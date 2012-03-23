FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P revises Oppenheimer Holdings outlook to negative
March 23, 2012

TEXT-S&P revises Oppenheimer Holdings outlook to negative

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

March 23 - Overview	
     -- Oppenheimer's operating results for 2011 were below our expectations 	
due to weak market activity, ongoing costs related to auction rate securities, 	
and increased debt servicing and occupancy costs.	
     -- As a result, we revised our rating outlook on Oppenheimer to negative 	
from stable.	
     -- At the same time, we also affirmed our 'B+' issuer credit rating on 	
the company as well as our 'B+' rating on its senior secured notes.	
     -- We expect the company's profitability, interest coverage, and leverage 	
metrics to remain under pressure for the rest of this year.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating 	
outlook on Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to negative from stable. At the
same 	
time, Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'B+' issuer credit rating on the company 	
and the 'B+' rating on the company's senior secured notes.	
	
Rationale	
The outlook revision reflects our expectation that Oppenheimer's operating 	
results will remain weak in 2012, following its subpar performance in 2011. 	
The company reported a pretax income margin of 1.9% and an EBITDA margin of 	
5.7% for 2011. Oppenheimer was negatively affected by the weakness in the 	
financial markets, especially in the second half of 2011, as well as by the 	
ongoing costs related to auction rate securities (ARS). Consequently, for 	
2011, the EBITDA-to-long-term debt interest expense was 3.1x and the long-term 	
debt-to-EBITDA was 3.6x--lower than our original expectations of 3.5x and 	
2.8x, respectively. 	
	
Our rating on Oppenheimer is based on the company's weak financial profile due 	
to its low profitability, low interest coverage, and high debt leverage 	
metrics. We view the company's liquidity profile as weak. Our assessment 	
reflects the company's current and expected regulatory and legal settlements, 	
which require the firm to buy back significant amounts of ARS from its 	
clients. This significantly limits company's liquidity. The company's narrow 	
funding base and its key man risk--the potential overreliance on one or a few 	
individuals within the management team--also are negative rating factors. 	
However, the firm's adequate capital base partially offset these limitations.	
	
Oppenheimer operates in three business segments: private client, asset 	
management, and capital markets. The firm provides retail brokerage services 	
to high-net-worth clients through its 94 offices and 1,427 financial advisors. 	
The company also has a small but growing asset-management segment that offers 	
both third-party managed and firm-sponsored investment alternatives to its 	
private clients. In addition, Oppenheimer's capital markets division targets 	
emerging growth and middle-market companies. We view the company's business 	
model and revenue sources as adequately diversified.	
	
The company's low profitability is reflected in its average pretax income 	
margin of 5.4% and EBITDA margin of 9.8% for the last six consecutive years 	
(2006-2011). The profitability ratios deteriorated even further in 2011 due to 	
low market activity, especially in the second half of the year; 	
company-specific costs related to ARS issues; and increased debt servicing and 	
occupancy expenses. 	
	
The $200 million senior secured notes issued in 2011 (balance of $195 million 	
as of Dec. 31, 2011) is the holding company's only long-term funding source. 	
Oppenheimer hasn't put in place any bank lines of credit. Although the 	
operating subsidiaries have secured and unsecured lines of credit for 	
short-term funding, we believe the funding base is rather limited at the 	
rated-entity level.	
	
We believe the company is adequately capitalized. Our view is based partly on 	
the level of excess capital available according to regulatory requirements 	
during the past nine quarters. The adjusted net assets were approximately 6.6x 	
adjusted total equity (ATE) as of Dec. 31, 2011.	
	
The CEO also holds 96.4% of the company's voting stock. This concentration of 	
voting power combined with the CEO's key role in the operations of the company 	
creates key man risk. The CEO's unexpected absence could result in temporary 	
operational, investment management, and business relationship disruptions. 	
Moreover, Oppenheimer doesn't have formal succession plans in place; however, 	
the company believes that its experienced senior management team would be able 	
to weather such an event.	
	
Outlook	
The negative outlook reflects our expectation that Oppenheimer's operating 	
results and interest coverage and leverage ratios will remain under pressure 	
this year. We believe the uncertainty in capital markets and the significant 	
costs associated with ARS, occupancy, and debt servicing will continue to 	
constrain Oppenheimer's ability to accumulate cash flows from operations. 	
	
We could lower the rating if the company's long-term debt-to-EBITDA ratio 	
exceeds 4.5x and EBITDA-to-long term debt interest falls below 2.8x. In 	
addition, if the adjusted net assets-to-ATE multiple jumps significantly to 	
more than 8.0x, we could also lower the rating. An upgrade is not likely in 	
the near future, unless the company resolves its ARS issues to a great extent. 	
If this occurs, we could raise the rating if the company also improves its 	
profitability significantly or if it deleverages its balance sheet, resulting 	
in enhanced coverage and improved leverage metrics.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
Rating Securities Companies, June 9, 2004	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating             B+/Negative/--     B+/Stable/--	
	
Rating Affirmed	
Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.	
 Senior Secured                         B+                 	
 	
 	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

