated district population is 2,800. The county, which is located around 70 miles northwest of Denver, has an economy anchored by tourism and outdoor activities. Rocky Mountain National Park, Grand Lake, and Winter Park ski area highlight a list of destinations for hiking, biking, skiing, fishing, river rafting and assorted other activities. The district's tax base has experienced a precipitous drop in area home values as reflected in a 21% decline in the district's reassessed tax base for fiscal 2012. The valuation collapse wipes out nearly all of the district's tax base gains since 2007. Officials estimate a modest decline in the next reassessment cycle in 2014, which Fitch considers realistic given similar projections for further property value declines in other Colorado mountain towns. Economic conditions are generally weak but showing signs of improvement. The county's May 2012 unemployment rate of 10% is improved from the 10.7% rate last year, but still well above the current state (8.2%) and U.S. (7.9%) averages. County employment registered solid 1.5% growth over the same 12-month period. Income levels are another positive factor, as per capita money income and median household income both are slightly above national averages. Also, management reports that year-to-date building permits are well above levels for last year, driven primarily by new single family home building activity in Granby Ranch Resort, the district's top taxpayer. LARGE RESERVES PROVIDE FLEXIBILITY The district's finances have been characterized by healthy annual surpluses and sound liquidity. Audited 2011 results continue this trend as the general fund posted a large unrestricted fund balance (the sum of the unassigned, assigned and committed fund balance under GASB 54) of $3.4 million or 451% of operating expenditures and transfers out. Property taxes are the largest general fund revenue source, comprising on average 72% of operating revenues annually since 2004. The large decline in assessed values impacted the 2012 budget with a decline in property tax revenue of approximately $164,000, as the operating levy is set at its maximum level of 4.427 mills. Due to the building slowdown, fire impact fees now average a modest 3% of general fund revenues, compared to a high of 20% in 2007. The general fund balance sheet is highly liquid, with cash and investments totaling $3.5 million in 2011. The 2012 budget includes $1.8 million in pay-as-you-go capital outlays comprised primarily of $1.2 million for the construction of the north fire station. These funds are made up of proceeds, which have been set aside since 2008, from the sale of the site of its former headquarters. The 2012 budget projects an ending unrestricted balance equal to $1.5 million, which would equal approximately 197% of spending (excluding the large one-time capital expense). The potential for declining property values for the next reassessment cycle could present financial challenges to the district, although this risk is mitigated at least for the near term by sizeable operating reserves and spending flexibility. HIGH BUT MANAGEABLE DEBT BURDEN This issuance will refund nearly all of the district's outstanding $5.8 million series 2004 bonds without extending final maturity (these bonds represent the entirety of the district's long-term debt). The series 2004 bonds were originally approved by a high 76% of district voters. Proceeds were used to finance various capital improvements, including a new headquarters building and training tower, resident quarters, a satellite station and land acquisition. Debt service carrying costs are extremely high at 45% of total government spending, which is reflective of both the rapid pay down of debt (78% of principal is repaid within 10 years) and the district's limited-purpose nature. After this issuance, the direct debt levels remain modest at 0.6% of market value but moderately high at $2,154 per capita. Overlapping school district debt increases the overall debt levels to a moderate 4.1% of market value but a very high $15,803 per capita, comparable to the level at the time of issuance of the 2004 bonds. District officials report no additional borrowing plans as its capital needs will be funded with current resources. LOW PENSION FUNDING; MITIGANTS EVIDENT The funded position of the district's pension for its all-volunteer fire fighting force declined from 70% in 2007 to a low 51% as of Jan. 1, 2011 despite fully funding its annual pension costs. Using Fitch's more conservative 7% discount rate assumption, the funded position declines to 46%. With an actuarially-based increase in the annual required contribution, effective Jan. 1, 2012, Fitch expects the funded position to stabilize or improve. Fitch also notes that the district's use of three-year smoothing is more conservative than the standard five-year term. 