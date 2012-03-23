TEXT-Fitch affirms Revolver 2008-1 at 'B-sf', off RWN

March 23 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Revolver 2008-1 PLC's EUR1bn Class A notes at 'B-sf' and removed them from Rating Watch Negative. The Outlook is Stable. The transaction is backed by a pool of Greek consumer loan and credit card receivables originated by National Bank of Greece (NBG;'B-'/Stable/'F3'). The rating action reflects the affirmation of NBG (see 'Fitch Affirms 4 Greek Banks at 'B-'/Stable; Maintains ATEbank on RWN on Greek Debt Exchange' dated 20 March 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). Fitch believes that the credit quality of Revolver 2008-1's notes is constrained by NBG's rating. Both the commingling reserve account and the cash collateral account were moved on 24 August 2011 to NBG from Citibank N.A. ('A'/Stable/'F1'). If NBG were to default, the notes issued by Revolver 2008-1 would likely lose the significant credit enhancement provided by the cash collateral account. The transaction could also be exposed to liquidity and payment interruption risk (in the event of an NBG insolvency), as the structure does not feature any further liquidity maintenance. Delinquency and defaults rates continue to be reported at elevated levels. In the February 2012 collection period, the securitised credit card pool reported over 30-day delinquencies at 10.3%, whilst the open loan pool represented 21.6% of the pool. On an annualised basis, defaults were reported at 10.4% and 22.8% respectively. This resulted in a small reserve fund drawing of EUR1.4m reducing the cash collateral account to EUR337.6m. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Sources of information: investor reports and discussion with the originator. Applicable criteria, 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 4 August 2011, and 'EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria', dated 14 July 2011 , are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria