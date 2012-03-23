FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P: HHI Holdings ratings unaffected by loan increase
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 23, 2012 / 2:25 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P: HHI Holdings ratings unaffected by loan increase

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its corporate
credit rating and outlook on HHI Holdings LLC (HHI; B+/Stable/--), its 'B+'
issue-level rating, and '4' recovery rating on the term loan are unaffected by
the company's announced upsize of its add-on portion to $50 million, from $30
million. The additional proceeds will increase the dividend to its
private-equity owners to $70 million, from $50 million. In our assessment, the
upsize does not 	
significantly change the proposed capital structure and credit metrics will 	
remain in line with our expectations. Although the higher term-loan borrowings 	
would somewhat increase the outstanding debt at default in our recovery 	
analysis, given HHI's recent performance and current valuation, in a default 	
scenario, term loan lenders could expect average (30% to 50%) recovery of 	
their claims. For more information, please see our research update on HHI, 	
published March 16, 2012, and our recovery report to be published shortly on 	
RatingsDirect.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.