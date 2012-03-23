TEXT-S&P cuts 8 Morgan Stanley Capital I 2006-TOP21 ratings

March 23 - OVERVIEW -- We lowered our ratings on eight classes from Morgan Stanley Capital I Trust 2006-TOP21, a U.S. CMBS transaction. -- In addition, we affirmed our ratings on 10 other classes from the same transaction. -- The downgrades reflect deterioration in the credit characteristics of the pool collateral, which under our 'AAA' scenario yielded a DSC and LTV ratio of 0.95x and 168.7%, respectively. The downgrades further reflect credit support erosion that we anticipate will occur upon the eventual resolution of one of the transaction's two specially serviced loans, and a reduction in the liquidity support available to the subject classes due to interest shortfalls. -- We lowered our rating on the class M certificate to 'D (sf)' because we believe the accumulated interest shortfalls will remain outstanding for the foreseeable future. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) March 23, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its ratings on eight classes of commercial mortgage pass-through certificates from Morgan Stanley Capital I Trust 2006-TOP21, a U.S. commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction. Concurrently, we affirmed our ratings on 10 other classes from the same transaction (see list). The downgrades reflect deterioration in the credit characteristics of the pool collateral, which under our 'AAA' scenario, yielded debt service coverage (DSC) of 0.95x and a (loan-to-value) ratio 168.7%. The downgrades further reflect our review of the transaction structure, credit support erosion that we anticipate will occur upon the eventual resolution of one ($4.2 million, 0.4%) of the transaction's two ($5.1 million, 0.5%) specially serviced loans, and a reduction in the liquidity support available to the trust due to interest shortfalls. As of the revised March 12, 2012, trustee remittance report, the trust experienced monthly interest shortfalls of $15,365, primarily due to appraisal subordinate entitlement reduction (ASER) amounts ($11,938) and special servicing fees ($1,036). The interest shortfalls affected all classes subordinate to and including class M. Our analysis indicated that the total anticipated recurring monthly interest shortfalls will cause continued interest shortfalls for class M and the classes subordinate to it for the foreseeable future and lead to a reduction in the liquidity support available to the classes senior to it. As a result of our analysis, we lowered our rating on class M to 'D (sf)'. The affirmed ratings on the principal and interest certificates reflect subordination and liquidity support levels that are consistent with the outstanding ratings. We affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' rating on the class X interest-only (IO) certificates based on our current criteria. Using servicer-provided financial information, we calculated adjusted debt service coverage (DSC) of 1.56x and a loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 119.8%. We further stressed the loans' cash flows under our 'AAA' scenario to yield a weighted average DSC of 0.95x and an LTV ratio of 168.7%. The implied defaults and loss severity under the 'AAA' scenario were 73.7% and 39.1%, respectively. The DSC and LTV calculations noted above exclude one ($4.2 million, 0.4%) of the transaction's two ($5.1 million, 0.5%) specially serviced loans and three ($36.5 million, 3.3%) loans secured by cooperative housing (co-op) properties. We separately estimated a loss for the excluded specially serviced loan and included it in our 'AAA' scenario implied default and loss severity figures. The co-op loans did not default under our 'AAA' scenario due to extremely low leverage. CREDIT CONSIDERATIONS As of the revised March 12, 2012, trustee remittance report, two ($5.1 million, 0.5%) loans in the pool were with the special servicer, C-III Asset Management LLC (C-III). Both specially serviced loans were reported as being 90-plus days delinquent. Appraisal reduction amounts (ARAs) totaling $2.7 million are in effect for the specially serviced loans. The Harrisonburg & Charlottesville Retail loan ($4.1 million, 0.4%) is the largest specially serviced loan. The loan is secured by two retail shopping centers totaling 57,712 sq. ft. in Virginia. The loan was transferred to the special servicer on May 4, 2009, due to payment default. According to C-III, a note sale is under consideration. An ARA of $2.5 million is in effect against the loan. We expect a moderate loss upon the eventual resolution of this loan. The Virginia Plaza Shopping Center ($978,122, 0.1%) is the second-largest specially serviced loan and is collateralized by an unanchored retail center totaling 10,748 sq. ft. in McKinney, Texas. The loan was transferred to the special servicer on Dec. 13, 2011, due to payment default. According to C-III, no workout strategy has been determined at this time. As of year-end 2010, the reported DSC was 1.55x. An ARA of $240,843 is in effect against this loan. TRANSACTION SUMMARY As of the revised March 12, 2012, trustee remittance report, the trust balance was $1.12 billion, which is 79.8% of the trust balance at issuance. The pool includes 109 loans, down from 121 loans at issuance. The master servicer, Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Servicing, provided financial information for 87.1% of the loans in the pool (by balance), the majority of which was full-year 2010 data, interim 2011, or full-year 2011 data. We calculated a weighted average DSC of 1.57x for the loans in the pool based on the servicer-reported figures. Our adjusted DSC and LTV ratio were 1.56x and 119.8%, respectively. To date, the transaction has experienced $10.9 million in principal losses in connection with four assets. Forty-three loans ($388.4 million, 34.7%) in the pool are on the master servicer's watchlist. Sixteen assets ($187.5 million, 16.7%) have a reported DSC of less than 1.10x, 12 of which ($135.9 million, 12.1%) have a reported DSC of less than 1.00x. SUMMARY OF TOP 10 LOANS The top 10 loans have an aggregate outstanding pooled balance of $599.2 million (55.9%). Using servicer-reported numbers, we calculated a weighted average DSC of 1.43x for the top 10 loans. Our adjusted DSC and LTV ratio for the top 10 loans were 1.36x and 119.6%, respectively. Four of the top 10 loans ($208.7 million, 18.6%) are on the master servicer's watchlist and are discussed below. The Monmouth Mall loan ($134.3 million, 14.4%), which is the largest loan in the pool, is also discussed below. The SBC - Hoffman Estates loan ($94.5 million, 8.4%) is the second-largest loan in the pool and the largest loan on the master servicer's watchlist. The loan is secured by a 1,690,214 sq.-ft. retail shopping center in Eatontown, N.J. The loan is on the master servicer's watchlist due to the borrower's inability to pay off the loan on its anticipated repayment date of Dec. 1, 2010. The master servicer is now capturing excess cash in a lockbox, and principal is being paid down at hyper-amortization rate. The final loan maturity date is Dec. 1, 2035. As of year-end 2010, the reported DSC was 2.25x, while the most recent reported occupancy was 100%. The Mervyn's loan ($59.5 million, 5.3%) is the fifth-largest loan in the pool and the second-largest loan on the master servicer's watchlist. The loan is secured by a 25-single-tenant retail property portfolio totaling 1,896,968 sq. ft. located in California and Texas. The loan is on the master servicer's watchlist due to low DSC. As of year-end 2010, reported income was insufficient to cover reported operating expenses. The reported occupancy was 48% as of the same period. The West Palm Beach Marriot loan ($29.4 million, 2.6%) is the eighth-largest loan in the pool and the third-largest loan on the master servicer's watchlist. The loan is secured by a 352-room hotel property in Florida. The loan is on the master servicer's watchlist due to low DSC. As of September 2011, the reported occupancy was 77%. As of year-end 2011, the reported DSC was 0.39x. The Southridge Shopping Center loan ($25.4 million, 2.3%) is the 10th-largest loan in the pool and the fourth-largest loan on the master servicer's watchlist. The loan is secured by a 229,540-sq.-ft. retail shopping center in Arden, N.C. The loan is on the master servicer's watchlist due to low DSC. As of year-end 2010, the reported DSC was 1.09x, while the most recent reported occupancy, as of June 2011, was 88.0%. The Monmouth Mall loan ($134.3 million pool balance, 14.4%, $161.8 million whole-loan balance) is the largest loan in the pool. The loan is secured by a 980,487-sq.-ft. mall in Eatontown, N.J. Recent reported DSC information was not available. The September 2011 rent roll indicated the property was 94.9% occupied. Our adjusted valuation yielded a whole-loan stressed LTV ratio of 94.0%. Standard & Poor's stressed the loans in the pool according to its current criteria. The resultant credit enhancement levels are consistent with our rating actions. 