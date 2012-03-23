TEXT-S&P: 99 Cents Only Stores ratings unchanged by refinancing

March 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on 99 Cents Only Stores (B/Stable/--) remain unchanged, following the company's announcement that it plans to refinance its existing $525 million term loan. Through the refinancing, 99 Cents expects to moderately lower its interest expense and allow for a modest increase in capital expenditure in coming years. Following the proposed repricing of the term loan, we anticipate pro forma EBITDA coverage of interest will increase to about 2.8x for fiscal 2012 from 2.4x under the original deal, but we still expect the company to remain highly leveraged.