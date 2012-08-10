TEXT-Fitch revises Avon outlook to negative

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Aug 10 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Avon Products, Inc.'s (Avon) and
its subsidiary's rating as follows:

Avon Products, Inc:
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F3';
--Commercial Paper program at 'F3';
--Bank credit facility at 'BBB-';
--Bank Term Loan at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB-'.

Avon Capital Corporation:
--Short-term IDR at 'F3';
--Commercial Paper program at 'F3'

The Rating Outlook for Avon and Avon Capital Corporation has been revised to
Negative from Stable.

Outlook:
The Negative Outlook reflects that Avon's turnaround will take more time than
Fitch initially expected, the company continues to lose representatives, and
profitability may be pressured versus prior years leading to a transition period
that is likely to extend well past 2012. Liquidity and credit protection
measures could deteriorate given the current trajectory. The extended time frame
is based on stepped up competition in Avon's significant growth markets of
Brazil, Russia, Turkey and Colombia compounded by executional missteps in
several countries. All of this is taking place with sudden deceleration in
Europe since May accompanied by a general global slowdown.

The direct selling model appears healthy in many international markets. Increase
in active representatives or marked increases in average order size, drive
growth. In the past, representative growth for Avon increased during economic
downturns due to a larger pool of individuals seeking earnings opportunities
although average order size tended to be smaller.

Avon's overall representative growth has a negative trend-line, declining in
each of the past three quarters. In Europe (25% of Avon's first half revenues)
where the regional unemployment rate is over 11%, the number of Avon's active
representatives has declined three quarters in a row. Only the Latin American
region has managed to show flat or modestly positive representative growth in
the past three quarters. However, Fitch is concerned about the first sign of
decline in active representatives in the second quarter in Brazil (Avon's
largest single market), after years of good to stellar increases in this metric.
Russia and the UK also are experiencing declines in representatives. These three
markets had been strong contributors to revenue growth, profits or cash flow to
the consolidated enterprise.

Avon's operational challenges were reflected in a 53% decline in adjusted
operating profits in the first half of 2012 to $288 million from $614 million
last year. Operating margins for the first half is approximately 6%. Management
had previously guided to a tough second quarter. However, in the earnings
discussion on Aug. 1, 2012 it was noted that there are plans to reduce excess
inventory in Brazil, which will have a negative impact on the operating margin
in the second half of this year.

Fitch expects that given the current trajectory and momentum in Avon's
operations, the potential for a downgrade has increased. Fitch views as positive
management's clear signal to address the dividend to be in line with its peer
group and to fund the payments from internally generated cash flow rather than
borrowing. However, if profitability continues be pressured the company's core
cash generation will also suffer. The company cited in its recent earnings
discussion that fixing Avon will take time. If the fix extends well into 2013 on
much lower profits, the company's current liquidity and credit protection
measures could become constrained despite the potential dividend cut.

Rating:
Avon's rating reflects the continued trends in Avon's generation of negative
free cash flow (cash flow from operations minus capital expenditures and
dividends) during the past two years and through the first half of 2012 and
increase in leverage (total debt to operating EBITDA) to 3.4X for the last 12
months ended June 30, 2012 (LTM) from the 2.3x seen at year end. The rating also
encompasses operational and executional challenges that management is focused on
such as increased competition, representative compensation, and inventory
management. Fitch expects that margins could be materially lower than 2011,
leverage could increase to near 4x, and FCF is likely to remain negative with
lower profitability in 2012.

Financial Performance:
For the first half of 2012 Avon's operating performance deteriorated
substantially. Sales declined 10% due mainly to negative translation effects.
Fitch notes that there was sequential improvement in operating margins in the
second quarter but it remains well below the prior period. Higher inflation for
labor and materials in the supply chain, lower sales and increased investments
in the selling organization among others led to adjusted operating margin
declining more than 50% as discussed previously. Debt increased $225 million
from year end to $3.5 billion and leverage to 3.4x from 2.3x at year end as the
company's $41 million in cash flow from operations had to be supplemented with
debt to fund $88 million in capex and $199 million in dividends. Fitch does not
expect year end debt levels to increase materially given Avon's decision to not
permanently reinvest this year's overseas profits.

Liquidity and Debt:

Much of Avon's solid liquidity of almost $2 billion is derived from maintaining
more than $1.3 billion in cash and $670 million availability on the revolver
(after excluding $330 million in commercial paper). Approximately $228 million
of cash is trapped in Venezuela. Therefore, the company can access about $1
billion though there may be added cash costs based on the amounts and tax
differentials between the source country and U.S. rates. Avon has already
indicated in its recent filing that in 2012 it will not indefinitely reinvest
any current year earnings of its foreign subsidiaries.

Debt maturities are very modest in 2012 at just $17 million; however, $250
million 4.8% notes are due in March 2013 and $125 million 4.625% notes are due
in May 2013. Avon's $1 billion revolver terminates in November 2013 as well.
Fitch expects that these will be refinanced or renegotiated.

What could trigger a rating action:

Future developments, that may individually or collectively lead to a negative
rating action include:

Lack of material improvement from recent earnings trends, and debt at current or
higher levels, putting pressure on leverage and covenant compliance. Fitch notes
that the leverage covenant in the $550 million term loan and $535 million in
privately placed notes tighten after March 31, 2013 from 4x to 3.75x for the
remainder of 2013. The term loan tightens further to 3.5x after 2013.

Future developments, that may nonetheless potentially lead to a positive rating
action include:

The Outlook could return to Stable if earnings and cash flow rebound or show
positive traction to stabilization and growth during 2013. Stabilization or
growth in active representatives is also critical.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 11, 2012).

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
