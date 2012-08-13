FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Halcyon Loan Advisors 2012-1 notes
#Market News
August 13, 2012 / 3:55 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates Halcyon Loan Advisors 2012-1 notes

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

OVERVIEW
     -- Halcyon Loan Advisors Funding 2012-1 Ltd./Halcyon Loan Advisors 
Funding 2012-1 LLC's issuance is a CLO securitization backed by a revolving 
pool consisting primarily of broadly syndicated senior-secured loans.
     -- We assigned our preliminary ratings to the class A through D notes.
     -- The preliminary ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit 
enhancement, legal structure, and diversified collateral portfolio, among 
other factors.
 
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 13, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 
today assigned its preliminary ratings to Halcyon Loan Advisors Funding 2012-1 
Ltd./Halcyon Loan Advisors Funding 2012-1 LLC's $322.0 million floating-rate 
notes (see list).

The note issuance is collateralized loan obligation securitization backed by a 
revolving pool consisting primarily of broadly syndicated senior-secured loans.

The preliminary ratings are based on information as of Aug. 13, 2012. 
Subsequent information may result in the assignment of final ratings that 
differ from the preliminary ratings.

The preliminary ratings reflect our view of: 
     -- The credit enhancement provided to the preliminary rated notes through 
the subordination of cash flows that are payable to the subordinated notes.
     -- The transaction's credit enhancement, which is sufficient to withstand 
the defaults applicable for the supplemental tests (not counting excess 
spread), and cash flow structure, which can withstand the default rate 
projected by Standard & Poor's CDO Evaluator model, as assessed by Standard & 
Poor's using the assumptions and methods outlined in its corporate 
collateralized debt obligation (CDO) criteria (see "Update To Global 
Methodologies And AssumptionsRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Presale: Halcyon Loan Advisors Funding 2012-1 Ltd./Halcyon Loan 
Advisors Funding 2012-1 LLC, Aug. 13, 2012
     -- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012
     -- CDO Spotlight: The Relationship Between Long-Dated Assets And Market 
Value Risk In U.S. Cash Flow CLOs, April 26, 2012
     -- Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured Finance Assets: Methodology And 
Assumptions, Feb. 21, 2012
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011
     -- CDO Spotlight: Standard & Poor's Surveillance Process For Monitoring 
U.S. Cash Flow CLO Transactions, April 14, 2011
     -- Methodology For Analyzing Rating Confirmation Requests To Establish 
Subsidiary Special-Purpose Entities In CDOs, Dec. 9, 2009
     -- Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow 
And Synthetic CDOs, Sept. 17, 2009
     -- Surveillance Methodology For Global Cash Flow And Hybrid CDOs Subject 
To Acceleration Or Liquidation After An EOD, Sept. 2, 2009
     -- The Use Of Rating-Based Haircuts In Event Of Default 
Overcollateralization Tests For CDOs, March 19, 2008
     -- Qualification And Treatment Of Current-Pay Obligations In Global Cash 
Flow CLOs, July 11, 2007
     -- Structured Finance Criteria Introduced For Cayman Islands 
Special-Purpose Entities, July 18, 2002
     -- Global Cash Flow And Synthetic CDO Criteria: The CDO Product, March 
21, 2002 
 
PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED
Halcyon Loan Advisors Funding 2012-1 Ltd./Halcyon Loan Advisors Funding 2012-1 
LLC

Class                  Rating                 Amount

A-1                    AAA (sf)              230.000
A-2                    AA (sf)                32.000
B (deferrable)         A (sf)                 30.000
C (deferrable)         BBB (sf)               15.000
D (deferrable)         BB (sf)                15.000
Subordinated notes     NR                     36.875

NR--Not rated.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
