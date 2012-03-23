FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: 99 Cents Only Stores ratings unchanged by refinancing
#Market News
March 23, 2012 / 3:30 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P: 99 Cents Only Stores ratings unchanged by refinancing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on
99 Cents Only Stores (B/Stable/--) remain unchanged, following the company's
announcement that it plans to refinance its existing $525 million term loan.
Through the refinancing, 99 Cents expects to moderately lower its interest
expense and allow for a modest increase in capital expenditure in coming years.	
	
Following the proposed repricing of the term loan, we anticipate pro forma 	
EBITDA coverage of interest will increase to about 2.8x for fiscal 2012 from 	
2.4x under the original deal, but we still expect the company to remain highly 	
leveraged.

