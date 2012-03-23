FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: internet sales growth could keep retail vacancies high
March 23, 2012 / 3:55 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P: internet sales growth could keep retail vacancies high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 23 - By decreasing sales at brick-and-mortar retail stores, continued
growth in online sales could lead to higher numbers of store closings. According
to a recent report, this trend has the potential to keep the retail vacancy rate
elevated over the next 10 years based on the results of a regression model run
by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services. In turn, we believe this trend could hurt
commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) with high exposure to threatened
stores.	
	
"Our results indicated that a 1% increase in the percentage of online sales 	
would lead to about a 0.6% increase in the retail vacancy rate," said research 	
analyst Howard Esaki. "Under this outcome, our regression forecasts a vacancy 	
rate of 6 percentage points above what it would otherwise be if Internet sales 	
were nonexistent and 3 percentage points higher (over the next 10 years) if 	
the percentage of Internet sales remained at 2011 levels." 	
	
We expect online sales (at 5% in 2011, according to the U.S. Department of 	
Commerce) to double over the next 10 years to 10% of all retail sales. 	
Economic improvement could spur an increase in consumer spending, which could 	
offset some of the reduced demand for retail space from increasing Internet 	
sales. However, the continued rise in e-commerce will likely keep the retail 	
vacancy rate high even if the economy continues to exhibit modest growth.	
	
"A rise in the vacancy rate could have a potentially negative effect on CMBS 	
credit," noted research analyst James Manzi. "New transactions with retail 	
property concentrations of nearly 50% could be especially hard hit." These 	
transactions will likely continue to feel the pressure of occupancy declines 	
among their underlying collateral if vacancies rise over the next decade. 	
	
We published the full report, "Rising Online Sales Could Keep Retail Vacancies 	
Elevated," on March 21, 2012, on RatingsDirect.	
 	
 	
 The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 	
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 	
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 	
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 	
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. 	
Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media 	
representative provided.

