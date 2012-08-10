TEXT-S&P rates Kinder Morgan Energy Partners notes 'BBB'

Aug 10 - Overview -- U.S. midstream energy transport and storage company Kinder Morgan Energy Partners L.P. (KMP; BBB/Stable/A-2) has issued $1.25 billion of senior unsecured notes and is initiating a $2 billion senior unsecured six-month revolving credit facility due February 2013. -- We are assigning our 'BBB' ratings to the notes and the credit facility. -- We affirmed our 'BBB' corporate credit and 'A-2 short-term and commercial paper ratings on the company. The company upsized the commercial paper program to $4.2 billion from $2.2 billion. -- KMP will use the credit facility and commercial paper program to help fund the pending acquisition of 100% of Tennessee Gas Pipeline Co. Co. (BB/Watch Pos/--) and a 50% interest in El Paso Natural Gas Co. BB/Stable/--) and to meet short-term funding needs. -- Our stable rating outlook reflects our expectations for a slight improvement in the near-term financial profile, a well-managed capital spending program, and stand-alone debt to EBITDA in the low-4x area. Rating Action On Aug. 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB' ratings to Kinder Morgan Energy Partners L.P.'s (KMP) issuance of $1.25 billion of senior unsecured notes and its $2 billion senior unsecured six-month revolving credit facility. In addition, we affirmed our 'BBB' corporate credit and 'A-2' short-term and commercial paper ratings on the company. The company upsized its commercial paper program to $4.2 billion from $2.2 billion. The partnership will use the proceeds from the notes to pay a portion of the $6.22 billion purchase price, which includes $2.4 billion of assumed debt, for the pending acquisition of 100% of Tennessee Gas Pipeline Co. (TGP; BB/Watch Pos/--) and a 50% interest in El Paso Natural Gas Co. (EPNG; BB/Stable/--). The outlook is stable. Rationale Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' ratings on Houston-based midstream energy transport and storage company Kinder Morgan Energy Partners L.P. (KMP) reflects the company's "strong" business risk profile, which partly offsets its "significant" financial risk profile under our criteria. The rating also is based on the link between KMP and its lower-rated parent, Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI; BB/Stable/--). On May 25, 2012, KMI closed on its purchase of El Paso Corp. for $38 billion, which creates the third-largest energy company in North America. KMP owns and operates natural gas pipelines, refined products pipelines, liquids and bulk terminal facilities, carbon dioxide pipelines, and crude oil production. As of June 30, 2012, KMP had about $13 billion of total reported debt. We base our view of KMP's strong business risk profile on its strong competitive position in many of its markets, large scale of operations, sizable proportion of fee-based revenues, diversified asset mix, and active commodity price hedging program to reduce risk from the oil production operations. KMP operates assets in the following segments: -- Natural gas pipelines, storage, and gathering and processing assets (about 30% of projected 2012 distributable cash flow excluding the purchase of TGP and EPNG); -- Carbon dioxide for crude oil production using tertiary recovery techniques, and related pipeline assets (slightly more than 30%); -- Refined petroleum products pipelines (roughly 17%); -- Liquids and bulk storage terminals (about 17%); and -- Crude oil and refined petroleum transportation in Canada (5%). The natural gas and refined petroleum products pipelines and the terminals business provide a solid base for the ratings because they benefit from volume and pricing security, with most capacity in these segments under long-term take-or-pay contracts. Although the carbon dioxide segment has material exposure to energy commodity prices, especially crude oil, an active commodity price hedging program--about 77% of the 2012 volumes hedged at $91 per barrel (bbl)--minimizes cash flow volatility. Offsetting production declines and managing oil price volatility are key challenges affecting cash flow and could detract from KMP's credit quality. KMP has an aggressive yet generally well-executed approach toward its capital spending program across multiple business lines in various geographic areas, in our view. KMP's capital spending budget was about $2.5 billion in 2012 (prior to the announced acquisition of TGP and interest in EPNG), including $250 million of maintenance spending. KMP's capital spending is aggressive and we expect its overall spending program to be notably higher in 2012 due to the gas pipeline acquisitions and a planned $4.1 billion multiyear project on the Trans Mountain pipeline system in Canada. Small-to-midsize acquisitions, especially in the terminals segment, remain a staple of KMP's spending program. We believe the master limited partnership (MLP) structure increases financial risk for KMP because the company distributes a substantial portion of its cash flow to its limited and general partners. The need to steadily increase unit distributions limits financial flexibility, particularly given that almost 50% of distributions are paid to KMP's general partner, KMI, primarily through incentive distribution rights. This heightened motivation to show growth and boost distributions that disproportionately benefit KMI could lead KMP's management to take incrementally greater business and financial risks. Any reduction in KMP's distributions, however, would disproportionately affect the upstream cash flows to KMI. Given the common ownership between these two entities, we believe that KMP would not lower distributions unless the situation became dire. The insulation between KMP and KMI includes voting requirements for the independent directors at the general partner, an unaffiliated owner of the general partner who can veto any KMP bankruptcy filing, and a nonconsolidation opinion. KMP's cash distribution requirements and its large capital spending program heavily influence its financial risk profile, which we characterize as significant. We expect credit measures to be adequate for the rating, with debt to EBITDA of about 4x, funds from operations (FFO) interest coverage of about 5.5x, and FFO to total debt of about 20%. Given KMP's continuous growth trajectory, fueled by new projects and acquisitions, its cash flows typically lag its debt issuances related to its new assets. As such, KMP's projected credit measures (excluding material new projects) typically exceed current ratios. Key credit measures also depend on KMP keeping its portfolio of expansion projects on time and within budget and funding them in a way that supports credit to generate the incremental cash flow necessary to maintain its financial profile, and thus our rating on the company. The mainly fee-based nature of the company's various businesses and significant hedges in the carbon dioxide business, which is the most volatile of KMP's businesses, support near-term cash flow predictability. Under our base-case forecast, we assume oil and NGL unhedged volumes priced according to our price deck, slightly lower oil production in the CO2 business, relatively flat volume growth for existing assets in the natural gas and refined products pipeline segments, and slight volume growth in the terminals business from organic sources and acquisitions. We broadly expect stability in volumes to also come from economic conditions as Standard & Poor's base-case forecast for 2012 is for GDP growth of 2.1%, which indicates generally stable demand for energy products. As of March 31, 2012, debt to EBITDA was 4.2x, with FFO to total debt of about 22%. We expect distribution coverage to be about 1x. Liquidity Our short-term rating on KMP is 'A-2'. We view KMP's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. For the next 12 months, we expect liquidity sources to slightly exceed uses by about 1.2x. We project FFO of about $3 billion, a $2.2 billion revolving credit facility due July 2016 (reduced by about $672 million for commercial paper and letters of credit as of June 30, 2012), and cash of about $522 million as of June 30, 2012. KMP is also establishing a $2 billion six-month revolving credit facility due February 2013 to help fund the acquisition of TGP and EPNG. We project cash uses to include estimated maintenance and long lead-time projects of about $1.5 billion (although total expenditures may be notably higher related to discretionary projects and acquisitions), and roughly $3 billion in cash distributions and debt maturities. KMP is in compliance with its financial covenants, with a consolidated debt to consolidated EBITDA ratio of 3.65x (limit of 5.5x) as of March 31, 2012. If EBITDA goes down, we would expect the company to curtail growth-oriented capital spending or use external financing to meet any shortfall, assuming it does not reduce distributions. KMP's liquidity and cash generation are adequate to fund the company's operations and maintenance capital spending requirements, and to meet its debt service and distributions. However, the company must preserve access to the debt and equity markets to raise funds for growth-oriented capital spending and to maintain its ratings. KMP has demonstrated it can access the capital markets amid very challenging conditions. We expect KMP's distribution coverage ratio to be about 1x in 2012, in line with historical averages. The company's budget calls for total distributions to be about $3.1 billion, with about $500 million paid to Kinder Morgan Management LLC in shares, which provides a slight cushion. KMP has been able to consistently meet its distribution growth targets, and there is no single element that is likely to cause a distribution shortfall. KMI could possibly support KMP's liquidity, if necessary, by agreeing to purchase KMP equity. KMI has offered this support in the past, and we expect it would do so in the future if needed to maintain KMP's financial health. Outlook The stable rating outlook reflects our expectations for a slight improvement in the near-term financial profile, a well-managed capital spending program, and stand-alone debt to EBITDA in the low-4x area. We could lower the ratings if debt to EBITDA surpassed 4.5x. We are unlikely to raise ratings unless the partnership embraces a more conservative financial policy and shows less willingness to use debt to fund growth-related capital spending. We also consider KMI's systemwide leverage in our ratings on KMP. If we downgraded KMI, our ratings on KMP would likely be affected due to the linkages between the two. We would not anticipate the ratings differential to exceed three notches. However, we would not likely raise our ratings on KMP if we raised our ratings on KMI. Related Criteria And Research -- Standard & Poor's Raises Its U. S. Natural Gas Price Assumptions; Oil Price Assumptions Are Unchanged, July 24, 2012 -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Natural Gas Liquids Price Assumptions For 2012, 2013, And 2014, June 11, 2012 -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Midstream Energy Industry, April 18, 2012 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Kinder Morgan Energy Partners L.P. Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-2 Commercial Paper A-2 Senior Unsecured BBB New Rating Kinder Morgan Energy Partners L.P. $625 Mil. Sr Unsec Notes Due 2023 BBB $625 Mil. Sr Unsec Notes Due 2042 BBB $2 Bil. Sr. Unsec Revolving Credit Fac Due 2013 BBB