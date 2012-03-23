TEXT-S&P upgrades Luxury Goods Group PPR to 'BBB/A-2'

(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)

March 23 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services raised its long- and short-term corporate credit ratings on French luxury goods manufacturer and retailer PPR S.A. to ‘BBB/A-2’ from ‘BBB-/A-3’. We also raised the issue rating on PPR’s senior unsecured debt to ‘BBB’ from ‘BBB-'. The outlook is stable.

Rationale

The upgrade primarily reflects our view that PPR will sustain credit metrics commensurate with a ‘BBB’ rating in the foreseeable future. We estimate under our base-case scenario that the group will post Standard & Poor‘s-adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to net debt in the 30% to 35% range for the next 24 months, owing to still solid cash flow generation. We also expect Artemis (not rated), the holding company that owns 40.6% of PPR’s share capital and 55.1% of its voting rights, to maintain its current financial policy.

We understand PPR’s strategy is to selectively widen its portfolio by acquiring new brands, notably in the lifestyle segment. We believe, however, that the group would probably finance an acquisition with proceeds from the sale of its mail-order division Redcats, expected this year. Even if PPR did not sell Redcats, we believe that a EUR1 billion acquisition would not endanger the group’s credit profile. We continue to view the group’s financial risk profile as “significant,” as our criteria define the term, given its acquisitive strategy, albeit financed through disposals, and Artemis’ high level of debt. We believe that PPR could not easily issue equity to fund a sizable acquisition.

We view PPR’s business risk profile as “strong,” supported by its leading and wide-ranging positions in luxury goods, nonfood retail, and sport and lifestyle goods through its 80%-owned Puma brand. We consider the group’s luxury goods division to be its most solid, thanks to strong brand recognition, wide geographic coverage, and its Gucci brand’s high profitability, good resilience during the recession in 2009, and strong growth in the last two years. The group’s other retail brands are facing less favorable business trends because they focus on mature markets where customers may continue reducing their discretionary spending. Puma is an international brand with strong worldwide recognition, but it’s exposed to changing consumer preferences in a very competitive, marketing-intensive industry.

Liquidity

We view PPR’s liquidity as “adequate,” under our criteria, with a ratio of liquidity uses to sources above 1.5x for the next 24 months. The group’s liquidity position is in the upper range for our “adequate” qualifier, with EUR3.8 billion in undrawn committed credit facilities maturing beyond the next 12 months, high available cash of about EUR1.3 billion at the end of 2011, and our expectation of strong FFO. We also acknowledge the group’s headroom under its bank facilities’ covenant which stipulates that its solvency ratio--net debt to EBITDA calculated annually on a pro forma basis at the end of the year--must not exceed 3.75x. The ratio was below 2.0x at the end of 2011.

We also factor in large annual repayments over the next 12 months as PPR issues substantial amounts of commercial paper. At the end of 2011 PPR reported EUR1.6 billion in short-term debt.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that PPR will continue to perform solidly over the next 24 months, on the back of robust growth prospects in the luxury goods industry which are to offset slower growth trends in the sport and lifestyle division. We estimate under our base-case scenario that PPR will keep Standard & Poor‘s-adjusted FFO-to-debt in the 30% to 35% range, and net debt-to-EBITDA below 3.0x despite increased capital expenditures.

The outlook also factors in our expectation that the group will continue its selective acquisitive strategy only if it manages to sell certain assets, notably Redcats. That said, we believe a EUR1 billion acquisition without any disposal would not affect the group’s credit profile to a great extent, given its ability to generate substantial discretionary cash flow, which is an important rating factor. We also expect Artemis to continue to run a nonaggressive financial policy with regards to PPR’s distribution.

We might lower the ratings if PPR’s adjusted FFO to net debt ratio was to slip below 30%. We take the view that this could be triggered if the group were to bid for a sizable target without selling valuable assets. A deterioration in luxury goods market conditions could also lead us to revise the outlook to negative.

We could raise the ratings if we had more clarity on the timing and magnitude of the group’s asset-reshuffling strategy, which should add some new luxury goods and lifestyle brands while divesting its remaining retail activities. A higher rating would also require sustained strong operating performance and a public commitment to maintaining a moderate financial profile.

