TEXT-Fitch raises Bank Rossiysky Capital to 'B+'

Aug 13 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Russia-based Bank Rossiysky Capital's (BRC) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'B+' from 'B'. At the same time Fitch has affirmed Kit Finance Investment Bank's (KIT) Long-term IDR at 'B'. Both ratings have Stable Outlooks. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. RATING ACTION RATIONALE AND DRIVERS: BRC's IDRS, NATIONAL RATING, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The upgrade of BRC's Long-term IDR and National Long-term rating reflects a reassessment of the probability of external support for the bank, given its 99.99% ownership by the State Corporation Deposit Insurance Agency (DIA). In Fitch's view, the DIA and/or other government bodies would be likely to provide liquidity or further moderate capital support to BRC, if needed, as long as the bank is state-owned. The bank's funding structure (primarily retail deposits and placements by state-owned entities) also make a default less likely, in the agency's view. At the same time, the IDRs, National Rating and Support Ratings reflect Fitch's view that the probability of support is still limited, given the non-strategic nature of DIA's investment in the bank, the shareholder's intention to dispose of the bank during the Long-term rating's time horizon and the fact that the bank has yet to be adequately recapitalised. Fitch believes that the likelihood of DIA selling BRC by end-2014, as envisaged by its financial recovery plan, has reduced somewhat and is only moderate. This is because the DIA is not legally allowed to sell the bank for less than its initial RUB14.2bn equity investment. At end-2011, BRC's IFRS equity was RUB2.5bn, and in Fitch's view it is unlikely that the bank will be able to replenish its capital to the level of the initial investment by end-2014, or that the DIA will be able to sell the bank at a significant premium. That said, if the sale of the bank was deemed politically expedient, Fitch believes it may be possible to structure this in a way which conformed to existing legislation, and changes to the legislation also cannot be ruled out. RATING SENSITIVITIES: BRC's IDRS, NATIONAL RATING, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR BRC's ratings could be downgraded if the bank is sold to a relatively weak new owner, or if greater clarity emerges in respect to the intention of the DIA to sell the bank in the near term. The ratings could also be downgraded if required external support is not made available in a timely fashion. An upgrade would be possible if BRC is sold to a highly-rated entity which identifies the bank as strategically important, but Fitch views this as unlikely. RATING ACTION RATIONALE, DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: BRC's VIABILITY RATING The affirmation of BRC's 'b-' Viability Rating (VR) reflects the bank's weak capital; reliance on regulatory forbearance to meet statutory capital requirements; risks arising from a concentrated and fast growing loan portfolio; the tight liquidity position; and weak pre-impairment performance. However, the rating also considers the bank's limited refinancing risks and the potential for improving scale to support internal capital generation. BRC's Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio was a low 5.5% at end-2011. Although most legacy problem assets have been adequately reserved in the IFRS accounts, the bank has little capacity to absorb potential problems arising from newly issued loans. The portfolio grew by 31% in H112, with unseasoned construction and real estate asset-backed exposures comprising around 25% of non-legacy loans or 5x FCC. The VR could be downgraded if significant problems emerge in the non-legacy loan portfolio, or if deposit outflows threaten the bank's liquidity. An upgrade is unlikely in the near term, but improved performance, allowing the bank to strengthen its capital position and gradually provision legacy assets in its statutory accounts, would be positive for the stand-alone profile. RATING ACTION RATIONALE AND DRIVERS: KIT's IDRS, NATIONAL RATING, SUPPORT RATING KIT's Long-term IDR and other support-driven ratings reflect the potential support which KIT may receive if needed from its minority shareholder JSC Russian Railways (RR, 'BBB'/Stable) and other entities affiliated with it. However, Fitch considers the probability of such support to be limited given KIT's complex and non-transparent shareholding structure with the involvement of RR-affiliated pension fund NPF Blagosostoyanie (NPFB) holding a controlling stake in the bank through four asset management companies, the non-strategic nature of RR's investment in the bank and some uncertainties as to whether the bank is kept by the present shareholder during the Long-term rating time horizon. RATING SENSITIVITIES: KIT's IDRS, NATIONAL RATING, SUPPORT RATING The sale by RR and/or NPFB of their stakes in the bank could put downward pressure on the bank's Long-Term IDR, as could any clear indication from the shareholders that they would not make any further financial support available to the bank. An upgrade would be possible if KIT is sold to a highly-rated entity which identifies the bank as strategically important, but Fitch views this as unlikely in the near term. RATING ACTION RATIONALE, DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: KIT's VR KIT's VR reflects the bank's limited franchise, significant dependence on related party funding, sizeable legacy impaired loans (RUB24bn or 2.5x of end-2011 FCC) which are only 45% provisioned at end-2011 and limited loss absorption capacity. In many cases, KIT's legacy impaired loans are secured by the former KIT Finance Group's non-core assets and other collateral (roughly RUB10.2bn at end-2011). The extent to which KIT will need to create further provisions will depend on its ability to foreclose and sell these assets. KIT's customer funding is dominated by related party deposits placed by entities affiliated to RR (roughly 50% of end-2011 customer funding), while liquidity is managed quite tightly. Fitch estimates that in accordance with local accounting standards KIT has sufficient capital to create a further RUB3.5bn of regulatory provisions by end-2014 (when regulatory forbearance on statutory provisions is due to expire). However, in the agency's view, if legacy impaired loans are adequately reserved, KIT's capital position will be vulnerable given moderate recurring pre-impairment earnings to date and significant risks and concentrations in the non-legacy loan book. The VR could be downgraded if significant problems emerge in the non-legacy loan portfolio. An upgrade is unlikely in the near term, but improved performance, allowing the bank to strengthen its capital position and gradually provision legacy assets in its statutory accounts, would be positive for the stand-alone profile. The rating actions are as follows: BRC: Long-term IDR: upgraded to 'B+' from 'B'; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B' National Long-term Rating: upgraded to 'A-(rus)' from 'BBB(rus)'; Stable Outlook VR: affirmed at 'b-' Support Rating: affirmed at '4' Support Rating Floor: revised to 'B+' KIT: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B' National Long-term Rating: assigned at 'BBB-(rus)'; Stable outlook VR: affirmed at 'b-' Support Rating: affirmed at '4'