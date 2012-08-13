TEXT-Fitch: MEPP liabilities a concern for U.S. corporates

Aug 13 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Multiemployer Pension Plans in PerspectiveAug 13 - U.S. corporate multiemployer pension plan (MEPP) contributions could over the long-term grow at a rate that cannot be fully offset by smaller increases in wage rates or healthcare costs, according to a Fitch Ratings report. This would result in a creeping increase in overall labor costs. MEPP obligations represent a drain on cash flow, particularly for the U.S. supermarket sector, analyzed in more detail in Fitch's report. Among Fitch-rated companies with the largest ongoing MEPP exposure, the top three were: Safeway Inc. SUPERVALU Inc., and Kroger Co. Most MEPPs are significantly underfunded. While this liability is off-balance sheet, it is causing cash contributions to these plans to increase over time. Fitch notes there is the risk that a contributing employer will become insolvent, resulting in a larger liability for the remaining employers in a MEPP, and lead to higher required contributions. However, there is little risk of a large, lump sum payment to cure an underfunding. From a credit standpoint, Fitch does not expect any near-term rating actions resulting from MEPP liabilities. Growth in MEPP contributions due to funding shortfalls, which can be exacerbated by employer insolvencies, could however result in further downward pressure on supermarket EBIT margins. Margins have already narrowed significantly in recent years, and, over time, could result in rating downgrades. The full report 'Multiemployer Pension Plans in Perspective' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com.' Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.