TEXT-S&P rates Kinder Morgan Energy Partners notes 'BBB'
#Market News
August 10, 2012 / 9:06 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Kinder Morgan Energy Partners notes 'BBB'

Reuters Staff

12 Min Read

Aug 10 - Overview
     -- U.S. midstream energy transport and storage company Kinder Morgan 
Energy Partners L.P. (KMP; BBB/Stable/A-2) has issued $1.25 billion of
senior unsecured notes and is initiating a $2 billion senior unsecured six-month
revolving credit facility due February 2013.
     -- We are assigning our 'BBB' ratings to the notes and the credit 
facility.
     -- We affirmed our 'BBB' corporate credit and 'A-2 short-term and 
commercial paper ratings on the company. The company upsized the commercial 
paper program to $4.2 billion from $2.2 billion.
     -- KMP will use the credit facility and commercial paper program to help 
fund the pending acquisition of 100% of Tennessee Gas Pipeline Co. Co. 
(BB/Watch Pos/--) and a 50% interest in El Paso Natural Gas Co. BB/Stable/--) 
and to meet short-term funding needs.
     -- Our stable rating outlook reflects our expectations for a slight 
improvement in the near-term financial profile, a well-managed capital 
spending program, and stand-alone debt to EBITDA in the low-4x area.

Rating Action
On Aug. 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB' 
ratings to Kinder Morgan Energy Partners L.P.'s (KMP) issuance of $1.25 
billion of senior unsecured notes and its $2 billion senior unsecured 
six-month revolving credit facility. In addition, we affirmed our 'BBB' 
corporate credit and 'A-2' short-term and commercial paper ratings on the 
company. The company upsized its commercial paper program to $4.2 billion from 
$2.2 billion. The partnership will use the proceeds from the notes to pay a 
portion of the $6.22 billion purchase price, which includes $2.4 billion of 
assumed debt, for the pending acquisition of 100% of Tennessee Gas Pipeline 
Co. (TGP; BB/Watch Pos/--) and a 50% interest in El Paso Natural Gas Co. 
(EPNG; BB/Stable/--). The outlook is stable.

Rationale
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' ratings on Houston-based midstream energy 
transport and storage company Kinder Morgan Energy Partners L.P. (KMP) 
reflects the company's "strong" business risk profile, which partly offsets 
its "significant" financial risk profile under our criteria. The rating also 
is based on the link between KMP and its lower-rated parent, Kinder Morgan 
Inc. (KMI; BB/Stable/--). On May 25, 2012, KMI closed on its purchase of
El Paso Corp. for $38 billion, which creates the third-largest energy company in
North America. KMP owns and operates natural gas pipelines, refined products 
pipelines, liquids and bulk terminal facilities, carbon dioxide pipelines, and 
crude oil production. As of June 30, 2012, KMP had about $13 billion of total 
reported debt.

We base our view of KMP's strong business risk profile on its strong 
competitive position in many of its markets, large scale of operations, 
sizable proportion of fee-based revenues, diversified asset mix, and active 
commodity price hedging program to reduce risk from the oil production 
operations.

KMP operates assets in the following segments:
     -- Natural gas pipelines, storage, and gathering and processing assets 
(about 30% of projected 2012 distributable cash flow excluding the purchase of 
TGP and EPNG);
     -- Carbon dioxide for crude oil production using tertiary recovery 
techniques, and related pipeline assets (slightly more than 30%);
     -- Refined petroleum products pipelines (roughly 17%);
     -- Liquids and bulk storage terminals (about 17%); and
     -- Crude oil and refined petroleum transportation in Canada (5%).

The natural gas and refined petroleum products pipelines and the terminals 
business provide a solid base for the ratings because they benefit from volume 
and pricing security, with most capacity in these segments under long-term 
take-or-pay contracts. Although the carbon dioxide segment has material 
exposure to energy commodity prices, especially crude oil, an active commodity 
price hedging program--about 77% of the 2012 volumes hedged at $91 per barrel 
(bbl)--minimizes cash flow volatility. Offsetting production declines and 
managing oil price volatility are key challenges affecting cash flow and could 
detract from KMP's credit quality.

KMP has an aggressive yet generally well-executed approach toward its capital 
spending program across multiple business lines in various geographic areas, 
in our view. KMP's capital spending budget was about $2.5 billion in 2012 
(prior to the announced acquisition of TGP and interest in EPNG), including 
$250 million of maintenance spending. KMP's capital spending is aggressive and 
we expect its overall spending program to be notably higher in 2012 due to the 
gas pipeline acquisitions and a planned $4.1 billion multiyear project on the 
Trans Mountain pipeline system in Canada. Small-to-midsize acquisitions, 
especially in the terminals segment, remain a staple of KMP's spending program.

We believe the master limited partnership (MLP) structure increases financial 
risk for KMP because the company distributes a substantial portion of its cash 
flow to its limited and general partners. The need to steadily increase unit 
distributions limits financial flexibility, particularly given that almost 50% 
of distributions are paid to KMP's general partner, KMI, primarily through 
incentive distribution rights. This heightened motivation to show growth and 
boost distributions that disproportionately benefit KMI could lead KMP's 
management to take incrementally greater business and financial risks. Any 
reduction in KMP's distributions, however, would disproportionately affect the 
upstream cash flows to KMI. Given the common ownership between these two 
entities, we believe that KMP would not lower distributions unless the 
situation became dire. The insulation between KMP and KMI includes voting 
requirements for the independent directors at the general partner, an 
unaffiliated owner of the general partner who can veto any KMP bankruptcy 
filing, and a nonconsolidation opinion.

KMP's cash distribution requirements and its large capital spending program 
heavily influence its financial risk profile, which we characterize as 
significant. We expect credit measures to be adequate for the rating, with 
debt to EBITDA of about 4x, funds from operations (FFO) interest coverage of 
about 5.5x, and FFO to total debt of about 20%. Given KMP's continuous growth 
trajectory, fueled by new projects and acquisitions, its cash flows typically 
lag its debt issuances related to its new assets. As such, KMP's projected 
credit measures (excluding material new projects) typically exceed current 
ratios. Key credit measures also depend on KMP keeping its portfolio of 
expansion projects on time and within budget and funding them in a way that 
supports credit to generate the incremental cash flow necessary to maintain 
its financial profile, and thus our rating on the company. The mainly 
fee-based nature of the company's various businesses and significant hedges in 
the carbon dioxide business, which is the most volatile of KMP's businesses, 
support near-term cash flow predictability. 

Under our base-case forecast, we assume oil and NGL unhedged volumes priced 
according to our price deck, slightly lower oil production in the CO2 
business, relatively flat volume growth for existing assets in the natural gas 
and refined products pipeline segments, and slight volume growth in the 
terminals business from organic sources and acquisitions. We broadly expect 
stability in volumes to also come from economic conditions as Standard & 
Poor's base-case forecast for 2012 is for GDP growth of 2.1%, which indicates 
generally stable demand for energy products. As of March 31, 2012, debt to 
EBITDA was 4.2x, with FFO to total debt of about 22%. We expect distribution 
coverage to be about 1x.

Liquidity
Our short-term rating on KMP is 'A-2'. We view KMP's liquidity as "adequate" 
under our criteria. For the next 12 months, we expect liquidity sources to 
slightly exceed uses by about 1.2x. We project FFO of about $3 billion, a $2.2 
billion revolving credit facility due July 2016 (reduced by about $672 million 
for commercial paper and letters of credit as of June 30, 2012), and cash of 
about $522 million as of June 30, 2012. KMP is also establishing a $2 billion 
six-month revolving credit facility due February 2013 to help fund the 
acquisition of TGP and EPNG. We project cash uses to include estimated 
maintenance and long lead-time projects of about $1.5 billion (although total 
expenditures may be notably higher related to discretionary projects and 
acquisitions), and roughly $3 billion in cash distributions and debt 
maturities. KMP is in compliance with its financial covenants, with a 
consolidated debt to consolidated EBITDA ratio of 3.65x (limit of 5.5x) as of 
March 31, 2012. If EBITDA goes down, we would expect the company to curtail 
growth-oriented capital spending or use external financing to meet any 
shortfall, assuming it does not reduce distributions.

KMP's liquidity and cash generation are adequate to fund the company's 
operations and maintenance capital spending requirements, and to meet its debt 
service and distributions. However, the company must preserve access to the 
debt and equity markets to raise funds for growth-oriented capital spending 
and to maintain its ratings. KMP has demonstrated it can access the capital 
markets amid very challenging conditions. We expect KMP's distribution 
coverage ratio to be about 1x in 2012, in line with historical averages. The 
company's budget calls for total distributions to be about $3.1 billion, with 
about $500 million paid to Kinder Morgan Management LLC in shares, which 
provides a slight cushion. KMP has been able to consistently meet its 
distribution growth targets, and there is no single element that is likely to 
cause a distribution shortfall. KMI could possibly support KMP's liquidity, if 
necessary, by agreeing to purchase KMP equity. KMI has offered this support in 
the past, and we expect it would do so in the future if needed to maintain 
KMP's financial health.

Outlook
The stable rating outlook reflects our expectations for a slight improvement 
in the near-term financial profile, a well-managed capital spending program, 
and stand-alone debt to EBITDA in the low-4x area. We could lower the ratings 
if debt to EBITDA surpassed 4.5x. We are unlikely to raise ratings unless the 
partnership embraces a more conservative financial policy and shows less 
willingness to use debt to fund growth-related capital spending. We also 
consider KMI's systemwide leverage in our ratings on KMP. If we downgraded 
KMI, our ratings on KMP would likely be affected due to the linkages between 
the two. We would not anticipate the ratings differential to exceed three 
notches. However, we would not likely raise our ratings on KMP if we raised 
our ratings on KMI.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Standard & Poor's Raises Its U. S. Natural Gas Price Assumptions; Oil 
Price Assumptions Are Unchanged, July 24, 2012
     -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Natural Gas Liquids Price Assumptions 
For 2012, 2013, And 2014, June 11, 2012
     -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Midstream Energy 
Industry, April 18, 2012

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed
Kinder Morgan Energy Partners L.P.
 Corporate Credit Rating                          BBB/Stable/A-2
 Commercial Paper                                 A-2
 Senior Unsecured                                 BBB

New Rating

Kinder Morgan Energy Partners L.P.
 $625 Mil. Sr Unsec Notes Due 2023                BBB
 $625 Mil. Sr Unsec Notes Due 2042                BBB
 $2 Bil. Sr. Unsec Revolving Credit Fac Due 2013  BBB



Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
