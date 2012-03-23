FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts 8 Morgan Stanley Capital I 2006-TOP21 ratings
#Funds News
March 23, 2012 / 3:10 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts 8 Morgan Stanley Capital I 2006-TOP21 ratings

Reuters Staff

12 Min Read

March 23 - OVERVIEW	
     -- We lowered our ratings on eight classes from Morgan Stanley Capital I 	
Trust 2006-TOP21, a U.S. CMBS transaction.	
     -- In addition, we affirmed our ratings on 10 other classes from the same 	
transaction.	
     -- The downgrades reflect deterioration in the credit characteristics of 	
the pool collateral, which under our 'AAA' scenario yielded a DSC and LTV 	
ratio of 0.95x and 168.7%, respectively. The downgrades further reflect credit 	
support erosion that we anticipate will occur upon the eventual resolution of 	
one of the transaction's two specially serviced loans, and a reduction in the 	
liquidity support available to the subject classes due to interest shortfalls.	
     -- We lowered our rating on the class M certificate to 'D (sf)' because 	
we believe the accumulated interest shortfalls will remain outstanding for the 	
foreseeable future.	
 	
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) March 23, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings 	
Services today lowered its ratings on eight classes of commercial mortgage 	
pass-through certificates from Morgan Stanley Capital I Trust 2006-TOP21, a 	
U.S. commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction. Concurrently, 	
we affirmed our ratings on 10 other classes from the same transaction (see 	
list).	
	
The downgrades reflect deterioration in the credit characteristics of the pool 	
collateral, which under our 'AAA' scenario, yielded debt service coverage 	
(DSC) of 0.95x and a (loan-to-value) ratio 168.7%. The downgrades further 	
reflect our review of the transaction structure, credit support erosion that 	
we anticipate will occur upon the eventual resolution of one ($4.2 million, 	
0.4%) of the transaction's two ($5.1 million, 0.5%) specially serviced loans, 	
and a reduction in the liquidity support available to the trust due to 	
interest shortfalls. As of the revised March 12, 2012, trustee remittance 	
report, the trust experienced monthly interest shortfalls of $15,365, 	
primarily due to appraisal subordinate entitlement reduction (ASER) amounts 	
($11,938) and special servicing fees ($1,036). The interest shortfalls 	
affected all classes subordinate to and including class M. Our analysis 	
indicated that the total anticipated recurring monthly interest shortfalls 	
will cause continued interest shortfalls for class M and the classes 	
subordinate to it for the foreseeable future and lead to a reduction in the 	
liquidity support available to the classes senior to it. As a result of our 	
analysis, we lowered our rating on class M to 'D (sf)'.	
	
The affirmed ratings on the principal and interest certificates reflect 	
subordination and liquidity support levels that are consistent with the 	
outstanding ratings. We affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' rating on the class X 	
interest-only (IO) certificates based on our current criteria.	
	
Using servicer-provided financial information, we calculated adjusted debt 	
service coverage (DSC) of 1.56x and a loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 119.8%. We 	
further stressed the loans' cash flows under our 'AAA' scenario to yield a 	
weighted average DSC of 0.95x and an LTV ratio of 168.7%. The implied defaults 	
and loss severity under the 'AAA' scenario were 73.7% and 39.1%, respectively. 	
The DSC and LTV calculations noted above exclude one ($4.2 million, 0.4%) of 	
the transaction's two ($5.1 million, 0.5%) specially serviced loans and three 	
($36.5 million, 3.3%) loans secured by cooperative housing (co-op) properties. 	
We separately estimated a loss for the excluded specially serviced loan and 	
included it in our 'AAA' scenario implied default and loss severity figures. 	
The co-op loans did not default under our 'AAA' scenario due to extremely low 	
leverage.	
	
CREDIT CONSIDERATIONS 	
	
As of the revised March 12, 2012, trustee remittance report, two ($5.1 	
million, 0.5%) loans in the pool were with the special servicer, C-III Asset 	
Management LLC (C-III). Both specially serviced loans were reported as being 	
90-plus days delinquent. Appraisal reduction amounts (ARAs) totaling $2.7 	
million are in effect for the specially serviced loans. 	
	
The Harrisonburg & Charlottesville Retail loan ($4.1 million, 0.4%) is the 	
largest specially serviced loan. The loan is secured by two retail shopping 	
centers totaling 57,712 sq. ft. in Virginia. The loan was transferred to the 	
special servicer on May 4, 2009, due to payment default. According to C-III, a 	
note sale is under consideration. An ARA of $2.5 million is in effect against 	
the loan. We expect a moderate loss upon the eventual resolution of this loan.	
	
The Virginia Plaza Shopping Center ($978,122, 0.1%) is the second-largest 	
specially serviced loan and is collateralized by an unanchored retail center 	
totaling 10,748 sq. ft. in McKinney, Texas. The loan was transferred to the 	
special servicer on Dec. 13, 2011, due to payment default. According to C-III, 	
no workout strategy has been determined at this time. As of year-end 2010, the 	
reported DSC was 1.55x. An ARA of $240,843 is in effect against this loan.	
	
TRANSACTION SUMMARY	
	
As of the revised March 12, 2012, trustee remittance report, the trust balance 	
was $1.12 billion, which is 79.8% of the trust balance at issuance. The pool 	
includes 109 loans, down from 121 loans at issuance. The master servicer, 	
Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Servicing, provided financial information for 	
87.1% of the loans in the pool (by balance), the majority of which was 	
full-year 2010 data, interim 2011, or full-year 2011 data.	
	
We calculated a weighted average DSC of 1.57x for the loans in the pool based 	
on the servicer-reported figures. Our adjusted DSC and LTV ratio were 1.56x 	
and 119.8%, respectively. To date, the transaction has experienced $10.9 	
million in principal losses in connection with four assets. Forty-three loans 	
($388.4 million, 34.7%) in the pool are on the master servicer's watchlist. 	
Sixteen assets ($187.5 million, 16.7%) have a reported DSC of less than 1.10x, 	
12 of which ($135.9 million, 12.1%) have a reported DSC of less than 1.00x.	
	
SUMMARY OF TOP 10 LOANS 	
	
The top 10 loans have an aggregate outstanding pooled balance of $599.2 	
million (55.9%). Using servicer-reported numbers, we calculated a weighted 	
average DSC of 1.43x for the top 10 loans. Our adjusted DSC and LTV ratio for 	
the top 10 loans were 1.36x and 119.6%, respectively. Four of the top 10 loans 	
($208.7 million, 18.6%) are on the master servicer's watchlist and are 	
discussed below. The Monmouth Mall loan ($134.3 million, 14.4%), which is the 	
largest loan in the pool, is also discussed below.	
	
The SBC - Hoffman Estates loan ($94.5 million, 8.4%) is the second-largest 	
loan in the pool and the largest loan on the master servicer's watchlist. The 	
loan is secured by a 1,690,214 sq.-ft. retail shopping center in Eatontown, 	
N.J. The loan is on the master servicer's watchlist due to the borrower's 	
inability to pay off the loan on its anticipated repayment date of Dec. 1, 	
2010. The master servicer is now capturing excess cash in a lockbox, and 	
principal is being paid down at hyper-amortization rate. The final loan 	
maturity date is Dec. 1, 2035. As of year-end 2010, the reported DSC was 	
2.25x, while the most recent reported occupancy was 100%.	
	
The Mervyn's loan ($59.5 million, 5.3%) is the fifth-largest loan in the pool 	
and the second-largest loan on the master servicer's watchlist. The loan is 	
secured by a 25-single-tenant retail property portfolio totaling 1,896,968 sq. 	
ft. located in California and Texas. The loan is on the master servicer's 	
watchlist due to low DSC. As of year-end 2010, reported income was 	
insufficient to cover reported operating expenses. The reported occupancy was 	
48% as of the same period.	
	
The West Palm Beach Marriot loan ($29.4 million, 2.6%) is the eighth-largest 	
loan in the pool and the third-largest loan on the master servicer's 	
watchlist. The loan is secured by a 352-room hotel property in Florida. The 	
loan is on the master servicer's watchlist due to low DSC. As of September 	
2011, the reported occupancy was 77%. As of year-end 2011, the reported DSC 	
was 0.39x.	
	
The Southridge Shopping Center loan ($25.4 million, 2.3%) is the 10th-largest 	
loan in the pool and the fourth-largest loan on the master servicer's 	
watchlist. The loan is secured by a 229,540-sq.-ft. retail shopping center in 	
Arden, N.C. The loan is on the master servicer's watchlist due to low DSC. As 	
of year-end 2010, the reported DSC was 1.09x, while the most recent reported 	
occupancy, as of June 2011, was 88.0%.	
	
The Monmouth Mall loan ($134.3 million pool balance, 14.4%, $161.8 million 	
whole-loan balance) is the largest loan in the pool. The loan is secured by a 	
980,487-sq.-ft. mall in Eatontown, N.J. Recent reported DSC information was 	
not available. The September 2011 rent roll indicated the property was 94.9% 	
occupied. Our adjusted valuation yielded a whole-loan stressed LTV ratio of 	
94.0%.	
	
Standard & Poor's stressed the loans in the pool according to its current 	
criteria. The resultant credit enhancement levels are consistent with our 	
rating actions. 	
	
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT	
	
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 	
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 	
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 	
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 	
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 	
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 	
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. 	
	
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this 	
credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH 	
	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011.	
     -- U.S. CMBS Rating Methodology And Assumptions For Conduit/Fusion Pools, 	
published Nov. 3, 2010.	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing The Major Property Types In 	
U.S. CMBS Transactions, published June 14, 2010.	
     -- Global Methodology For Rating Interest-Only Securities, published 	
April 15, 2010.	
     -- U.S. CMBS 'AAA' Scenario Loss And Recovery Application, published July 	
21, 2009.	
     -- Rating U.S. CMBS In The Face Of Interest Shortfalls, published Feb. 	
23, 2006.	
 	
	
RATINGS LOWERED 	
	
Morgan Stanley Capital I Trust 2006-TOP21	
Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates 	
	
                Rating	
Class      To           From        Credit enhancement (%)	
C          BB+ (sf)     BBB- (sf)                      8.14	
D          BB (sf)      BB+ (sf)                       6.25	
E          BB- (sf)     BB (sf)                        5.30	
F          B+ (sf)      BB- (sf)                       4.04	
G          B (sf)       B+ (sf)                        3.10	
H          CCC+ (sf)    B (sf)                         2.00	
J          CCC- (sf)    CCC (sf)                       1.21	
M          D (sf)       CCC- (sf)                      0.27	
	
RATINGS AFFIRMED	
	
Morgan Stanley Capital I Trust 2006-TOP21	
Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates 	
	
Class    Rating                      Credit enhancement (%)	
A-2      AAA (sf)                                     33.00	
A-3      AAA (sf)                                     33.00	
A-AB     AAA (sf)                                     33.00	
A-4      AAA (sf)                                     33.00	
A-M      AA-(sf)                                      20.41	
A-J      BBB+ (sf)                                    11.91	
B        BBB (sf)                                     9.55	
K        CCC- (sf)                                     0.90	
L        CCC- (sf)                                     0.42	
X        AAA (sf)                                       N/A	
 	
N/A--Not applicable.

0 : 0
