TEXT-Fitch: European REITs liquid, less reliant on bank debt

March 23 () - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: European REITs: Liquid and Less Reliant on Bank DebtMarch 23 - In a new report, Fitch Rating says that due to active treasury management in the past two years, investment-grade European REITs have ample undrawn committed facilities and enough cash to cover their liquidity uses in 2012. Since the downturn in 2007, European REITs have become much more focused on liquidity management. Most have become more proactive in organising and arranging their debt profiles, using longer-term debt instruments and alternative funding. European REITs' business models should continue to focus on moderate leverage over the next two to three years. Since 2008, European REITs have had relatively low drawdown percentages for bank debt facilities (on average 33% of revolving credit facilities drawn down at end-2011) and have relied more on the bond debt markets. Bond debt now represents around 75% of European REIT debt. This disintermediation trend will continue with European REITs diversifying their funding channels. Under the new Solvency II Capital Requirements to be introduced by 2013, insurance companies will have to meet more stringent capital adequacy requirements, which should lead to a switch from direct property ownership to more direct lending on property. Issuers covered in the report include the British Land Company Plc, Hammerson Plc, Land Securities Capital Markets Plc, Segro Plc, Atrium European Real Estate Limited, PSP Swiss Property AG, Global Switch Holdings Ltd and Unibail-Rodamco SE. The report, entitled "European REITs: Liquid and Less Reliant on Bank Debt" is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Rating EMEA REITS and Property Investment Companies - Sector Credit Factors Interpreting the New Sector Credit Factor Reports for Corporates