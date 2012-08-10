FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts Urbi to 'B' from 'B+'
August 10, 2012 / 9:21 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P cuts Urbi to 'B' from 'B+'

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Overview
     -- During the second quarter of 2012, Urbi's operating and financial 
performance deteriorated significantly, which leads us to believe that the 
company will weaken relative to our expectations. 
     -- In our opinion, the company maintained aggressive expansion plans that 
outpaced its ability to title units and leading to increasingly negative cash 
flow and leverage.
     -- We lowered our global scale corporate credit and issue ratings on Urbi 
to 'B' from 'B+' and left the recovery rating on its debt unchanged at '3'.
     -- The outlook is stable, based on our expectation that the company will 
decrease its revenue growth targets and will now focus on faster working 
capital cycles schemes to achieve improvement starting in 2014.
 
Rating Action
On Aug. 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its global 
corporate credit rating on Urbi Desarrollos Urbanos S.A.B. de C.V.
 (Urbi) to 'B' from 'B+'. We also lowered the issue rating on its notes
to 'B' from 'B+'. The recovery rating on the notes remains at '3', indicating
our expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery for debtholders in the event
of a payment default. 

Rationale
The downgrade reflects the rapid deterioration of the company's financial 
performance during the second quarter of 2012 because of high working-capital 
requirements. Standard & Poor's ratings on Urbi reflect the company's 
aggressive financial policy and commercial strategies, high working-capital 
requirements, and "less than adequate" liquidity. The ratings also reflect the 
concentration of mortgage originations from Infonavit and Fovissste, involving 
certain political risk inherent to those institutions. Urbi's operating 
efficiency and flexibility, geographic and product diversification, and 
position as one of the largest homebuilders in Mexico counterbalance these 
factors. 

Recently, Urbi shifted its business strategy, adjusting its revenue growth to 
a decline of about 12% compared with its previous guidance of about 10%, which 
seeks to revert its recent negative performance by prioritizing liquidity over 
growth. However, we believe this measure reflects the company's overbuilding 
and inability to sell. Although revenue deceleration should benefit Urbi's 
working capital requirements, we believe this effect will be offset by the 
company's still high investments to finish its pending housing units and to 
reallocate investments to projects with greater potential for demand. We 
expect these investments to constrain its ability to generate positive free 
operating cash flow during the next two years. We expect Urbi to focus on 
titling through Infonavit and Fovissste, rather than through Alternativa Urbi 
(AU), given that public institutions have a faster receivables turnover 
compared with Urbi's own financing program, which should accelerate the 
working-capital cycle. Additionally, in our opinion, market fundamentals for 
nonaffiliated workers are still not developed enough to fulfill growth as the 
company previously expected.

For fiscal year-end 2012, we estimate that Urbi will be able to title about 
33,350 units and post revenue of Mexican pesos (MXN)13.8 billion (MXN12.4 
billion from housing activities), a decrease of 3% and 15%, respectively, 
compared with 2011. For 2013, we expect flat growth. Although we believe 
Urbi's strong discipline on cost control and efficiencies will allow it to 
maintain high profitability relative to that of its peers across the region, 
we estimate that revenue slowdown will diminish its EBITDA to MXN3.8 billion 
and its funds from operations (FFO) to MXN1.3 billion, deteriorating its key 
credit metrics for the year-end. We project Urbi's total debt to EBITDA and 
FFO to total debt will be about 5.4x and 8% for 2012 and 2013, as we expect a 
stable performance during that year.

During the second quarter of 2012, Urbi made significant investments in 
vertical construction in metropolitan areas and in sustainable macro-projects. 
Together with delays in mortgage financing and in subsidies allocation, this 
led to higher funding needs, causing free operating cash flow to plunge to 
negative MXN3 billion pesos and total debt to increase to MXN19.6 billion

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
