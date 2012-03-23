FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: U.S. military housing sector strong in 2011
#Market News
March 23, 2012 / 4:20 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P: U.S. military housing sector strong in 2011

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 23 - The U.S. military housing sector remained strong and ratings were
stable in 2011, according to a Report Card, "U.S. Military Housing Sector
Remained Strong In 2011."	
	
"We believe that overall credit quality in the sector remains high, as 	
evidenced by strong debt service coverage ratios, high occupancy levels, and 	
good construction progress to date at most of the rated projects," said 	
Standard & Poor's credit analyst Raymond Kim. "We expect the sector to sustain 	
its high credit quality as projects mature and complete their initial 	
development phase	
	
The report also discusses the various rating actions by Standard & Poor's in 	
2011.	
	
On March 15, 2012, we placed the ratings on 15 military housing bond issues on 	
CreditWatch with negative implications, following the publication of "U.S. 	
Federal Future Flow Securitization Methodology". Using our U.S. federal future 	
flow securitization methodology, we have determined that the maximum possible 	
rating for military housing bonds is one notch below the rating on the U.S. 	
government.	
	
As of March 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's maintained 118 public ratings on issues 	
at 43 military housing privatization projects, with a total end-state unit 	
count of over 130,000 and a total par volume of approximately $14.4 billion. 	
	
	
	
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 	
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 	
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 	
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 	
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. 	
Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media 	
representative provided.

