#Market News
August 13, 2012 / 4:00 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P revises Financial Assurance outlook to negative

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Overview
     -- Eurozone consumer lending markets are likely to remain restricted over 
the next two years as most European economies are moving further into 
recession.
     -- We consider that the weakening macroeconomic environment will continue 
to weigh on U.K.-based Financial Assurance Co. and Financial Insurance Co.'s 
(FACL and FICL) business risk profile and operating performance. 
     -- To reflect these factors, we are revising the outlooks on FACL and 
FICL to negative from stable. 
     -- We are affirming the 'A-' ratings, reflecting our views on FACL and 
FICL's very strong capitalization and conservative investment portfolio, which 
remain strengths to the rating.

Rating Action
On Aug. 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised to negative from 
stable the outlook on U.K.-based insurer Financial Assurance Company Ltd. 
(FACL) and its core subsidiary, Financial Insurance Company Ltd. (FICL). At 
the same time, we affirmed our 'A-' long-term counterparty credit and insurer 
financial strength ratings on both entities.
Rationale
The outlook revision reflects our expectations that current macroeconomic 
conditions throughout the eurozone are likely to weaken the group's business 
risk profile and earnings potential. We consider that eurozone consumer 
lending markets are likely to remain restricted over the next two years as 
most European economies are moving further into recession. 

The current ratings are supported by the group's extremely strong risk-based 
capital adequacy and strong, conservative investment portfolio. We view the 
group's operating performance and competitive position as relative weaknesses 
to the rating, although we assess them as good.

The group's competitive position in the first half of 2012 suffered from 
falling sales volumes as European lending markets failed to recover and 
unemployment rose across Europe. We view as positive the group's initiatives 
to adapt to the current environment through new business ventures outside 
Europe and through continued expense controls. However, in view of the group's 
mostly European-focused revenue base and the sensitivity of its business model 
to fluctuations in unemployment, we have revised our revenue expectations down 
to $1.3 billion in 2012 (2011: $1.6 billion), with a further deterioration to 
around $1.2 billion in 2013. 

Operating performance has deteriorated beyond our, and management's, 
expectations and we consider it to be a weakness to the rating. One-off 
expenses, reserve strengthening, and reduced premium volumes resulted in a net 
income of $8 million for the first half of 2012 (H1 2011: $50 million). Under 
our revised base-case scenario, we anticipate that eurozone unemployment will 
spike to over 11% in 2012/2013, triggering a 20% reduction in sales. This 
implies a net income of around $20 million-$25 million for year-end 2012 
(2011: $91 million). As restructuring costs diminish, earnings should recover 
to about $40 million-$45 million in 2013. 

We consider FACL and FICL's capitalization to be very strong and a strength to 
the rating. Both companies maintain strong coverage of regulatory capital 
requirements (H1 2012: 389% for FACL and 324% for FICL)) and we expect them to 
do so over the rating horizon. We expect that in 2012 FACL and FICL will 
continue to fund large dividends upstream to their ultimate parent company, 
Genworth Financial Inc., but anticipate that capital will remain at least very 
strong according to our model and that the regulatory solvency ratio will 
therefore continue to exceed 200% over the rating horizon.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our belief that the group's business risk 
profile and earnings potential will remain constrained over the rating horizon 
by a continued decline in the European macroeconomic environment. 

We could lower the ratings over the next 12-24 months if the group's operating 
performance metrics in 2012 underperform our current base-case assumptions. 
This would be the case if industry risk heightens, such as through increasing 
unemployment and claims notifications. We could also lower the ratings if an 
aggressive dividend program, combined with volatility of earnings, weaken FACL 
and FICL's capital position to levels below those defined as "very strong" 
under our criteria. 

Conversely, we may revise the outlook to stable if the group's competitive 
position proves more resilient than anticipated in our base-case assumptions 
and if operating performance recovers beyond our current expectations.

Related Criteria And Research
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal.
     -- Refined Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing Insurer Capital 
Adequacy Using The Risk-Based Insurance Capital Model, June 7, 2010
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
     -- Group Methodology, April 22, 2009
     -- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009
     -- Counterparty Credit Ratings And The Credit Framework, April 14, 2004

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
Financial Assurance Co. Ltd.
Financial Insurance Co. Ltd.
 Counterparty Credit Rating             A-/Negative/--     A-/Stable/--
 Financial Strength Rating              A-/Negative/--     A-/Stable/--


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
